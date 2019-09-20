简介

hpts(http-proxy-to-socks) is a nodejs tool to convert SOCKS proxy into http proxy.

Many clients support setting up http proxy to speed up network requests and for sometimes only SOCKS proxy is available to you. SOCKS proxy supports TCP so that it's possible to convert those requests from http proxy into SOCKS protocol. In this way, you can still keep the goodness provided by your SOCKS proxy(e.g. encryption).

Setup

npm install -g http-proxy-to-socks

Make sure your nodejs version is greater than 4 .

Usage

hpts -s 127 .0 .0 .1 :1080 -p 8080

This will start a process listening on 8080 as a http proxy. It will convert http requests into socks requests and send them to port 1080 . Please make sure your socks service is available at the corresponding port.

Other options:

Options : -h , --help output usage information -V , --version output the version number -s , --socks [socks] specify your socks proxy host , default : 127 .0 .0 .1 :1080 -p , --port [port] specify the listening port of http proxy server , default : 8080 -c , --config [config] read configs from file in json format --level [level] log level , vals : info , error

You can specify a json config file with -c :

{ "socks" : "127.0.0.1:1080" , "port" : 8080 }

CONTRIBUTE

Please add more tests for corresponding features when you send a PR:

npm run test

License

MIT