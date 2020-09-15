openbase logo
http-proxy-cli

by foss-haas
2.1.0 (see all)

CLI for http-proxy.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

634

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

http-proxy-cli is a CLI wrapper for the http-proxy module.

license - MIT Dependencies

NPM status

Install

With NPM

npm install -g http-proxy-cli

http-proxy --help

From source

git clone https://github.com/foss-haas/http-proxy-cli.git
cd http-proxy-cli
npm install
npm run dist

CLI

$ http-proxy --help

Usage: http-proxy [options] [ROUTES]...

Options:
  --port, -p       Set the port to listen on.                    [default: 8000]
  --hostname, -h   Set the hostname to listen on.         [default: "localhost"]
  --header, -H     Set a specific header.
  --proxyHost, -P  Set Host HTTP header to proxy hostname.             [boolean]
  --verify         Verify SSL certificates. Use --no-verify to disable.
                                                       [boolean] [default: true]
  --verbose, -v    More output. Can be specified up to four times for maximum
                   output.                                               [count]
  --version        Show version number                                 [boolean]
  --help, -?       Show help                                           [boolean]

Examples:
  http-proxy 8080                           Forwards all requests to the server
                                            listening on localhost:8080.
  http-proxy 192.168.0.1:8080/app           Forwards all requests to the server
                                            listening on 192.168.0.1:8080/app.
                                            Ex: GET /hello =>
                                            http://192.168.0.1:8080/app/hello
  http-proxy -P https://www.google.co.uk    Forwards all requests to the server
                                            listening on www.google.co.uk via
                                            HTTPS.
                                            Ex: GET / =>
                                            https://www.google.co.uk/
  http-proxy /static=192.168.0.1:8080 3000  Forwards all requests starting with
                                            /static to the server listening on
                                            192.168.0.1:8080 and all other
                                            requests to the server listening on
                                            localhost:3000.
                                            Ex: GET /static/script.js =>
                                            http://192.168.0.1:8080/script.js
  http-proxy -H "X-Remote-User: admin" 8000 Forwards all requests to the server
                                            listening on localhost:8080 and sets
                                            the X-Remote-User header to "admin".

License

The MIT/Expat license. For more information, see http://foss-haas.mit-license.org/ or the accompanying LICENSE file.

