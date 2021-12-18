Create HTTP errors for Express, Koa, Connect, etc. with ease.
This is a Node.js module available through the
npm registry. Installation is done using the
npm install command:
$ npm install http-errors
var createError = require('http-errors')
var express = require('express')
var app = express()
app.use(function (req, res, next) {
if (!req.user) return next(createError(401, 'Please login to view this page.'))
next()
})
This is the current API, currently extracted from Koa and subject to change.
expose - can be used to signal if
message should be sent to the client,
defaulting to
false when
status >= 500
headers - can be an object of header names to values to be sent to the
client, defaulting to
undefined. When defined, the key names should all
be lower-cased
message - the traditional error message, which should be kept short and all
single line
status - the status code of the error, mirroring
statusCode for general
compatibility
statusCode - the status code of the error, defaulting to
500
Create a new error object with the given message
msg.
The error object inherits from
createError.HttpError.
var err = createError(404, 'This video does not exist!')
status: 500 - the status code as a number
message - the message of the error, defaulting to node's text for that status code.
properties - custom properties to attach to the object
Extend the given
error object with
createError.HttpError
properties. This will not alter the inheritance of the given
error object, and the modified
error object is the
return value.
fs.readFile('foo.txt', function (err, buf) {
if (err) {
if (err.code === 'ENOENT') {
var httpError = createError(404, err, { expose: false })
} else {
var httpError = createError(500, err)
}
}
})
status - the status code as a number
error - the error object to extend
properties - custom properties to attach to the object
Determine if the provided
val is an
HttpError. This will return
true
if the error inherits from the
HttpError constructor of this module or
matches the "duck type" for an error this module creates. All outputs from
the
createError factory will return
true for this function, including
if an non-
HttpError was passed into the factory.
Create a new error object with the given message
msg.
The error object inherits from
createError.HttpError.
var err = new createError.NotFound()
code - the status code as a number
name - the name of the error as a "bumpy case", i.e.
NotFound or
InternalServerError.
|Status Code
|Constructor Name
|400
|BadRequest
|401
|Unauthorized
|402
|PaymentRequired
|403
|Forbidden
|404
|NotFound
|405
|MethodNotAllowed
|406
|NotAcceptable
|407
|ProxyAuthenticationRequired
|408
|RequestTimeout
|409
|Conflict
|410
|Gone
|411
|LengthRequired
|412
|PreconditionFailed
|413
|PayloadTooLarge
|414
|URITooLong
|415
|UnsupportedMediaType
|416
|RangeNotSatisfiable
|417
|ExpectationFailed
|418
|ImATeapot
|421
|MisdirectedRequest
|422
|UnprocessableEntity
|423
|Locked
|424
|FailedDependency
|425
|TooEarly
|426
|UpgradeRequired
|428
|PreconditionRequired
|429
|TooManyRequests
|431
|RequestHeaderFieldsTooLarge
|451
|UnavailableForLegalReasons
|500
|InternalServerError
|501
|NotImplemented
|502
|BadGateway
|503
|ServiceUnavailable
|504
|GatewayTimeout
|505
|HTTPVersionNotSupported
|506
|VariantAlsoNegotiates
|507
|InsufficientStorage
|508
|LoopDetected
|509
|BandwidthLimitExceeded
|510
|NotExtended
|511
|NetworkAuthenticationRequired
I used to set up http error response code/error msg in every project manually, And soon I realized patterns wanted to create some npm package around it. That's when one of our teammate suggested this Http-error npm module. I had everything I wanted, it automatically picks status code if you mention status constructor like BadRequest or Unauthorized and vice versa. Still we created a small wrapper around it to pass application specific error messages. Works great for me. Should work with all node js framework with no hassle.
When I was defining routes in one of my CRUD apps, I came to know about this module. You can use it for displaying custom http errors like page not found, authentication or authorization errors, also the list of status codes and their description is given on their documentation I really enjoyed it. It's very simple and easy to use.