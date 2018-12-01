openbase logo
hhr

http-hash-router

by Matt Esch
2.0.1 (see all)

Server route handler for http-hash

210

GitHub Stars

35

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

http-hash-router

Server route handler for http-hash

Example

var http = require('http');
var HttpHashRouter = require('http-hash-router');

var router = HttpHashRouter();

router.set('/health', function health(req, res) {
    res.end('OK');
});

var server = http.createServer(function handler(req, res) {
    router(req, res, {}, onError);

    function onError(err) {
        if (err) {
            // use your own custom error serialization.
            res.statusCode = err.statusCode || 500;
            res.end(err.message);
        }
    }
});
server.listen(3000);

Documentation

var router = HttpHashRouter()

type NotFoundError : Error & {
    type: "http-hash-router.not-found",
    statusCode: 404
}

type Router : {
    set: (pattern: String, handler: Function | Object) => void
} & (
    req: HttpReqest,
    res: HttpResponse,
    opts: Object,
    cb: Callback<NotFoundError | Error, void>
) => void

http-hash-router : () => Router

HttpHashRouter will create a new router function.

The HttpHashRouter itself takes no options and returns a function that takes four arguments, req, res, opts, cb.

router(req, res, opts, cb)

type NotFoundError : Error & {
    type: "http-hash-router.not-found",
    statusCode: 404
}

router : (
    req: HttpReqest,
    res: HttpResponse,
    opts: Object,
    cb: Callback<NotFoundError | Error, void>
) => void
  • throw http-hash-router.expected.callback exception.

It is expected that you call the router function with the HTTPRequest and HTTPResponse as the first and second arguments.

The third argument is the options object. The router will copy the options object and set the params and splat field.

The fourth argument is a callback function, this function either gets called with a http-hash-router.not-found error or gets passed to the route handler function.

If you do not pass a callback to the router function then it will throw the http-hash-router.expected-callback exception.

router.set(pattern, handler)

type RoutePattern : String
type RouteHandler : Object<method: String, RouteHandler> | (
    req: HttpRequest,
    res: HttpResponse,
    opts: Object & {
        params: Object<String, String>,
        splat: String | null
    },
    cb: Callback<Error, void>
) => void

set : (RoutePattern, RouteHandler) => void

You can call .set() on the router and it will internally store your handler against the pattern.

.set() takes a route pattern and a route handler. A route handler is either a function or an object. If you use an object then we will create a route handler function using the http-methods module.

The .set() functionality is implemented by http-hash itself and you can find documentation for it at HttpHash#set.

Your handler function will get called with four arguments.

  • req the http request stream
  • res the http response stream
  • opts options object. This contains properties defined in the server and also contains the params and splat fields.
  • cb callback.

If your route pattern contains a param, i.e. "/foo/:bar" or your route pattern contains a splat, i.e. "/foo/*" then the values of the params and splat will be passed to the params and splat field on opts.

