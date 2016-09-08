Convenient HTTP/HTTPS route proxy for cross-domain request, request forward.Support using as express connect middleware.

Installing

npm install http-route-proxy

Testing

npm test

Using http-route-proxy

var proxyServer = require ( 'http-route-proxy' ); proxyServer.proxy([ { from : 'localhost:9000' , to : '192.168.1.1:8088' , route : [ '/' , '!/public' ] } ]);

Set Headers

proxyServer.proxy([ { from : 'localhost:9000' , to : 'www.google.com' , https : true , headers : { req : { origin : 'www.google.com' , referer : 'www.google.com' }, res : { 'access-control-allow-origin' : 'https://www.google.com' , 'access-control-allow-credentials' : true } } } ]);

Using HTTPS

proxyServer.proxy([ { from : 'localhost:9000' , to : 'www.google.com' , https : true } ]); proxyServer.proxy([ { from : 'localhost:9000' , to : 'https://www.google.com' } ]);

Forward By Request Path

Forward to various host on matching the path action

proxyServer.proxy([ { from : 'localhost:9000' , to : 'www.google.com' , route : [ { action : '/switer' , forward : 'https://github.com' , headers : { req : { origin : 'https://github.com' } } }, { action : '/imper' , forward : 'https://switer.github.io' , headers : { req : { origin : 'https://github.io' } } }, '!/public' ] } ]);

Using as express connect middleware

express app.js config: Push it on the first of connect

app.use(proxyServer.connect({ to : 'www.google.com' , https : true , route : [ '/' ] })); app.use(express.favicon()); app.use(express.logger( 'dev' )); app.use(express.bodyParser()); app.use(express.methodOverride()); app.use(app.router); app.use(express.static(path.join(__dirname, 'public' )));

Change Log

Version 0.2.0 - 2015/08/26

[Bug]: Fixed bug when using as express middleware sometimes base-url will be stripped off.

Version 0.1.1 - 2013/12/30

[Feature]: Support using as express connect middleware

Version 0.1.0 - 2013/12/28

[Feature]: Forward to various host on matching the path action.

Version 0.0.6-1 - 2013/12/26

[Feature]: route field isn't necessary and it has defualt value of ['/']

Version 0.0.6 - 2013/12/26

[Feature]: Support set request and response headers

Version 0.0.5-1 - 2013/12/26

[Fixed bug]: route proxy http to https website which certificate has not been unauthorized will be response error

Version 0.0.5 - 2013/12/25

[Feature]: Support https route proxy

Version 0.0.4 - 2013/12/18

[Feature]: Support cross-domain request

License

