Rewrite the response body from http-proxy.
npm install http-proxy-response-rewrite
When using http-proxy sometimes you will need to modify the response body. While the response object is available and can be easily modified, the response body will usually be compressed. This library will take care of the necessary (de)compressing and leave to you only the modification concerns. So before using this repository, confirm your server compression format, currently only supports gzip、deflate and uncompressed. If you need other compression formats, please create a new Issue, and I will try to achieve it as much as possible.
var zlib = require('zlib');
var http = require('http');
var httpProxy = require('http-proxy');
var modifyResponse = require('../');
// Create a proxy server
var proxy = httpProxy.createProxyServer({
target: 'http://localhost:5001'
});
// Listen for the `proxyRes` event on `proxy`.
proxy.on('proxyRes', function (proxyRes, req, res) {
modifyResponse(res, proxyRes.headers['content-encoding'], function (body) {
if (body) {
// modify some information
var modifiedBody = JSON.parse(body);
modifiedBody.age = 2;
delete modifiedBody.version;
return JSON.stringify(modifiedBody);
}
return body;
});
});
// Create your server and then proxies the request
var server = http.createServer(function (req, res) {
proxy.web(req, res);
}).listen(5000);
// Create your target server
var targetServer = http.createServer(function (req, res) {
// Create gzipped content
var gzip = zlib.Gzip();
var _write = res.write;
var _end = res.end;
gzip.on('data', function (buf) {
_write.call(res, buf);
});
gzip.on('end', function () {
_end.call(res);
});
res.write = function (data) {
gzip.write(data);
};
res.end = function () {
gzip.end();
};
res.writeHead(200, {'Content-Type': 'application/json', 'Content-Encoding': 'gzip'});
res.write(JSON.stringify({name: 'http-proxy-json', age: 1, version: '1.0.0'}));
res.end();
}).listen(5001);
var zlib = require('zlib');
var http = require('http');
var httpProxy = require('http-proxy');
var modifyResponse = require('../');
// Create a proxy server
var proxy = httpProxy.createProxyServer({
target: 'http://localhost:5001'
});
// Listen for the `proxyRes` event on `proxy`.
proxy.on('proxyRes', function (proxyRes, req, res) {
modifyResponse(res, proxyRes.headers['content-encoding'], function (body) {
if (body) {
// modify some information
var modifiedBody = JSON.parse(body);
modifiedBody.age = 2;
delete modifiedBody.version;
return JSON.stringify(modifiedBody);
}
return body;
});
});
// Create your server and then proxies the request
var server = http.createServer(function (req, res) {
proxy.web(req, res);
}).listen(5000);
// Create your target server
var targetServer = http.createServer(function (req, res) {
// Create deflated content
var deflate = zlib.Deflate();
var _write = res.write;
var _end = res.end;
deflate.on('data', function (buf) {
_write.call(res, buf);
});
deflate.on('end', function () {
_end.call(res);
});
res.write = function (data) {
deflate.write(data);
};
res.end = function () {
deflate.end();
};
res.writeHead(200, {'Content-Type': 'application/json', 'Content-Encoding': 'deflate'});
res.write(JSON.stringify({name: 'http-proxy-json', age: 1, version: '1.0.0'}));
res.end();
}).listen(5001);
var http = require('http');
var httpProxy = require('http-proxy');
var modifyResponse = require('../');
// Create a proxy server
var proxy = httpProxy.createProxyServer({
target: 'http://localhost:5001'
});
// Listen for the `proxyRes` event on `proxy`.
proxy.on('proxyRes', function (proxyRes, req, res) {
modifyResponse(res, proxyRes.headers['content-encoding'], function (body) {
if (body) {
// modify some information
var modifiedBody = JSON.parse(body);
modifiedBody.age = 2;
delete modifiedBody.version;
return JSON.stringify(modifiedBody);
}
return body;
});
});
// Create your server and then proxies the request
var server = http.createServer(function (req, res) {
proxy.web(req, res);
}).listen(5000);
// Create your target server
var targetServer = http.createServer(function (req, res) {
res.writeHead(200, {'Content-Type': 'application/json', 'Content-Encoding': 'deflate'});
res.write(JSON.stringify({name: 'http-proxy-json', age: 1, version: '1.0.0'}));
res.end();
}).listen(5001);
To run the test suite, first install the dependencies, then run
npm test:
$ npm install
$ npm test