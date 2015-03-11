http-framework
A web framework based purely on
require('http')
Motivation
require('http') is a web framework. All you need are a few
small modules that do one thing well when you are building your
web application route handlers.
This module aggregates and documents (with examples) a selection
of small modules that can be used to achieve this goal.
It's recommended you check out the:
I do not recommend you use this "framework". You should check
out the small modules and use them directly. Use the list of
examples here for inspiration.
http-framework is an OPEN Open Source Project, see the Contributing
section to find out what this means.
Check out the modules folder for an example of small
modules you can combine to build your own custom "framework"
See the
package.json dependencies hash for an example of
many small modules used in the examples folder of this project.
For a tutorial / workshop see http-works
module docs
rest of the modules
For now see the examples folder
express inspired examples
These examples are clones of
express examples demonstrating
how to author web apps without frameworks.
- auth
An example demonstrating how to login and authenticate users
- auth-helpers
An example demonstrating how you can restrict certain routes in your
apps to only be accessed by certain types of users
- content-negotiation
An example demonstrating how you can return different types of
content based on what the user asks for in his Accept header.
- cookie-sessions
An example of storing session information in a users cookie
- cookies
An example of setting a cookie to track a user
- cors
An example of adding cors support to your HTTP server
- downloads
An example of allowing users to download files from your server
- error
An example of handling errors in your HTTP server
- error-pages
An example of rendering custom 500 and 404 pages in your web
server
- expose-data-to-client
An example of putting server side state into your template
so that it can be accessed from browser javascript
- hello-world
A simple hello world example
- multipart
An example demonstrating file uploads and saving them to
disk temporarily.
- mvc
An over engineered example of how to structure a slightly
larger web application. Includes configuration, modularity
and databases. Take ideas from it, please do not copy paste it
- online
An example of using redis and the
online module to track
user presence
- route-map
An example of a
map utility function that can be used to
structure your routes differently. This demonstrates you can
do whatever you want, if you like it, do it.
- route-seperation
An example of spreading your route handlers over multiple
files.
- search
An example of doing a database query over XHR with a web
server backed by redis
- session
An example of storing information in a session. The session
is either backed by redis or memory.
- static-files
An example of serving static files for your web server
- vhost
An example of handling multiple sub domains as seperate
applications in a singlue web server
- web-service
An example JSON REST api web server. Contains API key
authentication and error handling
Credit for the applications goes to
- @tj & express maintainers
hapi inspired examples
These examples are clones of
hapi examples demonstrating
how to author web apps without frameworks.
- tail
An example of handling async errors in your applications
after you have ended the HTTP response
- validate-api
An example of how to add validation logic to your HTTP
route handlers. Both validating query params & the HTTP body
Credit for the application's goes to
- @hapijs & hapi maintainers
connect inspired examples
These examples are clones of
connect examples demonstrating
how to author web apps without frameworks.
- basic-auth
An example of handling basic authorization style authentication
of a web server.
- csrf
An example of adding csrf security to a form in a web application
Credit for the applications goes to
- @tj & connect maintainers
