http-proxy-cli is a CLI wrapper for the http-proxy module.

Install

With NPM

npm install -g http-proxy-cli http-proxy -- help

From source

git clone https://github.com/foss-haas/http-proxy-cli.git cd http-proxy-cli npm install npm run dist

CLI

$ http-proxy --help Usage: http-proxy [options] [ROUTES]... Options: --port, -p Set the port to listen on. [ default : 8000 ] --hostname, -h Set the hostname to listen on. [ default : "localhost" ] --header, -H Set a specific header. --proxyHost, -P Set Host HTTP header to proxy hostname. [ boolean ] --verify Verify SSL certificates. Use --no-verify to disable. [ boolean ] [ default : true ] --verbose, -v More output. Can be specified up to four times for maximum output. [count] --version Show version number [ boolean ] --help, -? Show help [ boolean ] Examples: http-proxy 8080 Forwards all requests to the server listening on localhost: 8080. http-proxy 192.168 .0 .1 : 8080 /app Forwards all requests to the server listening on 192.168 .0 .1 : 8080 /app. Ex: GET / hello => http: http-proxy -P https: listening on www.google.co.uk via HTTPS. Ex: GET / => https: http-proxy / static = 192.168 .0 .1 : 8080 3000 Forwards all requests starting with / static to the server listening on 192.168 .0 .1 : 8080 and all other requests to the server listening on localhost: 3000. Ex: GET / static /script.js => http: http-proxy -H "X-Remote-User: admin" 8000 Forwards all requests to the server listening on localhost: 8080 and sets the X-Remote-User header to "admin" .

License

The MIT/Expat license. For more information, see http://foss-haas.mit-license.org/ or the accompanying LICENSE file.