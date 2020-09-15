http-proxy-cli is a CLI wrapper for the http-proxy module.
npm install -g http-proxy-cli
http-proxy --help
git clone https://github.com/foss-haas/http-proxy-cli.git
cd http-proxy-cli
npm install
npm run dist
$ http-proxy --help
Usage: http-proxy [options] [ROUTES]...
Options:
--port, -p Set the port to listen on. [default: 8000]
--hostname, -h Set the hostname to listen on. [default: "localhost"]
--header, -H Set a specific header.
--proxyHost, -P Set Host HTTP header to proxy hostname. [boolean]
--verify Verify SSL certificates. Use --no-verify to disable.
[boolean] [default: true]
--verbose, -v More output. Can be specified up to four times for maximum
output. [count]
--version Show version number [boolean]
--help, -? Show help [boolean]
Examples:
http-proxy 8080 Forwards all requests to the server
listening on localhost:8080.
http-proxy 192.168.0.1:8080/app Forwards all requests to the server
listening on 192.168.0.1:8080/app.
Ex: GET /hello =>
http://192.168.0.1:8080/app/hello
http-proxy -P https://www.google.co.uk Forwards all requests to the server
listening on www.google.co.uk via
HTTPS.
Ex: GET / =>
https://www.google.co.uk/
http-proxy /static=192.168.0.1:8080 3000 Forwards all requests starting with
/static to the server listening on
192.168.0.1:8080 and all other
requests to the server listening on
localhost:3000.
Ex: GET /static/script.js =>
http://192.168.0.1:8080/script.js
http-proxy -H "X-Remote-User: admin" 8000 Forwards all requests to the server
listening on localhost:8080 and sets
the X-Remote-User header to "admin".
The MIT/Expat license. For more information, see http://foss-haas.mit-license.org/ or the accompanying LICENSE file.