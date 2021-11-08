_ _ _ __ _ _ _ _
Gracefully shuts down node.js http server. More than 5 Mio downloads overall.
Version 3.0 just released. This version is fully backwards compatible to version 2.x but adds much better handling under the hood.
http-graceful-shutdown manages a secure and save shutdown of your http server application:
$ npm install http-graceful-shutdown
const gracefulShutdown = require('http-graceful-shutdown');
...
// app: can be http, https, express, koa, fastity, ...
server = app.listen(...);
...
// this enables the graceful shutdown
gracefulShutdown(server);
PARENT Process (e.g. nodemon, shell, kubernetes, ...)
─────────────────────────┬───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
│ Signal (SIGINT, SIGTERM, ...)
│
│
(1) (2) v NODE SERVER (HTTP, Express, koa, fastity, ...)
▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇
│ │ ▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒ │ <─ shutdown procedure
│ │ shutdown initiated │ │ │
│ │ │ │ │
│ │ │ │ (8) shutdown function (9) finally fn │
│ │ ▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄ ▄▄▄ │ │ ▄▄ ▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄ ▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄ │
│ └ (3) (4) close │ └ (7) destroy │
│ preShutdown idle sockets │ remaining sockets │
│ │ │ (10)
serve │ serving req. (open connection) │ (5) └ SERVER terminated
▄▄▄│ ▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄┤ ^ blocked
^ │ ^ last request before │ │
│ │ │ receiving shutdown signal │ │
│ │ │ │ │
│ │ │ │ │
│ │ │ │ │
│ │ │ Long request │ │
Request │ V Resp │ V Resp. │
│ │ │ CLIENT
────────┴─────────┴─────────────────────────────────────────────────┴─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
|option
|default
|Comments
|timeout
|30000
|timeout till forced shutdown (in milli seconds)
|signals
|'SIGINT SIGTERM'
|define the signals, that should be handled (separated by SPACE)
|development
|false
|if set to true, no graceful shutdown is proceeded to speed up dev-process
|preShutdown
|-
|not time consuming callback function. Needs to return a promise.
Here all HTTP sockets are still available and untouched
|onShutdown
|-
|not time consuming callback function. Needs to return a promise.
|forceExit
|true
|force process.exit - otherwise just let event loop clear
|finally
|-
|small, not time consuming function, that will
be handled at the end of the shutdown (not in dev-mode)
You can pass an options-object to specify your specific options for the graceful shutdown
The following example uses all possible options:
const gracefulShutdown = require('http-graceful-shutdown');
...
// app: can be http, https, express, koa, fastity, ...
server = app.listen(...);
...
// your personal cleanup function
// - must return a promise
// - the input parameter is optional (only needed if you want to
// access the signal type inside this function)
// - this function here in this example takes one second to complete
function shutdownFunction(signal) {
return new Promise((resolve) => {
console.log('... called signal: ' + signal);
console.log('... in cleanup')
setTimeout(function() {
console.log('... cleanup finished');
resolve();
}, 1000)
});
}
// finally function
// -- sync function
// -- should be very short (not time consuming)
function finalFunction() {
console.log('Server gracefulls shutted down.....')
}
// this enables the graceful shutdown with advanced options
gracefulShutdown(server,
{
signals: 'SIGINT SIGTERM',
timeout: 10000, // timeout: 10 secs
development: false, // not in dev mode
forceExit: true, // triggers process.exit() at the end of shutdown process
preShutdown: preShutdownFunction, // needed operation before httpConnections are shutted down
onShutdown: shutdownFunction, // shutdown function (async) - e.g. for cleanup DB, ...
finally: finalFunction // finally function (sync) - e.g. for logging
}
);
You can now trigger gracefulShutdown programatically (e.g. for tests) like so:
let shutdown
beforeAll(() => {
shutdown = gracefulShutdown(...)
})
afterAll(async () => {
await shutdown()
})
With the
forceExit option, you can define how your node server process ends: when setting
forceExit to
false, you just let the event loop clear and then the proccess ends automatically:
const gracefulShutdown = require('http-graceful-shutdown');
...
// app: can be http, https, express, koa, fastity, ...
server = app.listen(...);
...
// enable graceful shutdown with options:
// this option lets the event loop clear to end your node server
// no explicit process.exit() will be triggered.
gracefulShutdown(server, {
forceExit: false
});
If you want an explicit process.exit() at the end, set
forceExit to
true (which is the default).
If you want to get debug notes (debug is a dependency of this module), just set the DEBUG environment variable to enable debugging:
export DEBUG=http-graceful-shutdown
OR on Windows:
set DEBUG=http-graceful-shutdown
You can find examples how to use
http-graceful-shutdown with Express, Koa, http, http2, fastify in the
examples directory.
To run the examples, be sure to install debug and express, koa or fastify.
npm install debug express koa fastify
|Version
|Date
|Comment
|3.1.5
|2021-11-08
|updated docs
|3.1.4
|2021-08-27
|updated docs
|3.1.3
|2021-08-03
|fixed handle events once (thanks to Igor Basov)
|3.1.2
|2021-06-15
|fixed cleanupHttp() no timeout
|3.1.1
|2021-05-13
|updated docs
|3.1.0
|2021-05-08
|refactoring, added preShutdown
|3.0.2
|2021-04-08
|updated docs
|3.0.1
|2021-02-26
|code cleanup
|3.0.0
|2021-02-25
|version 3.0 release
|2.4.0
|2021-02-15
|added forceExit option (defaults to true)
|2.3.2
|2019-06-14
|typescript typings fix
|2.3.1
|2019-05-31
|updated docs, added typescript typings
|2.3.0
|2019-05-30
|added manual shutdown (for tests) see docs below
|2.2.3
|2019-02-01
|updated docs, debug
|2.2.2
|2018-12-28
|updated docs, keywords
|2.2.1
|2018-11-20
|updated docs
|2.2.0
|2018-11-19
|added (optional) signal type to shutdown function - see example
|2.1.3
|2018-11-06
|updated docs
|2.1.2
|2018-11-03
|updated dependencies (version bump), updated docs
|2.1.1
|2018-02-28
|extended
isFunction to support e.g. AsyncFunctions
|2.1.0
|2018-02-11
|bug fixing onShutdown method was called before
server.close
|2.0.6
|2017-11-06
|updated docs, code cleanup
|2.0.5
|2017-11-06
|updated dependencies, modifications gitignore, added docs
|2.0.4
|2017-09-21
|updated dependencies, modifications gitignore
|2.0.3
|2017-06-18
|updated dependencies
|2.0.2
|2017-05-27
|fixed return value 0
|2.0.1
|2017-04-24
|modified documentation
|2.0.0
|2017-04-24
|added 'onShutdown' option, renamed 'callback' option to 'finally'
|1.0.6
|2016-02-03
|adding more explicit debug information and documentation
|1.0.5
|2016-02-01
|better handling of closing connections
|1.0.4
|2015-10-01
|small fixes
|1.0.3
|2015-09-15
|updated docs
|1.0.1
|2015-09-14
|updated docs, reformated code
|1.0.0
|2015-09-14
|initial release
If you have ideas, comments or questions, please do not hesitate to contact me.
Sincerely,
Sebastian Hildebrandt, +innovations
Written by Sebastian Hildebrandt sebhildebrandt
