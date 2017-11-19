Parse the start-line and headers from an HTTP request or reponse.

Converts:

HTTP/1.1 200 OK Date : Tue, 10 Jun 2014 07:19:27 GMT Connection : keep-alive Transfer-Encoding : chunked Hello World

To this:

{ version : { major : 1 , minor : 1 }, statusCode : 200 , statusMessage : 'OK' , headers : { date : 'Tue, 10 Jun 2014 07:19:27 GMT' , connection : 'keep-alive' , 'transfer-encoding' : 'chunked' } }

Features:

Auto-detects and ignores body if present

Fully RFC 2068 compliant (please open an issue if you find a discrepancy)

Support multi-line headers (lines will be joined with a space)

Support repeating headers

Installation

npm install http-headers --save

Usage

var net = require ( 'net' ) var httpHeaders = require ( 'http-headers' ) net.createServer( function ( c ) { var buffers = [] c.on( 'data' , buffers.push.bind(buffers)) c.on( 'end' , function ( ) { var data = Buffer.concat(buffers) console .log(httpHeaders(data)) }) }).listen( 8080 )

http.ServerReponse support

If given an instance of http.ServerResponse , the reponse headers is automatically extracted, parsed and returned:

var http = require ( 'http' ) var httpHeaders = require ( 'http-headers' ) http.createServer( function ( req, res ) { res.end( 'Hello World' ) console .log(httpHeaders(res)) }).listen( 8080 )

If you've ever needed to log or in another way access the headers sent to the client on a http.ServerResponse in Node.js, you know it's not as easy as with the http.IncomingMessage headers (which you just access via request.headers['content-type'] ).

Response headers are not directly available on the response object. Instead all headers are preprocessed as a string on the private response._header property and needs to be processed in order to be available as an object.

This module makes the task super simple.

API

The http-headers module exposes a single parser function:

httpHeaders(data[, onlyHeaders])

Arguments:

data - A string, buffer or instance of http.ServerReponse

- A string, buffer or instance of onlyHeaders - An optional boolean. If true , only the headers object will be returned. Defaults to false

Request example

If given a request as input:

GET /foo HTTP/1.1 Date : Tue, 10 Jun 2014 07:19:27 GMT Connection : keep-alive Transfer-Encoding : chunked Hello World

Returns:

{ method : 'GET' , url : '/foo' , version : { major : 1 , minor : 1 }, headers : { date : 'Tue, 10 Jun 2014 07:19:27 GMT' , connection : 'keep-alive' , 'transfer-encoding' : 'chunked' } }

Response example

If given a request as input:

HTTP/1.1 200 OK Date : Tue, 10 Jun 2014 07:19:27 GMT Connection : keep-alive Transfer-Encoding : chunked Hello World

Returns:

{ version : { major : 1 , minor : 1 }, statusCode : 200 , statusMessage : 'OK' , headers : { date : 'Tue, 10 Jun 2014 07:19:27 GMT' , connection : 'keep-alive' , 'transfer-encoding' : 'chunked' } }

onlyHeaders example

If the optional second argument is set to true , only headers are returned no matter the type of input:

{ date : 'Tue, 10 Jun 2014 07:19:27 GMT' , connection : 'keep-alive' , 'transfer-encoding' : 'chunked' }

No Start-Line

If the data given does not contain an HTTP Start-Line, only the headers are returned, even if the onlyHeaders argument is false :

Date : Tue, 10 Jun 2014 07:19:27 GMT Connection : keep-alive Transfer-Encoding : chunked Hello World

Returns:

{ date : 'Tue, 10 Jun 2014 07:19:27 GMT' , connection : 'keep-alive' , 'transfer-encoding' : 'chunked' }

License

MIT