HTTP message parser in JavaScript.
https://lab.miguelmota.com/http-message-parser
npm install http-message-parser
The function takes in a string or Buffer (recommended).
The result message body and multipart bodies will always return back as a Buffer in Node.js in order to retain it's original encoding, for example when it parses a response containing binary audio data it won't stringify the binary data. The library avoids stringifying the body by performing offset slices on the input buffer.
Use the buffer module if dealing with binary data in the browser.
Here's a simple example
multipart_example.txt
HTTP/1.1 200 OK
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary=frontier
This is a message with multiple parts in MIME format.
--frontier
Content-Type: text/plain
This is the body of the message.
--frontier
Content-Type: application/octet-stream
Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64
PGh0bWw+CiAgPGhlYWQ+CiAgPC9oZWFkPgogIDxib2R5PgogICAgPHA+VGhpcyBpcyB0aGUg
Ym9keSBvZiB0aGUgbWVzc2FnZS48L3A+CiAgPC9ib2R5Pgo8L2h0bWw+Cg==
--frontier
const httpMessageParser = require('http-message-parser');
const fs = require('fs');
fs.readFile('multipart_example.txt', 'binary', (error, messageBuffer) => {
if (error) {
return console.error(error);
}
const parsedMessage = httpMessageParser(messageBuffer);
console.log(parsedMessage);
//
{
httpVersion: 1.1,
statusCode: 200,
statusMessage: 'OK',
method: null,
url: null,
headers: {
'MIME-Version': '1.0'
'Content-Type': 'multipart/mixed; boundary=frontier'
},
body: <Buffer>, // "This is a message with multiple parts in MIME format."
boundary: 'frontier',
multipart: [
{
headers: {
'Content-Type': 'text/plain'
},
body: <Buffer> // "This is the body of the message."
},
{
headers: {
'Content-Type': 'application/octet-stream'
'Content-Transfer-Encoding': 'base64'
},
body: <Buffer> // "PGh0bWw+CiAgPGhlYWQ+CiAgPC9oZWFkPgogIDxib2R5Pgog..."
}
]
}
});
Parsing input file:
$ http-message-parser multipart_example.txt
Piping input file:
$ cat multipart_example.txt | http-message-parser
Piping input file and only picking specified mulipart body:
$ cat multipart_example.txt | http-message-parser --pick=multipart[0].body
Piping cURL response and picking specified header:
$ curl -sD - http://www.example.com/ | http-message-parser --pick=headers[Last-Modified]
npm test