Express middleware with useful prometheus metrics.
This wraps prom-client, and adds some default metrics.
Note: As of v1.2.0, this module requires Node.js v10 or above.
Contributions are welcome and encouraged! Please follow the instructions in CONTRIBUTING.md.
Simplest usage is:
const MetricsMiddleware = require('http-metrics-middleware')
const express = require('express')
var metrics = new MetricsMiddleware()
app.use(metrics.initRoutes())
With
koa using
koa-connect:
const MetricsMiddleware = require('http-metrics-middleware')
const c2k = require('koa-connect')
var metrics = new MetricsMiddleware()
app.use(c2k(metrics.initRoutes()))
The middleware can be configured by providing an
options object to the
constructor.
|option
|default
|info
metricsPath
/metrics
|the metrics exposed path
timeBuckets
[ 0.01, 0.1, 0.5, 1, 5 ]
|the buckets to assign to duration histogram (in seconds)
quantileBuckets
[ 0.1, 0.5, 0.95, 0.99 ]
|the quantiles to assign to duration summary (0.0 - 1.0)
quantileMaxAge
600
|configures sliding time window for summary (in seconds)
quantileAgeBuckets
5
|configures number of sliding time window buckets for summary
includeError
false
|whether or not to include presence of an unhandled error as a label
includePath
true
|whether or not to include normalized URL path as a metric label - see about
includePath below
normalizePath
|a
function(req) - generates path values from the express
req object
paramIgnores
[]
|array of path parameters not to replace. Use with caution as this may cause high label cardinality.
formatStatusCode
(res) => res.status_code \|\| res.statusCode
|a
function(res) - generates path values from the express
res object
enableDurationHistogram
true
|whether to enable the request duration histogram
enableDurationSummary
true
|whether to enable the request duration summary
durationHistogramName
http_request_duration_seconds
|the name of the duration histogram metric - must be unique
durationSummaryName
http_request_duration_quantile_seconds
|the name of duration summary metric - must be unique
includePath
While it can be useful to know which endpoints are being exercised, including
the
path label can cause an explosion in tracked metrics from your service
when the malicious or poorly-configured clients send strange URLs.
For this reason, it is recommended that you set
includePath to
false, unless
your route parameters are restricted to include only desired values.
Paths are never included on requests which were not handled by a route
with an explicit path (i.e.
app.use where the first argument is a callback).
For example:
// here, the path label will be tracked if `includePath` is enabled
// BUT don't do this - restrict the param with a regex like the next example
app.get('/api/v1/:resource/*', (req, res) => {
res.send('foo')
})
// this is better, as the resource param only matches a certain pattern
app.get('/api/v1/:resource([a-z]+)/*', (req, res) => {
res.send('foo')
})
// here, the path label will never be tracked
app.use((req, res) => {
res.send('foo')
})
The underlying
prom-client module is available for specifying your own custom metrics:
const promClient = require('http-metrics-middleware').promClient
var myHistogram = new promClient.Histogram({
name: 'foo_duration_seconds',
help: 'track the duration of foo',
labelNames: [ 'bar', 'baz' ],
buckets: [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]
})
In additional to the default metrics provided by prom-client, this module adds:
http_request_duration_seconds - (optional, enabled by default) http latency histogram labeled with
status_code,
method,
path, and
error (disabled by default - enable with
includeError option)
enableDurationHistogram boolean property to control whether or not this is enabled
durationHistogramName property to give this metric a different name (required if you want both the histogram and summary)
http_request_duration_seconds - (optional, disabled by default) http latency summary labeled with
status_code,
method,
path, and
error (disabled by default - enable with
includeError option)
enableDurationSummary boolean property to control whether or not this is enabled
durationSummaryName property to give this metric a different name (required if you want both the histogram and summary)
*_build_info - build information about the service (initialized with
initBuildInfo function)
const MetricsMiddleware = require('http-metrics-middleware')
var metrics = new MetricsMiddleware()
var ns = 'myservice'
var version = '1.2.3'
var revision = 'abcd1234'
var buildTime = '2017-07-07T07:07:07.007Z'
metrics.initBuildInfo(ns, version, revision, buildTime)
http_request_duration_seconds_bucket{le="0.05",status_code="200",path="/",method="GET"} 5
http_request_duration_seconds_bucket{le="0.1",status_code="200",path="/",method="GET"} 7
http_request_duration_seconds_bucket{le="0.5",status_code="200",path="/",method="GET"} 10
http_request_duration_seconds_bucket{le="1",status_code="200",path="/",method="GET"} 13
http_request_duration_seconds_bucket{le="+Inf",status_code="200",path="/",method="GET"} 15
http_request_duration_seconds_count{status_code="200",path="/",method="GET"} 15
http_request_duration_seconds_sum{status_code="200",path="/",method="GET"} 18.534