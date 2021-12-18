Create HTTP errors for Express, Koa, Connect, etc. with ease.

Install

This is a Node.js module available through the npm registry. Installation is done using the npm install command:

npm install http-errors

Example

var createError = require ( 'http-errors' ) var express = require ( 'express' ) var app = express() app.use( function ( req, res, next ) { if (!req.user) return next(createError( 401 , 'Please login to view this page.' )) next() })

API

This is the current API, currently extracted from Koa and subject to change.

Error Properties

expose - can be used to signal if message should be sent to the client, defaulting to false when status >= 500

- can be used to signal if should be sent to the client, defaulting to when >= 500 headers - can be an object of header names to values to be sent to the client, defaulting to undefined . When defined, the key names should all be lower-cased

- can be an object of header names to values to be sent to the client, defaulting to . When defined, the key names should all be lower-cased message - the traditional error message, which should be kept short and all single line

- the traditional error message, which should be kept short and all single line status - the status code of the error, mirroring statusCode for general compatibility

- the status code of the error, mirroring for general compatibility statusCode - the status code of the error, defaulting to 500

Create a new error object with the given message msg . The error object inherits from createError.HttpError .

var err = createError( 404 , 'This video does not exist!' )

status: 500 - the status code as a number

- the status code as a number message - the message of the error, defaulting to node's text for that status code.

- the message of the error, defaulting to node's text for that status code. properties - custom properties to attach to the object

Extend the given error object with createError.HttpError properties. This will not alter the inheritance of the given error object, and the modified error object is the return value.

fs.readFile( 'foo.txt' , function ( err, buf ) { if (err) { if (err.code === 'ENOENT' ) { var httpError = createError( 404 , err, { expose : false }) } else { var httpError = createError( 500 , err) } } })

status - the status code as a number

- the status code as a number error - the error object to extend

- the error object to extend properties - custom properties to attach to the object

Determine if the provided val is an HttpError . This will return true if the error inherits from the HttpError constructor of this module or matches the "duck type" for an error this module creates. All outputs from the createError factory will return true for this function, including if an non- HttpError was passed into the factory.

new createError[code || name]([msg]))

Create a new error object with the given message msg . The error object inherits from createError.HttpError .

var err = new createError.NotFound()

code - the status code as a number

- the status code as a number name - the name of the error as a "bumpy case", i.e. NotFound or InternalServerError .

List of all constructors

Status Code Constructor Name 400 BadRequest 401 Unauthorized 402 PaymentRequired 403 Forbidden 404 NotFound 405 MethodNotAllowed 406 NotAcceptable 407 ProxyAuthenticationRequired 408 RequestTimeout 409 Conflict 410 Gone 411 LengthRequired 412 PreconditionFailed 413 PayloadTooLarge 414 URITooLong 415 UnsupportedMediaType 416 RangeNotSatisfiable 417 ExpectationFailed 418 ImATeapot 421 MisdirectedRequest 422 UnprocessableEntity 423 Locked 424 FailedDependency 425 TooEarly 426 UpgradeRequired 428 PreconditionRequired 429 TooManyRequests 431 RequestHeaderFieldsTooLarge 451 UnavailableForLegalReasons 500 InternalServerError 501 NotImplemented 502 BadGateway 503 ServiceUnavailable 504 GatewayTimeout 505 HTTPVersionNotSupported 506 VariantAlsoNegotiates 507 InsufficientStorage 508 LoopDetected 509 BandwidthLimitExceeded 510 NotExtended 511 NetworkAuthenticationRequired

License

MIT