This module makes it possible to redirect (rewrite internally or redirect using HTTP codes) User to the specific URL based on RegExp Rules. The designated successor of grunt-connect-rewrite.
Install the middleware by running:
npm install http-rewrite-middleware --save
Include the module:
var rewriteModule = require('http-rewrite-middleware');
Define your rules like:
var rewriteMiddleware = rewriteModule.getMiddleware([
// Internal rewrite
{from: '^/index_dev.html$', to: '/src/index.html'},
// Internal rewrite
{from: '^/js/(.*)$', to: '/src/js/$1'},
// 301 Redirect
{from: '^/old-stuff/(.*)$', to: '/new-cool-stuff/$1', redirect: 'permanent'},
// 302 Redirect
{from: '^/stuff/(.*)$', to: '/temporary-stuff/$1', redirect: 'temporary'}
]);
See examples of integration with Connect / Express / Grunt bellow.
{from: '__from__', to: '__to__'[, redirect: 'permanent'|'temporary']}
Where:
__from__ - RegExp string to match.
__to__ - String that replaces matched URL.
redirect - Optional parameter:
Location Header with value of parsed
__to__ (
permanent value will give
HTTP 301, any other value will give
HTTP 302).
var connect = require('connect'),
http = require('http'),
rewriteModule = require('http-rewrite-middleware');
var app = connect()
.use(rewriteModule.getMiddleware([
// ... list of rules here
])
.use(connect.static('public'));
http.createServer(app).listen(3000);
var express = require('express'),
app = express(),
rewriteModule = require('http-rewrite-middleware');
app.use(rewriteModule.getMiddleware([
// ... list of rules here
]);
//...
app.listen(3000);
var rewriteModule = require('http-rewrite-middleware');
grunt.initConfig({
connect: {
options: {
port: 9000,
hostname: 'localhost'
},
development: {
options: {
middleware: function (connect, options) {
var middlewares = [];
// RewriteRules support
middlewares.push(rewriteModule.getMiddleware([
// ... list of rules here
]));
if (!Array.isArray(options.base)) {
options.base = [options.base];
}
var directory = options.directory || options.base[options.base.length - 1];
options.base.forEach(function (base) {
// Serve static files.
middlewares.push(connect.static(base));
});
// Make directory browse-able.
middlewares.push(connect.directory(directory));
return middlewares;
}
}
}
}
});
In order to debug Rules just add 2nd parameter to the
getMiddleware(...) call
as
getMiddleware(..., {verbose: true}) this will enable logging of matched rules.
The message will explain which
__from__ rule was matched and what was the result of the rewrite.
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code.
v0.1.6 Improve logging format
v0.1.5 Fix NPM...
v0.1.3 Add logging support
v0.1.1 Initial Release