Readme

http-rewrite-middleware v0.1.5 Build Status

This module makes it possible to redirect (rewrite internally or redirect using HTTP codes) User to the specific URL based on RegExp Rules. The designated successor of grunt-connect-rewrite.

Getting Started

  • Install the middleware by running:

    npm install http-rewrite-middleware --save

  • Include the module:

    var rewriteModule = require('http-rewrite-middleware');

  • Define your rules like:

    var rewriteMiddleware = rewriteModule.getMiddleware([
    // Internal rewrite
    {from: '^/index_dev.html$', to: '/src/index.html'},
    // Internal rewrite
    {from: '^/js/(.*)$', to: '/src/js/$1'},
    // 301 Redirect
    {from: '^/old-stuff/(.*)$', to: '/new-cool-stuff/$1', redirect: 'permanent'},
    // 302 Redirect
    {from: '^/stuff/(.*)$', to: '/temporary-stuff/$1', redirect: 'temporary'}
]);

  • See examples of integration with Connect / Express / Grunt bellow.

Options

Rule's format:

{from: '__from__', to: '__to__'[, redirect: 'permanent'|'temporary']}

Where:

  • __from__ - RegExp string to match.
  • __to__ - String that replaces matched URL.
  • redirect - Optional parameter:
    • When it is omitted then the Rule will be dispatched as an internal rewrite (aka proxified).
    • If the value is set then Browser will receive HTTP Location Header with value of parsed __to__ (permanent value will give HTTP 301, any other value will give HTTP 302).

Example of usage with Connect

var connect = require('connect'),
    http = require('http'),
    rewriteModule = require('http-rewrite-middleware');

var app = connect()
    .use(rewriteModule.getMiddleware([
        // ... list of rules here
    ])
    .use(connect.static('public'));

http.createServer(app).listen(3000);

Example of usage with Express

var express = require('express'),
    app = express(),
    rewriteModule = require('http-rewrite-middleware');

app.use(rewriteModule.getMiddleware([
    // ... list of rules here
]);

//...
app.listen(3000);

Example of usage with Grunt (grunt-contrib-connect)

var rewriteModule = require('http-rewrite-middleware');

grunt.initConfig({
    connect: {
        options: {
            port: 9000,
            hostname: 'localhost'
        },
        development: {
            options: {
                middleware: function (connect, options) {
                    var middlewares = [];

                    // RewriteRules support
                    middlewares.push(rewriteModule.getMiddleware([
                        // ... list of rules here
                    ]));

                    if (!Array.isArray(options.base)) {
                        options.base = [options.base];
                    }

                    var directory = options.directory || options.base[options.base.length - 1];
                    options.base.forEach(function (base) {
                        // Serve static files.
                        middlewares.push(connect.static(base));
                    });

                    // Make directory browse-able.
                    middlewares.push(connect.directory(directory));

                    return middlewares;
                }
            }
        }
    }
});

Debugging

In order to debug Rules just add 2nd parameter to the getMiddleware(...) call as getMiddleware(..., {verbose: true}) this will enable logging of matched rules. The message will explain which __from__ rule was matched and what was the result of the rewrite.

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code.

Release History

  • 2014.02.13 v0.1.6 Improve logging format
  • 2014.02.13 v0.1.5 Fix NPM...
  • 2014.01.29 v0.1.3 Add logging support
  • 2013.12.17 v0.1.1 Initial Release

