HTTP MITM Proxy

HTTP Man In The Middle (MITM) Proxy written in node.js. Supports capturing and modifying the request and response data.

Install

npm install --save http-mitm-proxy

Node.js Compatibility

The library should work starting Node.js 8.x, but testing is only expected for currently supported LTS versions of Node.js starting Node.js 12.x . use on your own risk with non LTS Node.js versions.

Typescript

type definitions are now included in this project, no extra steps required.

Example

This example will modify any search results coming from google and replace all the result titles with "Pwned!".

var Proxy = require ( 'http-mitm-proxy' ); var proxy = Proxy (); proxy.onError( function ( ctx, err ) { console .error( 'proxy error:' , err); }); proxy.onRequest( function ( ctx, callback ) { if (ctx.clientToProxyRequest.headers.host == 'www.google.com' && ctx.clientToProxyRequest.url.indexOf( '/search' ) == 0 ) { ctx.use( Proxy .gunzip); ctx.onResponseData( function ( ctx, chunk, callback ) { chunk = new Buffer(chunk.toString().replace( /<h3.*?<\/h3>/g , '<h3>Pwned!</h3>' )); return callback( null , chunk); }); } return callback(); }); proxy.listen({ port : 8081 });

You can find more examples in the examples directory

SSL

Using node-forge allows the automatic generation of SSL certificates within the proxy. After running your app you will find options.sslCaDir + '/certs/ca.pem' which can be imported to your browser, phone, etc.

API

Proxy

Context

Context functions only effect the current request/response. For example you may only want to gunzip requests made to a particular host.

WebSocket Context

The context available in websocket handlers is a bit different

Proxy

proxy.listen

Starts the proxy listening on the given port.

Arguments

Example

proxy .listen ({ port : 80 });

proxy.close

Stops the proxy listening.

Example

proxy .close ();

proxy.onError(fn) or ctx.onError(fn)

Adds a function to the list of functions to get called if an error occures.

Arguments

fn(ctx, err, errorKind) - The function to be called on an error.

Example

proxy.onError( function ( ctx, err, errorKind ) { var url = (ctx && ctx.clientToProxyRequest) ? ctx.clientToProxyRequest.url : "" ; console .error(errorKind + ' on ' + url + ':' , err); });

proxy.onCertificateRequired = function(hostname, callback)

Allows the default certificate name/path computation to be overwritten.

The default behavior expects keys/{hostname}.pem and certs/{hostname}.pem files to be at self.sslCaDir .

Arguments

hostname - Requested hostname.

callback - The function to be called when certificate files' path were already computed.

Example 1

proxy.onCertificateRequired = function ( hostname, callback ) { return callback( null , { keyFile : path.resolve( '/ca/certs/' , hostname + '.key' ), certFile : path.resolve( '/ca/certs/' , hostname + '.crt' ) }); };

Example 2: Wilcard certificates

proxy.onCertificateRequired = function ( hostname, callback ) { return callback( null , { keyFile : path.resolve( '/ca/certs/' , hostname + '.key' ), certFile : path.resolve( '/ca/certs/' , hostname + '.crt' ), hosts : [ "*.mydomain.com" ] }); };

proxy.onCertificateMissing = function(ctx, files, callback)

Allows you to handle missing certificate files for current request, for example, creating them on the fly.

Arguments

ctx - Context with the following properties

hostname - The hostname which requires certificates

data.keyFileExists - Whether key file exists or not

data.certFileExists - Whether certificate file exists or not

files - missing files names ( files.keyFile , files.certFile and optional files.hosts )

, and optional ) callback - The function to be called to pass certificate data back ( keyFileData and certFileData )

Example 1

proxy.onCertificateMissing = function ( ctx, files, callback ) { console .log( 'Looking for "%s" certificates' , ctx.hostname); console .log( '"%s" missing' , ctx.files.keyFile); console .log( '"%s" missing' , ctx.files.certFile); };

Example 2: Wilcard certificates

proxy.onCertificateMissing = function ( ctx, files, callback ) { return callback( null , { keyFileData : keyFileData, certFileData : certFileData, hosts : [ "*.mydomain.com" ] }); };

proxy.onRequest(fn) or ctx.onRequest(fn)

Adds a function to get called at the beginning of a request.

Arguments

fn(ctx, callback) - The function that gets called on each request.

Example

proxy.onRequest( function ( ctx, callback ) { console .log( 'REQUEST:' , ctx.clientToProxyRequest.url); return callback(); });

proxy.onRequestData(fn) or ctx.onRequestData(fn)

Adds a function to get called for each request data chunk (the body).

Arguments

fn(ctx, chunk, callback) - The function that gets called for each data chunk.

Example

proxy.onRequestData( function ( ctx, chunk, callback ) { console .log( 'REQUEST DATA:' , chunk.toString()); return callback( null , chunk); });

proxy.onRequestEnd(fn) or ctx.onRequestEnd(fn)

Adds a function to get called when all request data (the body) was sent.

Arguments

fn(ctx, callback) - The function that gets called when all request data (the body) was sent.

Example

var chunks = []; proxy.onRequestData( function ( ctx, chunk, callback ) { chunks.push(chunk); return callback( null , chunk); }); proxy.onRequestEnd( function ( ctx, callback ) { console .log( 'REQUEST END' , (Buffer.concat(chunks)).toString()); return callback(); });

proxy.onResponse(fn) or ctx.onResponse(fn)

Adds a function to get called at the beginning of the response.

Arguments

fn(ctx, callback) - The function that gets called on each response.

Example

proxy.onResponse( function ( ctx, callback ) { console .log( 'BEGIN RESPONSE' ); return callback(); });

proxy.onResponseData(fn) or ctx.onResponseData(fn)

Adds a function to get called for each response data chunk (the body).

Arguments

fn(ctx, chunk, callback) - The function that gets called for each data chunk.

Example

proxy.onResponseData( function ( ctx, chunk, callback ) { console .log( 'RESPONSE DATA:' , chunk.toString()); return callback( null , chunk); });

proxy.onResponseEnd(fn) or ctx.onResponseEnd(fn)

Adds a function to get called when the proxy request to server has ended.

Arguments

fn(ctx, callback) - The function that gets called when the proxy request to server as ended.

Example

proxy.onResponseEnd( function ( ctx, callback ) { console .log( 'RESPONSE END' ); return callback(); });

proxy.onWebSocketConnection(fn) or ctx.onWebSocketConnection(fn)

Adds a function to get called at the beginning of websocket connection

Arguments

fn(ctx, callback) - The function that gets called for each data chunk.

Example

proxy.onWebSocketConnection( function ( ctx, callback ) { console .log( 'WEBSOCKET CONNECT:' , ctx.clientToProxyWebSocket.upgradeReq.url); return callback(); });

proxy.onWebSocketSend(fn) or ctx.onWebSocketSend(fn)

Adds a function to get called for each WebSocket message sent by the client.

Arguments

fn(ctx, message, flags, callback) - The function that gets called for each WebSocket message sent by the client.

Example

proxy.onWebSocketSend( function ( ctx, message, flags, callback ) { console .log( 'WEBSOCKET SEND:' , ctx.clientToProxyWebSocket.upgradeReq.url, message); return callback( null , message, flags); });

proxy.onWebSocketMessage(fn) or ctx.onWebSocketMessage(fn)

Adds a function to get called for each WebSocket message received from the server.

Arguments

fn(ctx, message, flags, callback) - The function that gets called for each WebSocket message received from the server.

Example

proxy.onWebSocketMessage( function ( ctx, message, flags, callback ) { console .log( 'WEBSOCKET MESSAGE:' , ctx.clientToProxyWebSocket.upgradeReq.url, message); return callback( null , message, flags); });

proxy.onWebSocketFrame(fn) or ctx.onWebSocketFrame(fn)

Adds a function to get called for each WebSocket frame exchanged ( message , ping or pong ).

Arguments

fn(ctx, type, fromServer, data, flags, callback) - The function that gets called for each WebSocket frame exchanged.

Example

proxy.onWebSocketFrame( function ( ctx, type , fromServer, data, flags, callback ) { console .log( 'WEBSOCKET FRAME ' + type + ' received from ' + (fromServer ? 'server' : 'client' ), ctx.clientToProxyWebSocket.upgradeReq.url, data); return callback( null , data, flags); });

proxy.onWebSocketError(fn) or ctx.onWebSocketError(fn)

Adds a function to the list of functions to get called if an error occures in WebSocket.

Arguments

fn(ctx, err) - The function to be called on an error in WebSocket.

Example

proxy.onWebSocketError( function ( ctx, err ) { console .log( 'WEBSOCKET ERROR:' , ctx.clientToProxyWebSocket.upgradeReq.url, err); });

proxy.onWebSocketClose(fn) or ctx.onWebSocketClose(fn)

Adds a function to get called when a WebSocket connection is closed

Arguments

fn(ctx, code, message, callback) - The function that gets when a WebSocket is closed.

Example

proxy.onWebSocketClose( function ( ctx, code, message, callback ) { console .log( 'WEBSOCKET CLOSED BY ' +(ctx.closedByServer ? 'SERVER' : 'CLIENT' ), ctx.clientToProxyWebSocket.upgradeReq.url, code, message); callback( null , code, message); });

proxy.use(module) or ctx.use(module)

Adds a module into the proxy. Modules encapsulate multiple life cycle processing functions into one object.

Arguments

module - The module to add. Modules contain a hash of functions to add.

Example

proxy.use({ onError : function ( ctx, err ) { }, onCertificateRequired : function ( hostname, callback ) { return callback(); }, onCertificateMissing : function ( ctx, files, callback ) { return callback(); }, onRequest : function ( ctx, callback ) { return callback(); }, onRequestData : function ( ctx, chunk, callback ) { return callback( null , chunk); }, onResponse : function ( ctx, callback ) { return callback(); }, onResponseData : function ( ctx, chunk, callback ) { return callback( null , chunk); }, onWebSocketConnection : function ( ctx, callback ) { return callback(); }, onWebSocketSend : function ( ctx, message, flags, callback ) { return callback( null , message, flags); }, onWebSocketMessage : function ( ctx, message, flags, callback ) { return callback( null , message, flags); }, onWebSocketError : function ( ctx, err ) { }, onWebSocketClose : function ( ctx, code, message, callback ) { }, });

node-http-mitm-proxy provide some ready to use modules:

Proxy.gunzip Gunzip response filter (uncompress gzipped content before onResponseData and compress back after)

Gunzip response filter (uncompress gzipped content before onResponseData and compress back after) Proxy.wildcard Generates wilcard certificates by default (so less certificates are generated)

Context

ctx.addRequestFilter(stream)

Adds a stream into the request body stream.

Arguments

stream - The read/write stream to add in the request body stream.

Example

ctx .addRequestFilter ( zlib .createGunzip ());

ctx.addResponseFilter(stream)

Adds a stream into the response body stream.

Arguments

stream - The read/write stream to add in the response body stream.

Example

ctx .addResponseFilter ( zlib .createGunzip ());

License