http-server is a simple, zero-configuration command-line static HTTP server. It is powerful enough for production usage, but it's simple and hackable enough to be used for testing, local development and learning.
Using
npx you can run the script without installing it first:
npx http-server [path] [options]
npm
npm install --global http-server
This will install
http-server globally so that it may be run from the command line anywhere.
brew install http-server
npm package:
npm install http-server
http-server [path] [options]
[path] defaults to
./public if the folder exists, and
./ otherwise.
Now you can visit http://localhost:8080 to view your server
Note: Caching is on by default. Add
-c-1 as an option to disable caching.
|Command
|Description
|Defaults
-p or
--port
|Port to use. Use
-p 0 to look for an open port, starting at 8080. It will also read from
process.env.PORT.
|8080
-a
|Address to use
|0.0.0.0
-d
|Show directory listings
true
-i
|Display autoIndex
true
-g or
--gzip
|When enabled it will serve
./public/some-file.js.gz in place of
./public/some-file.js when a gzipped version of the file exists and the request accepts gzip encoding. If brotli is also enabled, it will try to serve brotli first.
false
-b or
--brotli
|When enabled it will serve
./public/some-file.js.br in place of
./public/some-file.js when a brotli compressed version of the file exists and the request accepts
br encoding. If gzip is also enabled, it will try to serve brotli first.
false
-e or
--ext
|Default file extension if none supplied
html
-s or
--silent
|Suppress log messages from output
--cors
|Enable CORS via the
Access-Control-Allow-Origin header
-o [path]
|Open browser window after starting the server. Optionally provide a URL path to open. e.g.: -o /other/dir/
-c
|Set cache time (in seconds) for cache-control max-age header, e.g.
-c10 for 10 seconds. To disable caching, use
-c-1.
3600
-U or
--utc
|Use UTC time format in log messages.
--log-ip
|Enable logging of the client's IP address
false
-P or
--proxy
|Proxies all requests which can't be resolved locally to the given url. e.g.: -P http://someurl.com
--proxy-options
|Pass proxy options using nested dotted objects. e.g.: --proxy-options.secure false
--username
|Username for basic authentication
--password
|Password for basic authentication
-S,
--tls or
--ssl
|Enable secure request serving with TLS/SSL (HTTPS)
false
-C or
--cert
|Path to ssl cert file
cert.pem
-K or
--key
|Path to ssl key file
key.pem
-r or
--robots
|Automatically provide a /robots.txt (The content of which defaults to
User-agent: *\nDisallow: /)
false
--no-dotfiles
|Do not show dotfiles
--mimetypes
|Path to a .types file for custom mimetype definition
-h or
--help
|Print this list and exit.
-v or
--version
|Print the version and exit.
index.html will be served as the default file to any directory requests.
404.html will be served if a file is not found. This can be used for Single-Page App (SPA) hosting to serve the entry page.
To implement a catch-all redirect, use the index page itself as the proxy with:
http-server --proxy http://localhost:8080?
Note the
? at the end of the proxy URL. Thanks to @houston3 for this clever hack!
First, you need to make sure that openssl is installed correctly, and you have
key.pem and
cert.pem files. You can generate them using this command:
openssl req -newkey rsa:2048 -new -nodes -x509 -days 3650 -keyout key.pem -out cert.pem
You will be prompted with a few questions after entering the command. Use
127.0.0.1 as value for
Common name if you want to be able to install the certificate in your OS's root certificate store or browser so that it is trusted.
This generates a cert-key pair and it will be valid for 3650 days (about 10 years).
Then you need to run the server with
-S for enabling SSL and
-C for your certificate file.
http-server -S -C cert.pem
If you wish to use a passphrase with your private key you can include one in the openssl command via the -passout parameter (using password of foobar)
e.g.
openssl req -newkey rsa:2048 -passout pass:foobar -keyout key.pem -x509 -days 365 -out cert.pem
For security reasons, the passphrase will only be read from the
NODE_HTTP_SERVER_SSL_PASSPHRASE environment variable.
This is what should be output if successful:
Starting up http-server, serving ./ through https
http-server settings:
CORS: disabled
Cache: 3600 seconds
Connection Timeout: 120 seconds
Directory Listings: visible
AutoIndex: visible
Serve GZIP Files: false
Serve Brotli Files: false
Default File Extension: none
Available on:
https://127.0.0.1:8080
https://192.168.1.101:8080
https://192.168.1.104:8080
Hit CTRL-C to stop the server
Checkout this repository locally, then:
$ npm i
$ npm start
You should see the turtle image in the screenshot above hosted at that URL. See
the
./public folder for demo content.
Hands down the quickest, simplest way to serve any statics. I've been using this library in E2E tests together with concurrently and it's great! You don't even need to have it installed, you can just run `npx http-server .` and serve any built application to test it out. It's great to make sure that the production version of your statics is working as intended in case there are issues in production which are not reproduced in development locally.