Server route handler for http-hash

Example

var http = require ( 'http' ); var HttpHashRouter = require ( 'http-hash-router' ); var router = HttpHashRouter(); router.set( '/health' , function health ( req, res ) { res.end( 'OK' ); }); var server = http.createServer( function handler ( req, res ) { router(req, res, {}, onError); function onError ( err ) { if (err) { res.statusCode = err.statusCode || 500 ; res.end(err.message); } } }); server.listen( 3000 );

Documentation

var router = HttpHashRouter()

type NotFoundError : Error & { type : "http-hash-router.not-found" , statusCode: 404 } type Router : { set: (pattern: String , handler: Function | Object ) => void } & ( req: HttpReqest , res: HttpResponse , opts: Object , cb: Callback < NotFoundError | Error , void> ) => void http-hash-router : () => Router

HttpHashRouter will create a new router function.

The HttpHashRouter itself takes no options and returns a function that takes four arguments, req , res , opts , cb .

throw http-hash-router.expected.callback exception.

It is expected that you call the router function with the HTTPRequest and HTTPResponse as the first and second arguments.

The third argument is the options object. The router will copy the options object and set the params and splat field.

The fourth argument is a callback function, this function either gets called with a http-hash-router.not-found error or gets passed to the route handler function.

If you do not pass a callback to the router function then it will throw the http-hash-router.expected-callback exception.

type RoutePattern : String type RouteHandler : Object < method : String , RouteHandler > | ( req: HttpRequest , res: HttpResponse , opts: Object & { params: Object < String , String >, splat: String | null }, cb: Callback < Error , void> ) => void set : ( RoutePattern , RouteHandler ) => void

You can call .set() on the router and it will internally store your handler against the pattern.

.set() takes a route pattern and a route handler. A route handler is either a function or an object. If you use an object then we will create a route handler function using the http-methods module.

The .set() functionality is implemented by http-hash itself and you can find documentation for it at HttpHash#set.

Your handler function will get called with four arguments.

req the http request stream

the http request stream res the http response stream

the http response stream opts options object. This contains properties defined in the server and also contains the params and splat fields.

options object. This contains properties defined in the server and also contains the and fields. cb callback.