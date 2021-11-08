_ _ _ __ _ _ _ _ | |_| |_| |_ _ __ ___ __ _ _ _ __ _ __ ___ / _|_ _| |___ __| |_ _ _| |_ __| |_____ __ ___ _ | ' \ _| _| '_ \ _ __/ _` | '_/ _` / _/ -_) _| || | |___(_-< ' \ || | _/ _` / _ \ V V / ' \ |_||_ \ _ _| \ _ _| .__/ \ _ _, |_| \ _ _,_ \ _ _ \ _ __|_| \ _ ,_|_| /__/_||_ \ _ ,_| \ _ _ \ _ _,_ \ _ __/ \ _ / \ _ /|_||_| |_| |___/

Gracefully shuts down node.js http server. More than 5 Mio downloads overall.

Version 3.0 just released. This version is fully backwards compatible to version 2.x but adds much better handling under the hood.

can be used with express, koa, fastify, native node http, http2 ... see examples

simple to use

configurable to your needs

add your own cleanup function

Features

http-graceful-shutdown manages a secure and save shutdown of your http server application:

tracks all connections

stops the server from accepting new connections on shutdown

graceful communication to all connected clients of server intention to shutdown

immediately destroys all sockets without an attached HTTP request

properly handles all HTTP and HTTPS connections

possibility to define cleanup functions (e.g. closing DB connections)

preShutdown function if you need to have all HTTP sockets available and untouched

choose between shutting down by function call or triggered by SIGINT, SIGTERM, ...

choose between final forcefull process termination node.js (process.exit) or clearing event loop (options).

Quick Start

Installation

$ npm install http-graceful-shutdown

Basic Usage

const gracefulShutdown = require ( 'http-graceful-shutdown' ); ... server = app.listen(...); ... gracefulShutdown(server);

Explanation

Functionality

PARENT Process (e.g. nodemon, shell, kubernetes, ...) ─────────────────────────┬─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────── │ Signal (SIGINT, SIGTERM, ...) │ │ ( 1 ) ( 2 ) v NODE SERVER (HTTP, Express, koa, fastity, ...) ▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇ │ │ ▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒ │ <─ shutdown procedure │ │ shutdown initiated │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ( 8 ) shutdown function ( 9 ) finally fn │ │ │ ▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄ ▄▄▄ │ │ ▄▄ ▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄ ▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄ │ │ └ ( 3 ) ( 4 ) close │ └ ( 7 ) destroy │ │ preShutdown idle sockets │ remaining sockets │ │ │ │ ( 10 ) serve │ serving req . (open connection) │ ( 5 ) └ SERVER terminated ▄▄▄│ ▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄┤ ^ blocked ^ │ ^ last request before │ │ │ │ │ receiving shutdown signal │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ Long request │ │ Request │ V Resp │ V Resp . │ │ │ │ CLIENT ────────┴─────────┴─────────────────────────────────────────────────┴─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

usually your NODE http server (the black bar in the middle) replies to client requests and sends responses if your server receives a termination signal (e.g. SIGINT - Ctrl-C) from its parent, http-graceful-shutdown starts the shutdown procedure first http-graceful-shutdown will run the "preShutdown" (async) function. Place your own function here (passed to the options object), if you need to have all HTTP sockets available and untouched. then alle empty connections are closed and destroyed and http-graceful-shutdown will block any new requests If possible, http-graceful-shutdown communicates to the clients that the server is about to close (connection close header) http-graceful-shutdown now tries to wait till all sockets are finished, then destroys the all remaining sockets now it is time to run the "onShutdown" (async) function (if such a function is passed to the options object) as soon as this onShutdown function has ended, the "finally" (sync) function is executed (if passed to the options) now the event loop cleared up OR process.exit() is triggered (can be defined in the options) and the server process ends.

Options

option default Comments timeout 30000 timeout till forced shutdown (in milli seconds) signals 'SIGINT SIGTERM' define the signals, that should be handled (separated by SPACE) development false if set to true, no graceful shutdown is proceeded to speed up dev-process preShutdown - not time consuming callback function. Needs to return a promise.

Here all HTTP sockets are still available and untouched onShutdown - not time consuming callback function. Needs to return a promise. forceExit true force process.exit - otherwise just let event loop clear finally - small, not time consuming function, that will

be handled at the end of the shutdown (not in dev-mode)

Option Explanation

timeout: You can define the maximum time that the shutdown process may take (timeout option). If after this time, connections are still open or the shutdown process is still running, then the remaining connections will be forcibly closed and the server process is terminated.

You can define the maximum time that the shutdown process may take (timeout option). If after this time, connections are still open or the shutdown process is still running, then the remaining connections will be forcibly closed and the server process is terminated. signals Here you can define which signals can trigger the shutdown process (SIGINT, SIGTERM, SIGKILL, SIGHUP, SIGUSR2, ...)

Here you can define which signals can trigger the shutdown process (SIGINT, SIGTERM, SIGKILL, SIGHUP, SIGUSR2, ...) development If true, the shutdown process is much shorter, because it just terminates the server, ignoring open connections, shutdown function, finally function ...

If true, the shutdown process is much shorter, because it just terminates the server, ignoring open connections, shutdown function, finally function ... preShutdown Place your own (not time consuming) callback function here, if you need to have all HTTP sockets available and untouched during cleanup. Needs to return a promise. (async). If you add an input parameter to your cleanup function (optional), the SIGNAL type that caused the shutdown is passed to your cleanup function. See example.

Place your own (not time consuming) callback function here, if you need to have all HTTP sockets available and untouched during cleanup. Needs to return a promise. (async). If you add an input parameter to your cleanup function (optional), the SIGNAL type that caused the shutdown is passed to your cleanup function. See example. onShutdown place your (not time consuming) callback function, that will handle your additional cleanup things (e.g. close DB connections). Needs to return a promise. (async). If you add an input parameter to your cleanup function (optional), the SIGNAL type that caused the shutdown is passed to your cleanup function. See example.

place your (not time consuming) callback function, that will handle your additional cleanup things (e.g. close DB connections). Needs to return a promise. (async). If you add an input parameter to your cleanup function (optional), the SIGNAL type that caused the shutdown is passed to your cleanup function. See example. finally here you can place a small (not time consuming) function, that will be handled at the end of the shutdown e.g. for logging of shutdown. (sync)

here you can place a small (not time consuming) function, that will be handled at the end of the shutdown e.g. for logging of shutdown. (sync) forceExit force process.exit() at the end oof the shutdown process - otherwise just let event loop clear

Advanced Options Example

You can pass an options-object to specify your specific options for the graceful shutdown

The following example uses all possible options:

const gracefulShutdown = require ( 'http-graceful-shutdown' ); ... server = app.listen(...); ... function shutdownFunction ( signal ) { return new Promise ( ( resolve ) => { console .log( '... called signal: ' + signal); console .log( '... in cleanup' ) setTimeout( function ( ) { console .log( '... cleanup finished' ); resolve(); }, 1000 ) }); } function finalFunction ( ) { console .log( 'Server gracefulls shutted down.....' ) } gracefulShutdown(server, { signals : 'SIGINT SIGTERM' , timeout : 10000 , development : false , forceExit : true , preShutdown : preShutdownFunction, onShutdown : shutdownFunction, finally : finalFunction } );

Trigger shutdown manually

You can now trigger gracefulShutdown programatically (e.g. for tests) like so:

let shutdown beforeAll( () => { shutdown = gracefulShutdown(...) }) afterAll( async () => { await shutdown() })

Do not force process.exit()

With the forceExit option, you can define how your node server process ends: when setting forceExit to false , you just let the event loop clear and then the proccess ends automatically:

const gracefulShutdown = require ( 'http-graceful-shutdown' ); ... server = app.listen(...); ... gracefulShutdown(server, { forceExit : false });

If you want an explicit process.exit() at the end, set forceExit to true (which is the default).

Debug

If you want to get debug notes (debug is a dependency of this module), just set the DEBUG environment variable to enable debugging:

export DEBUG=http-graceful-shutdown

OR on Windows:

set DEBUG =http-graceful-shutdown

Examples

You can find examples how to use http-graceful-shutdown with Express, Koa, http, http2, fastify in the examples directory. To run the examples, be sure to install debug and express, koa or fastify.

npm install debug express koa fastify

Version history

Version Date Comment 3.1.5 2021-11-08 updated docs 3.1.4 2021-08-27 updated docs 3.1.3 2021-08-03 fixed handle events once (thanks to Igor Basov) 3.1.2 2021-06-15 fixed cleanupHttp() no timeout 3.1.1 2021-05-13 updated docs 3.1.0 2021-05-08 refactoring, added preShutdown 3.0.2 2021-04-08 updated docs 3.0.1 2021-02-26 code cleanup 3.0.0 2021-02-25 version 3.0 release 2.4.0 2021-02-15 added forceExit option (defaults to true) 2.3.2 2019-06-14 typescript typings fix 2.3.1 2019-05-31 updated docs, added typescript typings 2.3.0 2019-05-30 added manual shutdown (for tests) see docs below 2.2.3 2019-02-01 updated docs, debug 2.2.2 2018-12-28 updated docs, keywords 2.2.1 2018-11-20 updated docs 2.2.0 2018-11-19 added (optional) signal type to shutdown function - see example 2.1.3 2018-11-06 updated docs 2.1.2 2018-11-03 updated dependencies (version bump), updated docs 2.1.1 2018-02-28 extended isFunction to support e.g. AsyncFunctions 2.1.0 2018-02-11 bug fixing onShutdown method was called before server.close 2.0.6 2017-11-06 updated docs, code cleanup 2.0.5 2017-11-06 updated dependencies, modifications gitignore, added docs 2.0.4 2017-09-21 updated dependencies, modifications gitignore 2.0.3 2017-06-18 updated dependencies 2.0.2 2017-05-27 fixed return value 0 2.0.1 2017-04-24 modified documentation 2.0.0 2017-04-24 added 'onShutdown' option, renamed 'callback' option to 'finally' 1.0.6 2016-02-03 adding more explicit debug information and documentation 1.0.5 2016-02-01 better handling of closing connections 1.0.4 2015-10-01 small fixes 1.0.3 2015-09-15 updated docs 1.0.1 2015-09-14 updated docs, reformated code 1.0.0 2015-09-14 initial release

If you have ideas, comments or questions, please do not hesitate to contact me.

Sincerely,

Sebastian Hildebrandt, +innovations

Credits

Written by Sebastian Hildebrandt sebhildebrandt

Contributors

Deepak Bhattarai bring2dip

Shen shenfe

Jeff Hansen jeffijoe

Igor Basov IgorBasov

License