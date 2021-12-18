openbase logo
http-errors

by jshttp
1.8.1 (see all)

Create HTTP Errors

Downloads/wk

49.7M

GitHub Stars

1.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

4.0/5
Readme

http-errors

NPM Version NPM Downloads Node.js Version Build Status Test Coverage

Create HTTP errors for Express, Koa, Connect, etc. with ease.

Install

This is a Node.js module available through the npm registry. Installation is done using the npm install command:

$ npm install http-errors

Example

var createError = require('http-errors')
var express = require('express')
var app = express()

app.use(function (req, res, next) {
  if (!req.user) return next(createError(401, 'Please login to view this page.'))
  next()
})

API

This is the current API, currently extracted from Koa and subject to change.

Error Properties

  • expose - can be used to signal if message should be sent to the client, defaulting to false when status >= 500
  • headers - can be an object of header names to values to be sent to the client, defaulting to undefined. When defined, the key names should all be lower-cased
  • message - the traditional error message, which should be kept short and all single line
  • status - the status code of the error, mirroring statusCode for general compatibility
  • statusCode - the status code of the error, defaulting to 500

createError([status], [message], [properties])

Create a new error object with the given message msg. The error object inherits from createError.HttpError.

var err = createError(404, 'This video does not exist!')
  • status: 500 - the status code as a number
  • message - the message of the error, defaulting to node's text for that status code.
  • properties - custom properties to attach to the object

createError([status], [error], [properties])

Extend the given error object with createError.HttpError properties. This will not alter the inheritance of the given error object, and the modified error object is the return value.

fs.readFile('foo.txt', function (err, buf) {
  if (err) {
    if (err.code === 'ENOENT') {
      var httpError = createError(404, err, { expose: false })
    } else {
      var httpError = createError(500, err)
    }
  }
})
  • status - the status code as a number
  • error - the error object to extend
  • properties - custom properties to attach to the object

createError.isHttpError(val)

Determine if the provided val is an HttpError. This will return true if the error inherits from the HttpError constructor of this module or matches the "duck type" for an error this module creates. All outputs from the createError factory will return true for this function, including if an non-HttpError was passed into the factory.

new createError[code || name]([msg]))

Create a new error object with the given message msg. The error object inherits from createError.HttpError.

var err = new createError.NotFound()
  • code - the status code as a number
  • name - the name of the error as a "bumpy case", i.e. NotFound or InternalServerError.

List of all constructors

Status CodeConstructor Name
400BadRequest
401Unauthorized
402PaymentRequired
403Forbidden
404NotFound
405MethodNotAllowed
406NotAcceptable
407ProxyAuthenticationRequired
408RequestTimeout
409Conflict
410Gone
411LengthRequired
412PreconditionFailed
413PayloadTooLarge
414URITooLong
415UnsupportedMediaType
416RangeNotSatisfiable
417ExpectationFailed
418ImATeapot
421MisdirectedRequest
422UnprocessableEntity
423Locked
424FailedDependency
425TooEarly
426UpgradeRequired
428PreconditionRequired
429TooManyRequests
431RequestHeaderFieldsTooLarge
451UnavailableForLegalReasons
500InternalServerError
501NotImplemented
502BadGateway
503ServiceUnavailable
504GatewayTimeout
505HTTPVersionNotSupported
506VariantAlsoNegotiates
507InsufficientStorage
508LoopDetected
509BandwidthLimitExceeded
510NotExtended
511NetworkAuthenticationRequired

License

MIT

100
Parimal YeolePune73 Ratings81 Reviews
Lang :Node[TS,JS] | Dart | Go | Haskell DB: Mongo | Postgres | Redis | DynamoDb | ElasticSearch Acrhitecture: Micro-service | Serverless AWS Certified
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

I used to set up http error response code/error msg in every project manually, And soon I realized patterns wanted to create some npm package around it. That's when one of our teammate suggested this Http-error npm module. I had everything I wanted, it automatically picks status code if you mention status constructor like BadRequest or Unauthorized and vice versa. Still we created a small wrapper around it to pass application specific error messages. Works great for me. Should work with all node js framework with no hassle.

0
rajrgb38 Ratings60 Reviews
FullStack Web Developer MERN Stack, SQL, C/C++
8 months ago

When I was defining routes in one of my CRUD apps, I came to know about this module. You can use it for displaying custom http errors like page not found, authentication or authorization errors, also the list of status codes and their description is given on their documentation I really enjoyed it. It's very simple and easy to use.

0

