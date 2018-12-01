Server route handler for http-hash
var http = require('http');
var HttpHashRouter = require('http-hash-router');
var router = HttpHashRouter();
router.set('/health', function health(req, res) {
res.end('OK');
});
var server = http.createServer(function handler(req, res) {
router(req, res, {}, onError);
function onError(err) {
if (err) {
// use your own custom error serialization.
res.statusCode = err.statusCode || 500;
res.end(err.message);
}
}
});
server.listen(3000);
var router = HttpHashRouter()
type NotFoundError : Error & {
type: "http-hash-router.not-found",
statusCode: 404
}
type Router : {
set: (pattern: String, handler: Function | Object) => void
} & (
req: HttpReqest,
res: HttpResponse,
opts: Object,
cb: Callback<NotFoundError | Error, void>
) => void
http-hash-router : () => Router
HttpHashRouter will create a new router function.
The
HttpHashRouter itself takes no options and returns a
function that takes four arguments,
req,
res,
opts,
cb.
router(req, res, opts, cb)
type NotFoundError : Error & {
type: "http-hash-router.not-found",
statusCode: 404
}
router : (
req: HttpReqest,
res: HttpResponse,
opts: Object,
cb: Callback<NotFoundError | Error, void>
) => void
http-hash-router.expected.callback exception.
It is expected that you call the
router function with the
HTTPRequest and
HTTPResponse as the first and second
arguments.
The third argument is the options object. The
router will
copy the options object and set the
params and
splat field.
The fourth argument is a callback function, this function
either gets called with a
http-hash-router.not-found error
or gets passed to the route handler function.
If you do not pass a callback to the
router function then
it will throw the
http-hash-router.expected-callback exception.
router.set(pattern, handler)
type RoutePattern : String
type RouteHandler : Object<method: String, RouteHandler> | (
req: HttpRequest,
res: HttpResponse,
opts: Object & {
params: Object<String, String>,
splat: String | null
},
cb: Callback<Error, void>
) => void
set : (RoutePattern, RouteHandler) => void
You can call
.set() on the router and it will internally
store your handler against the pattern.
.set() takes a route pattern and a route handler. A route
handler is either a function or an object. If you use
an object then we will create a route handler function
using the
http-methods module.
The
.set() functionality is implemented by
http-hash itself and you can find documentation
for it at HttpHash#set.
Your handler function will get called with four arguments.
req the http request stream
res the http response stream
opts options object. This contains properties defined
in the server and also contains the
params and
splat
fields.
cb callback.
If your route pattern contains a param, i.e.
"/foo/:bar" or
your route pattern contains a splat, i.e.
"/foo/*" then
the values of the params and splat will be passed to the
params and
splat field on
opts.