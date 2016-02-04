This utility extends the functionality of the
http library in stock node.js
providing a post request function in the same fashion of node's http.get().
In the same style as
http.get(), this function calls
req.end() automatically
npm install http-post
http-post(options, data[, files[, callback]])
or
http-post(options, data[, callback])
Options are the same as the ones for http.request()
except
method will always be forced to
POST. Note that
options can be
replaced with the full URI of the request similar to
http.get allowing for
even greater flexibility in your post requests.
Data should be key/value pairs of form data. This does not handle file data,
see the
files option below for more information on uploading files.
var data = {
name: "Sam",
email: "sam@emberlabs.org",
gender: "m",
languages: [
"C",
"C++",
"Java",
"JavaScript",
"PHP",
"Python"
]
}
Pass it an empty array if you do not need to send any form data.
This param is another JavaScript object that can contain many files to be posted
var files = [
{
param: "img",
path: "./assets/mycoolimage.png"
},
{
param: "somefile",
name: "mydata.txt",
path: "C:\\Users\\Sam\\Documents\\asdf.txt"
}
]
You may chose to specify an optional
name in your array. It will override the
file name as it exists in the filesystem and name it the name you specified for
the request.
Callback is the same from http.request(). It accepts an instance of http.ClientResponce that has been created during the time of the request.
Returns an instance of http.ClientRequest
Setting up
var http = require('http');
http.post = require('http-post');
Posting data
http.post('http://localhost/postscript.php', { name: 'Sam', email: 'sam@emberlabs.org' }, function(res){
res.setEncoding('utf8');
res.on('data', function(chunk) {
console.log(chunk);
});
});
Posting a file
var files = [
{
param: "file",
path: "./assets/img/something.png"
}
];
http.post('http://localhost/postscript.php', [], files, function(res){
//...
});
Posting multiple files
var files = [
{
param: "file",
path: "./assets/img/something.png"
},
{
param: "junk",
path: "/home/sam/hello.txt"
}
];
http.post('http://localhost/postscript.php', [], files, function(res){
// ...
});
Posting data and files
var data = {
name: 'Sam',
drink: 'coffee'
};
var files = [
{
param: "file",
path: "./assets/img/something.png"
},
{
param: "junk",
path: "/home/sam/hello.txt"
}
];
http.post('http://localhost/postscript.php', data, files, function(res){
// ...
});