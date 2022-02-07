openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
hpm

http-proxy-middleware

by Steven Chim
2.0.1 (see all)

⚡ The one-liner node.js http-proxy middleware for connect, express and browser-sync

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

12.8M

GitHub Stars

8.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

29

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Express CORS, Node.js HTTP Proxy

Reviews

Average Rating

3.5/52
Read All Reviews
sayak-sarkarRuiSiang

Top Feedback

2Great Documentation
2Performant
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

http-proxy-middleware

GitHub Workflow Status (branch) Coveralls dependency Status npm

Node.js proxying made simple. Configure proxy middleware with ease for connect, express, browser-sync and many more.

Powered by the popular Nodejitsu http-proxy. GitHub stars

⚠️ Note

This page is showing documentation for version v1.x.x (release notes)

If you're looking for v0.x documentation. Go to: https://github.com/chimurai/http-proxy-middleware/tree/v0.21.0#readme

TL;DR

Proxy /api requests to http://www.example.org

// javascript

const express = require('express');
const { createProxyMiddleware } = require('http-proxy-middleware');

const app = express();

app.use('/api', createProxyMiddleware({ target: 'http://www.example.org', changeOrigin: true }));
app.listen(3000);

// http://localhost:3000/api/foo/bar -> http://www.example.org/api/foo/bar

// typescript

import * as express from 'express';
import { createProxyMiddleware, Filter, Options, RequestHandler } from 'http-proxy-middleware';

const app = express();

app.use('/api', createProxyMiddleware({ target: 'http://www.example.org', changeOrigin: true }));
app.listen(3000);

// http://localhost:3000/api/foo/bar -> http://www.example.org/api/foo/bar

All http-proxy options can be used, along with some extra http-proxy-middleware options.

💡 Tip: Set the option changeOrigin to true for name-based virtual hosted sites.

Table of Contents

Install

$ npm install --save-dev http-proxy-middleware

Core concept

Proxy middleware configuration.

createProxyMiddleware([context,] config)

const { createProxyMiddleware } = require('http-proxy-middleware');

const apiProxy = createProxyMiddleware('/api', { target: 'http://www.example.org' });
//                                    \____/   \_____________________________/
//                                      |                    |
//                                    context             options

// 'apiProxy' is now ready to be used as middleware in a server.
  • context: Determine which requests should be proxied to the target host. (more on context matching)
  • options.target: target host to proxy to. (protocol + host)

(full list of http-proxy-middleware configuration options)

createProxyMiddleware(uri [, config])

// shorthand syntax for the example above:
const apiProxy = createProxyMiddleware('http://www.example.org/api');

More about the shorthand configuration.

Example

An example with express server.

// include dependencies
const express = require('express');
const { createProxyMiddleware } = require('http-proxy-middleware');

// proxy middleware options
/** @type {import('http-proxy-middleware/dist/types').Options} */
const options = {
  target: 'http://www.example.org', // target host
  changeOrigin: true, // needed for virtual hosted sites
  ws: true, // proxy websockets
  pathRewrite: {
    '^/api/old-path': '/api/new-path', // rewrite path
    '^/api/remove/path': '/path', // remove base path
  },
  router: {
    // when request.headers.host == 'dev.localhost:3000',
    // override target 'http://www.example.org' to 'http://localhost:8000'
    'dev.localhost:3000': 'http://localhost:8000',
  },
};

// create the proxy (without context)
const exampleProxy = createProxyMiddleware(options);

// mount `exampleProxy` in web server
const app = express();
app.use('/api', exampleProxy);
app.listen(3000);

Context matching

Providing an alternative way to decide which requests should be proxied; In case you are not able to use the server's path parameter to mount the proxy or when you need more flexibility.

RFC 3986 path is used for context matching.

         foo://example.com:8042/over/there?name=ferret#nose
         \_/   \______________/\_________/ \_________/ \__/
          |           |            |            |        |
       scheme     authority       path        query   fragment

  • path matching

    • createProxyMiddleware({...}) - matches any path, all requests will be proxied.
    • createProxyMiddleware('/', {...}) - matches any path, all requests will be proxied.
    • createProxyMiddleware('/api', {...}) - matches paths starting with /api

  • multiple path matching

    • createProxyMiddleware(['/api', '/ajax', '/someotherpath'], {...})

  • wildcard path matching

    For fine-grained control you can use wildcard matching. Glob pattern matching is done by micromatch. Visit micromatch or glob for more globbing examples.

    • createProxyMiddleware('**', {...}) matches any path, all requests will be proxied.
    • createProxyMiddleware('**/*.html', {...}) matches any path which ends with .html
    • createProxyMiddleware('/*.html', {...}) matches paths directly under path-absolute
    • createProxyMiddleware('/api/**/*.html', {...}) matches requests ending with .html in the path of /api
    • createProxyMiddleware(['/api/**', '/ajax/**'], {...}) combine multiple patterns
    • createProxyMiddleware(['/api/**', '!**/bad.json'], {...}) exclusion

    Note: In multiple path matching, you cannot use string paths and wildcard paths together.

  • custom matching

    For full control you can provide a custom function to determine which requests should be proxied or not.

    /**
 * @return {Boolean}
 */
const filter = function (pathname, req) {
  return pathname.match('^/api') && req.method === 'GET';
};

const apiProxy = createProxyMiddleware(filter, {
  target: 'http://www.example.org',
});

Options

http-proxy-middleware options

  • option.pathRewrite: object/function, rewrite target's url path. Object-keys will be used as RegExp to match paths.

    // rewrite path
pathRewrite: {'^/old/api' : '/new/api'}

// remove path
pathRewrite: {'^/remove/api' : ''}

// add base path
pathRewrite: {'^/' : '/basepath/'}

// custom rewriting
pathRewrite: function (path, req) { return path.replace('/api', '/base/api') }

// custom rewriting, returning Promise
pathRewrite: async function (path, req) {
  const should_add_something = await httpRequestToDecideSomething(path);
  if (should_add_something) path += "something";
  return path;
}

  • option.router: object/function, re-target option.target for specific requests.

    // Use `host` and/or `path` to match requests. First match will be used.
// The order of the configuration matters.
router: {
    'integration.localhost:3000' : 'http://localhost:8001',  // host only
    'staging.localhost:3000'     : 'http://localhost:8002',  // host only
    'localhost:3000/api'         : 'http://localhost:8003',  // host + path
    '/rest'                      : 'http://localhost:8004'   // path only
}

// Custom router function (string target)
router: function(req) {
    return 'http://localhost:8004';
}

// Custom router function (target object)
router: function(req) {
    return {
        protocol: 'https:', // The : is required
        host: 'localhost',
        port: 8004
    };
}

// Asynchronous router function which returns promise
router: async function(req) {
    const url = await doSomeIO();
    return url;
}

  • option.logLevel: string, ['debug', 'info', 'warn', 'error', 'silent']. Default: 'info'

  • option.logProvider: function, modify or replace log provider. Default: console.

    // simple replace
function logProvider(provider) {
  // replace the default console log provider.
  return require('winston');
}

    // verbose replacement
function logProvider(provider) {
  const logger = new (require('winston').Logger)();

  const myCustomProvider = {
    log: logger.log,
    debug: logger.debug,
    info: logger.info,
    warn: logger.warn,
    error: logger.error,
  };
  return myCustomProvider;
}

http-proxy events

Subscribe to http-proxy events:

  • option.onError: function, subscribe to http-proxy's error event for custom error handling.

    function onError(err, req, res, target) {
  res.writeHead(500, {
    'Content-Type': 'text/plain',
  });
  res.end('Something went wrong. And we are reporting a custom error message.');
}

  • option.onProxyRes: function, subscribe to http-proxy's proxyRes event.

    function onProxyRes(proxyRes, req, res) {
  proxyRes.headers['x-added'] = 'foobar'; // add new header to response
  delete proxyRes.headers['x-removed']; // remove header from response
}

  • option.onProxyReq: function, subscribe to http-proxy's proxyReq event.

    function onProxyReq(proxyReq, req, res) {
  // add custom header to request
  proxyReq.setHeader('x-added', 'foobar');
  // or log the req
}

  • option.onProxyReqWs: function, subscribe to http-proxy's proxyReqWs event.

    function onProxyReqWs(proxyReq, req, socket, options, head) {
  // add custom header
  proxyReq.setHeader('X-Special-Proxy-Header', 'foobar');
}

  • option.onOpen: function, subscribe to http-proxy's open event.

    function onOpen(proxySocket) {
  // listen for messages coming FROM the target here
  proxySocket.on('data', hybridParseAndLogMessage);
}

  • option.onClose: function, subscribe to http-proxy's close event.

    function onClose(res, socket, head) {
  // view disconnected websocket connections
  console.log('Client disconnected');
}

http-proxy options

The following options are provided by the underlying http-proxy library.

  • option.target: url string to be parsed with the url module

  • option.forward: url string to be parsed with the url module

  • option.agent: object to be passed to http(s).request (see Node's https agent and http agent objects)

  • option.ssl: object to be passed to https.createServer()

  • option.ws: true/false: if you want to proxy websockets

  • option.xfwd: true/false, adds x-forward headers

  • option.secure: true/false, if you want to verify the SSL Certs

  • option.toProxy: true/false, passes the absolute URL as the path (useful for proxying to proxies)

  • option.prependPath: true/false, Default: true - specify whether you want to prepend the target's path to the proxy path

  • option.ignorePath: true/false, Default: false - specify whether you want to ignore the proxy path of the incoming request (note: you will have to append / manually if required).

  • option.localAddress : Local interface string to bind for outgoing connections

  • option.changeOrigin: true/false, Default: false - changes the origin of the host header to the target URL

  • option.preserveHeaderKeyCase: true/false, Default: false - specify whether you want to keep letter case of response header key

  • option.auth : Basic authentication i.e. 'user:password' to compute an Authorization header.

  • option.hostRewrite: rewrites the location hostname on (301/302/307/308) redirects.

  • option.autoRewrite: rewrites the location host/port on (301/302/307/308) redirects based on requested host/port. Default: false.

  • option.protocolRewrite: rewrites the location protocol on (301/302/307/308) redirects to 'http' or 'https'. Default: null.

  • option.cookieDomainRewrite: rewrites domain of set-cookie headers. Possible values:

    • false (default): disable cookie rewriting
    • String: new domain, for example cookieDomainRewrite: "new.domain". To remove the domain, use cookieDomainRewrite: "".
    • Object: mapping of domains to new domains, use "*" to match all domains.
      For example keep one domain unchanged, rewrite one domain and remove other domains:
      cookieDomainRewrite: {
  "unchanged.domain": "unchanged.domain",
  "old.domain": "new.domain",
  "*": ""
}

  • option.cookiePathRewrite: rewrites path of set-cookie headers. Possible values:

    • false (default): disable cookie rewriting
    • String: new path, for example cookiePathRewrite: "/newPath/". To remove the path, use cookiePathRewrite: "". To set path to root use cookiePathRewrite: "/".
    • Object: mapping of paths to new paths, use "*" to match all paths. For example, to keep one path unchanged, rewrite one path and remove other paths:
      cookiePathRewrite: {
  "/unchanged.path/": "/unchanged.path/",
  "/old.path/": "/new.path/",
  "*": ""
}

  • option.headers: object, adds request headers. (Example: {host:'www.example.org'})

  • option.proxyTimeout: timeout (in millis) when proxy receives no response from target

  • option.timeout: timeout (in millis) for incoming requests

  • option.followRedirects: true/false, Default: false - specify whether you want to follow redirects

  • option.selfHandleResponse true/false, if set to true, none of the webOutgoing passes are called and it's your responsibility to appropriately return the response by listening and acting on the proxyRes event

  • option.buffer: stream of data to send as the request body. Maybe you have some middleware that consumes the request stream before proxying it on e.g. If you read the body of a request into a field called 'req.rawbody' you could restream this field in the buffer option:

    'use strict';

const streamify = require('stream-array');
const HttpProxy = require('http-proxy');
const proxy = new HttpProxy();

module.exports = (req, res, next) => {
  proxy.web(
    req,
    res,
    {
      target: 'http://localhost:4003/',
      buffer: streamify(req.rawBody),
    },
    next
  );
};

Shorthand

Use the shorthand syntax when verbose configuration is not needed. The context and option.target will be automatically configured when shorthand is used. Options can still be used if needed.

createProxyMiddleware('http://www.example.org:8000/api');
// createProxyMiddleware('/api', {target: 'http://www.example.org:8000'});

createProxyMiddleware('http://www.example.org:8000/api/books/*/**.json');
// createProxyMiddleware('/api/books/*/**.json', {target: 'http://www.example.org:8000'});

createProxyMiddleware('http://www.example.org:8000/api', { changeOrigin: true });
// createProxyMiddleware('/api', {target: 'http://www.example.org:8000', changeOrigin: true});

app.use(path, proxy)

If you want to use the server's app.use path parameter to match requests; Create and mount the proxy without the http-proxy-middleware context parameter:

app.use('/api', createProxyMiddleware({ target: 'http://www.example.org', changeOrigin: true }));

app.use documentation:

WebSocket

// verbose api
createProxyMiddleware('/', { target: 'http://echo.websocket.org', ws: true });

// shorthand
createProxyMiddleware('http://echo.websocket.org', { ws: true });

// shorter shorthand
createProxyMiddleware('ws://echo.websocket.org');

External WebSocket upgrade

In the previous WebSocket examples, http-proxy-middleware relies on a initial http request in order to listen to the http upgrade event. If you need to proxy WebSockets without the initial http request, you can subscribe to the server's http upgrade event manually.

const wsProxy = createProxyMiddleware('ws://echo.websocket.org', { changeOrigin: true });

const app = express();
app.use(wsProxy);

const server = app.listen(3000);
server.on('upgrade', wsProxy.upgrade); // <-- subscribe to http 'upgrade'

Intercept and manipulate requests

Intercept requests from downstream by defining onProxyReq in createProxyMiddleware.

Currently the only pre-provided request interceptor is fixRequestBody, which is used to fix proxied POST requests when bodyParser is applied before this middleware.

Example:

const { createProxyMiddleware, fixRequestBody } = require('http-proxy-middleware');

const proxy = createProxyMiddleware({
  /**
   * Fix bodyParser
   **/
  onProxyReq: fixRequestBody,
});

Intercept and manipulate responses

Intercept responses from upstream with responseInterceptor. (Make sure to set selfHandleResponse: true)

Responses which are compressed with brotli, gzip and deflate will be decompressed automatically. The response will be returned as buffer (docs) which you can manipulate.

With buffer, response manipulation is not limited to text responses (html/css/js, etc...); image manipulation will be possible too. (example)

NOTE: responseInterceptor disables streaming of target's response.

Example:

const { createProxyMiddleware, responseInterceptor } = require('http-proxy-middleware');

const proxy = createProxyMiddleware({
  /**
   * IMPORTANT: avoid res.end being called automatically
   **/
  selfHandleResponse: true, // res.end() will be called internally by responseInterceptor()

  /**
   * Intercept response and replace 'Hello' with 'Goodbye'
   **/
  onProxyRes: responseInterceptor(async (responseBuffer, proxyRes, req, res) => {
    const response = responseBuffer.toString('utf8'); // convert buffer to string
    return response.replace('Hello', 'Goodbye'); // manipulate response and return the result
  }),
});

Check out interception recipes for more examples.

Working examples

View and play around with working examples.

Recipes

View the recipes for common use cases.

Compatible servers

http-proxy-middleware is compatible with the following servers:

Sample implementations can be found in the server recipes.

Tests

Run the test suite:

# install dependencies
$ yarn

# linting
$ yarn lint
$ yarn lint:fix

# building (compile typescript to js)
$ yarn build

# unit tests
$ yarn test

# code coverage
$ yarn cover

# check spelling mistakes
$ yarn spellcheck

Changelog

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2015-2022 Steven Chim

Rate & Review

Great Documentation2
Easy to Use1
Performant2
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge1
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Sayak SarkarPune, India196 Ratings109 Reviews
Principal Software Engineer at Red Hat, open web evangelist and a friendly developer.
5 months ago
Great Documentation
Bleeding Edge
Highly Customizable
Easy to Use
Performant
Responsive Maintainers

An all time favorite middleware package for Node. Makes the task of setting request proxies for Express based routes an absolute breeze. Amazingly lightweight and extremely fast, this is probably the best proxy middleware for Connect or Express out there.

0
RuiSiangTaipei, Taiwan15 Ratings44 Reviews
Backend & Blockchain Engineer, Monero Enthusiast
8 months ago
Great Documentation
Performant

Personal favorite, better than other implementations. Used it in my side projects, fast and responsive, five stars

0
jaeyoungChang@seoul11 Ratings0 Reviews
who tries to appreciate for everything
October 18, 2020

Alternatives

corsNode.js CORS middleware
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
9M
User Rating
4.6/ 5
31
Top Feedback
22Easy to Use
18Great Documentation
11Performant
@ampproject/toolbox-cors A collection of AMP tools making it easier to publish and host AMP pages.
GitHub Stars
411
Weekly Downloads
3K
cor
corserCORS middleware for Node.js
GitHub Stars
91
Weekly Downloads
1M
@jonyk56/express-corsFast, unopinionated, minimalist web framework for node.
GitHub Stars
56K
Weekly Downloads
2
ec
express-corsCORS middleware for expressjs
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
918
See 25 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial