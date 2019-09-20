hpts(http-proxy-to-socks) is a nodejs tool to convert SOCKS proxy into http proxy.
Many clients support setting up http proxy to speed up network requests and for sometimes only SOCKS proxy is available to you. SOCKS proxy supports TCP so that it's possible to convert those requests from http proxy into SOCKS protocol. In this way, you can still keep the goodness provided by your SOCKS proxy(e.g. encryption).
npm install -g http-proxy-to-socks
Make sure your nodejs version is greater than
4.
hpts -s 127.0.0.1:1080 -p 8080
This will start a process listening on
8080 as a http proxy. It will convert http requests into socks requests and send them to port
1080. Please make sure your socks service is available at the corresponding port.
Other options:
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-V, --version output the version number
-s, --socks [socks] specify your socks proxy host, default: 127.0.0.1:1080
-p, --port [port] specify the listening port of http proxy server, default: 8080
-c, --config [config] read configs from file in json format
--level [level] log level, vals: info, error
You can specify a
json config file with
-c:
{
"socks": "127.0.0.1:1080",
"port": 8080
}
Please add more tests for corresponding features when you send a PR:
npm run test
MIT