This utility extends the functionality of the http library in stock node.js providing a post request function in the same fashion of node's http.get().

In the same style as http.get() , this function calls req.end() automatically

Installing

npm install http-post

Usage and parameters

http-post (options, data[, files[, callback]])

or

http-post (options, data[, callback])

options

Options are the same as the ones for http.request() except method will always be forced to POST . Note that options can be replaced with the full URI of the request similar to http.get allowing for even greater flexibility in your post requests.

data

Data should be key/value pairs of form data. This does not handle file data, see the files option below for more information on uploading files.

var data = { name: "Sam" , email: "sam@emberlabs.org" , gender: "m" , languages: [ "C" , "C++" , "Java" , "JavaScript" , "PHP" , "Python" ] }

Pass it an empty array if you do not need to send any form data.

files

This param is another JavaScript object that can contain many files to be posted

var files = [ { param: "img", path : "./assets/mycoolimage.png" }, { param: "somefile", name : "mydata.txt", path : "C:\\Users\\Sam\\Documents\\asdf.txt" } ]

You may chose to specify an optional name in your array. It will override the file name as it exists in the filesystem and name it the name you specified for the request.

callback

Callback is the same from http.request(). It accepts an instance of http.ClientResponce that has been created during the time of the request.

Return

Returns an instance of http.ClientRequest

Examples

Setting up

var http = require ( 'http' ); http.post = require ( 'http-post' );

Posting data

http.post( 'http://localhost/postscript.php' , { name : 'Sam' , email : 'sam@emberlabs.org' }, function ( res ) { res.setEncoding( 'utf8' ); res.on( 'data' , function ( chunk ) { console .log(chunk); }); });

Posting a file

var files = [ { param : "file" , path : "./assets/img/something.png" } ]; http.post( 'http://localhost/postscript.php' , [], files, function ( res ) { });

Posting multiple files

var files = [ { param : "file" , path : "./assets/img/something.png" }, { param : "junk" , path : "/home/sam/hello.txt" } ]; http.post( 'http://localhost/postscript.php' , [], files, function ( res ) { });

Posting data and files

var data = { name : 'Sam' , drink : 'coffee' }; var files = [ { param : "file" , path : "./assets/img/something.png" }, { param : "junk" , path : "/home/sam/hello.txt" } ]; http.post( 'http://localhost/postscript.php' , data, files, function ( res ) { });

License

The MIT License