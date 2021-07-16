HTTP Man In The Middle (MITM) Proxy written in node.js. Supports capturing and modifying the request and response data.
npm install --save http-mitm-proxy
The library should work starting Node.js 8.x, but testing is only expected for currently supported LTS versions of Node.js starting Node.js 12.x . use on your own risk with non LTS Node.js versions.
type definitions are now included in this project, no extra steps required.
This example will modify any search results coming from google and replace all the result titles with "Pwned!".
var Proxy = require('http-mitm-proxy');
var proxy = Proxy();
proxy.onError(function(ctx, err) {
console.error('proxy error:', err);
});
proxy.onRequest(function(ctx, callback) {
if (ctx.clientToProxyRequest.headers.host == 'www.google.com'
&& ctx.clientToProxyRequest.url.indexOf('/search') == 0) {
ctx.use(Proxy.gunzip);
ctx.onResponseData(function(ctx, chunk, callback) {
chunk = new Buffer(chunk.toString().replace(/<h3.*?<\/h3>/g, '<h3>Pwned!</h3>'));
return callback(null, chunk);
});
}
return callback();
});
proxy.listen({port: 8081});
You can find more examples in the examples directory
Using node-forge allows the automatic generation of SSL certificates within the proxy. After running your app you will find options.sslCaDir + '/certs/ca.pem' which can be imported to your browser, phone, etc.
Context functions only effect the current request/response. For example you may only want to gunzip requests made to a particular host.
The context available in websocket handlers is a bit different
Starts the proxy listening on the given port.
Arguments
Example
proxy.listen({ port: 80 });
Stops the proxy listening.
Example
proxy.close();
Adds a function to the list of functions to get called if an error occures.
Arguments
Example
proxy.onError(function(ctx, err, errorKind) {
// ctx may be null
var url = (ctx && ctx.clientToProxyRequest) ? ctx.clientToProxyRequest.url : "";
console.error(errorKind + ' on ' + url + ':', err);
});
Allows the default certificate name/path computation to be overwritten.
The default behavior expects
keys/{hostname}.pem and
certs/{hostname}.pem files to be at
self.sslCaDir.
Arguments
Example 1
proxy.onCertificateRequired = function(hostname, callback) {
return callback(null, {
keyFile: path.resolve('/ca/certs/', hostname + '.key'),
certFile: path.resolve('/ca/certs/', hostname + '.crt')
});
};
Example 2: Wilcard certificates
proxy.onCertificateRequired = function(hostname, callback) {
return callback(null, {
keyFile: path.resolve('/ca/certs/', hostname + '.key'),
certFile: path.resolve('/ca/certs/', hostname + '.crt'),
hosts: ["*.mydomain.com"]
});
};
Allows you to handle missing certificate files for current request, for example, creating them on the fly.
Arguments
files.keyFile,
files.certFile and optional
files.hosts)
keyFileData and
certFileData)
Example 1
proxy.onCertificateMissing = function(ctx, files, callback) {
console.log('Looking for "%s" certificates', ctx.hostname);
console.log('"%s" missing', ctx.files.keyFile);
console.log('"%s" missing', ctx.files.certFile);
// Here you have the last chance to provide certificate files data
// A tipical use case would be creating them on the fly
//
// return callback(null, {
// keyFileData: keyFileData,
// certFileData: certFileData
// });
};
Example 2: Wilcard certificates
proxy.onCertificateMissing = function(ctx, files, callback) {
return callback(null, {
keyFileData: keyFileData,
certFileData: certFileData,
hosts: ["*.mydomain.com"]
});
};
Adds a function to get called at the beginning of a request.
Arguments
Example
proxy.onRequest(function(ctx, callback) {
console.log('REQUEST:', ctx.clientToProxyRequest.url);
return callback();
});
Adds a function to get called for each request data chunk (the body).
Arguments
Example
proxy.onRequestData(function(ctx, chunk, callback) {
console.log('REQUEST DATA:', chunk.toString());
return callback(null, chunk);
});
Adds a function to get called when all request data (the body) was sent.
Arguments
Example
var chunks = [];
proxy.onRequestData(function(ctx, chunk, callback) {
chunks.push(chunk);
return callback(null, chunk);
});
proxy.onRequestEnd(function(ctx, callback) {
console.log('REQUEST END', (Buffer.concat(chunks)).toString());
return callback();
});
Adds a function to get called at the beginning of the response.
Arguments
Example
proxy.onResponse(function(ctx, callback) {
console.log('BEGIN RESPONSE');
return callback();
});
Adds a function to get called for each response data chunk (the body).
Arguments
Example
proxy.onResponseData(function(ctx, chunk, callback) {
console.log('RESPONSE DATA:', chunk.toString());
return callback(null, chunk);
});
Adds a function to get called when the proxy request to server has ended.
Arguments
Example
proxy.onResponseEnd(function(ctx, callback) {
console.log('RESPONSE END');
return callback();
});
Adds a function to get called at the beginning of websocket connection
Arguments
Example
proxy.onWebSocketConnection(function(ctx, callback) {
console.log('WEBSOCKET CONNECT:', ctx.clientToProxyWebSocket.upgradeReq.url);
return callback();
});
Adds a function to get called for each WebSocket message sent by the client.
Arguments
Example
proxy.onWebSocketSend(function(ctx, message, flags, callback) {
console.log('WEBSOCKET SEND:', ctx.clientToProxyWebSocket.upgradeReq.url, message);
return callback(null, message, flags);
});
Adds a function to get called for each WebSocket message received from the server.
Arguments
Example
proxy.onWebSocketMessage(function(ctx, message, flags, callback) {
console.log('WEBSOCKET MESSAGE:', ctx.clientToProxyWebSocket.upgradeReq.url, message);
return callback(null, message, flags);
});
Adds a function to get called for each WebSocket frame exchanged (
message,
ping or
pong).
Arguments
Example
proxy.onWebSocketFrame(function(ctx, type, fromServer, data, flags, callback) {
console.log('WEBSOCKET FRAME ' + type + ' received from ' + (fromServer ? 'server' : 'client'), ctx.clientToProxyWebSocket.upgradeReq.url, data);
return callback(null, data, flags);
});
Adds a function to the list of functions to get called if an error occures in WebSocket.
Arguments
Example
proxy.onWebSocketError(function(ctx, err) {
console.log('WEBSOCKET ERROR:', ctx.clientToProxyWebSocket.upgradeReq.url, err);
});
Adds a function to get called when a WebSocket connection is closed
Arguments
Example
proxy.onWebSocketClose(function(ctx, code, message, callback) {
console.log('WEBSOCKET CLOSED BY '+(ctx.closedByServer ? 'SERVER' : 'CLIENT'), ctx.clientToProxyWebSocket.upgradeReq.url, code, message);
callback(null, code, message);
});
Adds a module into the proxy. Modules encapsulate multiple life cycle processing functions into one object.
Arguments
Example
proxy.use({
onError: function(ctx, err) { },
onCertificateRequired: function(hostname, callback) { return callback(); },
onCertificateMissing: function(ctx, files, callback) { return callback(); },
onRequest: function(ctx, callback) { return callback(); },
onRequestData: function(ctx, chunk, callback) { return callback(null, chunk); },
onResponse: function(ctx, callback) { return callback(); },
onResponseData: function(ctx, chunk, callback) { return callback(null, chunk); },
onWebSocketConnection: function(ctx, callback) { return callback(); },
onWebSocketSend: function(ctx, message, flags, callback) { return callback(null, message, flags); },
onWebSocketMessage: function(ctx, message, flags, callback) { return callback(null, message, flags); },
onWebSocketError: function(ctx, err) { },
onWebSocketClose: function(ctx, code, message, callback) { },
});
node-http-mitm-proxy provide some ready to use modules:
Proxy.gunzip Gunzip response filter (uncompress gzipped content before onResponseData and compress back after)
Proxy.wildcard Generates wilcard certificates by default (so less certificates are generated)
Adds a stream into the request body stream.
Arguments
Example
ctx.addRequestFilter(zlib.createGunzip());
Adds a stream into the response body stream.
Arguments
Example
ctx.addResponseFilter(zlib.createGunzip());
