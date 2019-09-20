openbase logo
hpt

http-proxy-to-socks

by Ouyang Yadong
1.1.2 (see all)

hpts(http-proxy-to-socks) is a nodejs client to convert socks proxy into http proxy

Overview

Readme

http-proxy-to-socks

build

简介

hpts(http-proxy-to-socks) is a nodejs tool to convert SOCKS proxy into http proxy.

Many clients support setting up http proxy to speed up network requests and for sometimes only SOCKS proxy is available to you. SOCKS proxy supports TCP so that it's possible to convert those requests from http proxy into SOCKS protocol. In this way, you can still keep the goodness provided by your SOCKS proxy(e.g. encryption).

Setup

npm install -g http-proxy-to-socks

Make sure your nodejs version is greater than 4.

Usage

hpts -s 127.0.0.1:1080 -p 8080

This will start a process listening on 8080 as a http proxy. It will convert http requests into socks requests and send them to port 1080. Please make sure your socks service is available at the corresponding port.

Other options:

Options:

  -h, --help             output usage information
  -V, --version          output the version number
  -s, --socks [socks]    specify your socks proxy host, default: 127.0.0.1:1080
  -p, --port [port]      specify the listening port of http proxy server, default: 8080
  -c, --config [config]  read configs from file in json format
  --level [level]        log level, vals: info, error

You can specify a json config file with -c:

{
  "socks": "127.0.0.1:1080",
  "port": 8080
}

CONTRIBUTE

Please add more tests for corresponding features when you send a PR:

npm run test

License

MIT

Alternatives

nee
needleNimble, streamable HTTP client for Node.js. With proxy, iconv, cookie, deflate & multipart support.
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
6M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
whi
whistleHTTP, HTTP2, HTTPS, Websocket debugging proxy
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
hpm
http-proxy-middleware:zap: The one-liner node.js http-proxy middleware for connect, express and browser-sync
GitHub Stars
9K
Weekly Downloads
14M
User Rating
3.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Performant
1Easy to Use
http-proxyA full-featured http proxy for node.js
GitHub Stars
13K
Weekly Downloads
13M
User Rating
4.7/ 5
7
Top Feedback
tun
tunnelNode HTTP/HTTPS Agents for tunneling proxies
GitHub Stars
480
Weekly Downloads
4M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
hmp
http-mitm-proxyHTTP Man In The Middle (MITM) Proxy
GitHub Stars
509
Weekly Downloads
5K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
See 16 Alternatives

