Readme

http-route-proxy

Convenient HTTP/HTTPS route proxy for cross-domain request, request forward.Support using as express connect middleware.

Installing

npm install http-route-proxy

Testing

npm test

Using http-route-proxy

Sample:

var proxyServer = require('http-route-proxy');

/**
 *   proxy configs
 */
proxyServer.proxy([
    // common config
    {
        // origin host + port
        from: 'localhost:9000',
        // forward host + port
        to: '192.168.1.1:8088',
        // match forward action rule
        // `"/"` means forward match all actions, 
        // `!/public` means match local static forward match `/public.*`
        route: ['/', '!/public']
    }
]);

Set Headers

proxyServer.proxy([
    {
        from: 'localhost:9000',
        to: 'www.google.com',
        https: true,
        headers: {
            req: {origin: 'www.google.com', referer: 'www.google.com'},
            res: {'access-control-allow-origin': 'https://www.google.com', 'access-control-allow-credentials': true}
        }
    }
]);

Using HTTPS

proxyServer.proxy([
    {
        from: 'localhost:9000',
        to: 'www.google.com',
        https: true
    }
]);
// or
proxyServer.proxy([
    {
        from: 'localhost:9000',
        to: 'https://www.google.com'
    }
]);

Forward By Request Path

Forward to various host on matching the path action

proxyServer.proxy([
    {
        from: 'localhost:9000',
        to: 'www.google.com',
        route: [
            {
                action: '/switer',
                forward: 'https://github.com',
                headers: {
                    req: {origin: 'https://github.com'}
                }
            },
            {
                action: '/imper',
                forward: 'https://switer.github.io',
                headers: {
                    req: {origin: 'https://github.io'}
                }
            },
            '!/public'
        ]
    }
]);

Using as express connect middleware

express app.js config: Push it on the first of connect

app.use(proxyServer.connect({
  to: 'www.google.com',
  https: true,
  route: ['/']
}));
app.use(express.favicon());
app.use(express.logger('dev'));
app.use(express.bodyParser());
app.use(express.methodOverride());
app.use(app.router);
app.use(express.static(path.join(__dirname, 'public')));

Change Log

Version 0.2.0 - 2015/08/26

  • [Bug]: Fixed bug when using as express middleware sometimes base-url will be stripped off.

Version 0.1.1 - 2013/12/30

  • [Feature]: Support using as express connect middleware

Version 0.1.0 - 2013/12/28

  • [Feature]: Forward to various host on matching the path action.

Version 0.0.6-1 - 2013/12/26

  • [Feature]: route field isn't necessary and it has defualt value of ['/']

Version 0.0.6 - 2013/12/26

  • [Feature]: Support set request and response headers

Version 0.0.5-1 - 2013/12/26

  • [Fixed bug]: route proxy http to https website which certificate has not been unauthorized will be response error

Version 0.0.5 - 2013/12/25

  • [Feature]: Support https route proxy

Version 0.0.4 - 2013/12/18

  • [Feature]: Support cross-domain request

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2013 guankaishe

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

