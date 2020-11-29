nginx | Apache HTTPD | Lighttpd | express.js | koa.js | Caddy | Customization

Simple HttpErrorPages

Simple HTTP Error Page Generator. Create a bunch of custom error pages - suitable to use with Lighttpd, Nginx, expressjs, koajs ,Apache-Httpd or any other Webserver.

Features

Static pages (for webservers)

Multi-Language (i18n) support

Generator script to customize pages

Native express.js middleware

Native koa.js middleware

Demo

Download

Just clone/download the git repository or use the prebuild packages (only the generated html files are included)

Download Prebuild Packages (Pages only, en_US)

NGINX Integration

NGINX supports custom error-pages using multiple error_page directives.

File: default.conf

Example - assumes HttpErrorPages are located into /var/ErrorPages/ .

server { listen 80 ; server_name localhost; root /var/www; index index.html; location / { try_files $uri $uri / = 404 ; error_page 400 /ErrorPages/HTTP400.html; error_page 401 /ErrorPages/HTTP401.html; error_page 402 /ErrorPages/HTTP402.html; error_page 403 /ErrorPages/HTTP403.html; error_page 404 /ErrorPages/HTTP404.html; error_page 500 /ErrorPages/HTTP500.html; error_page 501 /ErrorPages/HTTP501.html; error_page 502 /ErrorPages/HTTP502.html; error_page 503 /ErrorPages/HTTP503.html; } location /ErrorPages/ { alias /var/ErrorPages/; internal; }

Apache Httpd Integration

Apache Httpd 2.x supports custom error-pages using multiple ErrorDocument directives.

File: httpd.conf or .htaccess

Example - assumes HttpErrorPages are located into your document root /var/www/...docroot../ErrorPages .

ErrorDocument 400 /ErrorPages/HTTP400.html ErrorDocument 401 /ErrorPages/HTTP401.html ErrorDocument 403 /ErrorPages/HTTP403.html ErrorDocument 404 /ErrorPages/HTTP404.html ErrorDocument 500 /ErrorPages/HTTP500.html ErrorDocument 501 /ErrorPages/HTTP501.html ErrorDocument 502 /ErrorPages/HTTP502.html ErrorDocument 503 /ErrorPages/HTTP503.html

Lighttpd Integration

Lighttpd supports custom error-pages using the server.errorfile-prefix directive.

File: lighttpd.conf

Example - assumes HttpErrorPages are located into /var/www/ErrorPages/ .

server .errorfile-prefix = "/var/www/ErrorPages/HTTP"

expressjs Integration

HttpErrorPages are available as NPM-Package - just install http-error-pages via npm/yarn

Installation

yarn add http-error-pages

Example

A ready-to-use example can be found in examples/express.js

const _express = require ( 'express' ); const _webapp = _express(); const _httpErrorPages = require ( 'http-error-pages' ); async function bootstrap ( ) { _webapp.get( '/' , function ( req, res ) { res.type( '.txt' ).send( 'HttpErrorPages Demo' ); }); _webapp.get( '/my403error' , function ( req, res, next ) { const myError = new Error (); myError.status = 403 ; next(myError); }); _webapp.get( '/500' , function ( req, res ) { throw new Error ( 'Server Error' ); }); await _httpErrorPages.express(_webapp, { lang : 'en_US' , payload : { footer : 'Hello <strong>World</strong>' , myvar : 'hello world' } }); _webapp.listen( 8888 ); } bootstrap() .then( function ( ) { console .log( 'Running Demo on Port 8888' ); }) .catch( function ( e ) { console .error(e); });

Options

Syntax: Promise _httpErrorPages.express(expressWebapp [, options:Object])

template (type:string) - the path to a custom EJS template used to generate the pages. default assets/template.ejs

(type:string) - the path to a custom template used to generate the pages. default assets/template.ejs css (type:string) - the path to a precompiled CSS file injected into the page. default assets/layout.css

(type:string) - the path to a precompiled file injected into the page. default assets/layout.css lang (type:string) - language definition which should be used (available in the i18n/ directory). default en_US

(type:string) - language definition which should be used (available in the directory). default payload (type:object) - additional variables available within the template

(type:object) - additional variables available within the template payload.footer (type:string) - optional page footer content (html allowed). default null

(type:string) - optional page footer content (html allowed). default filter (type:function) - filter callback to manipulate the variables before populated within the template

(type:function) - filter callback to manipulate the variables before populated within the template onError (type:function) - simple debug handler to print errors to the console (not to be used in production!)

koajs Integration

HttpErrorPages are available as NPM-Package - just install http-error-pages via npm/yarn

Installation

yarn add http-error-pages

Example

A ready-to-use example can be found in examples/koa.js. Keep in mind that the following example has to be executed within an async context!

const _koa = require ( 'koa' ); const _webapp = new _koa(); const _httpErrorPages = require ( 'http-error-pages' ); _webapp.use( await _httpErrorPages.koa({ lang : 'en_US' , payload : { footer : 'Hello <strong>World</strong>' , myvar : 'hello world' } })); _webapp.use( async (ctx, next) => { if (ctx.path == '/' ){ ctx.type = 'text' ; ctx.body = 'HttpErrorPages Demo' ; } else { return next(); } }); _webapp.listen( 8888 );

Options

Syntax: Promise _httpErrorPages.koa([options:Object])

template (type:string) - the path to a custom EJS template used to generate the pages. default assets/template.ejs

(type:string) - the path to a custom template used to generate the pages. default assets/template.ejs css (type:string) - the path to a precompiled CSS file injected into the page. default assets/layout.css

(type:string) - the path to a precompiled file injected into the page. default assets/layout.css lang (type:string) - language definition which should be used (available in the i18n/ directory). default en_US

(type:string) - language definition which should be used (available in the directory). default payload (type:object) - additional variables available within the template

(type:object) - additional variables available within the template payload.footer (type:string) - optional page footer content (html allowed). default null

(type:string) - optional page footer content (html allowed). default filter (type:function) - filter callback to manipulate the variables before populated within the template

(type:function) - filter callback to manipulate the variables before populated within the template onError (type:function) - simple debug handler to print errors to the console (not to be used in production!)

Caddy Integration

Caddy supports custom error-pages using errors directive.

File: Caddyfile

Example - assumes HttpErrorPages are located into /var/www/error .

www.yoursite.com { // Other configurations errors { 404 /var/www/error/HTTP404.html } // Other configurations }

Customization

First of all, clone or download the http-error-pages repository.

Install Dependencies

You have to install the node dev dependencies to build the pages:

yarn install npm install

To customize the pages, you can edit any of the template files and finally run the generator-script. All generated html files are located into the dist/ directory by default.

If you wan't to add custom pages/additional error-codes, just put a new entry into the i18n/pages-en_US.json file (its recommended to copy the file). The generator-script will process each entry and generates an own page.

Files

config.json - basic configuration options

assets/layout.scss - the SCSS based styles

assets/template.ejs - the EJS based page template

i18n/pages-.json - the page definitions (multilanguage)

dist/*.html - generator output directory

Change page styles

To modify the page styles, just edit the SCSS based layout assets/layout.scss and finally run gulp to generate the css code. The new layout file is stored in assets/layout.css - run the page generator to create the pages.

Example

$ npm run gulp > http-error-pages@0.6.0 gulp HttpErrorPages > gulp [08:40:33] Using gulpfile HttpErrorPages/gulpfile.js [08:40:33] Starting 'sass' ... [08:40:34] Finished 'sass' after 108 ms [08:40:34] Starting 'default' ... [08:40:34] Finished 'default' after 40 μs $ npm run static > http-error-pages@0.6.0 static HttpErrorPages > node bin/generator.js static Paths |- Config: HttpErrorPages/config.json |- Template: HttpErrorPages/assets/template.ejs |- Styles: HttpErrorPages/assets/layout.css |- Pages: HttpErrorPages/i18n/pages-en_US.json Generating static pages |- Page <HTTP404.html> |- Page <HTTP403.html> |- Page <HTTP400.html> |- Page <HTTP500.html> |- Page <HTTP501.html> |- Page <HTTP502.html> |- Page <HTTP520.html> |- Page <HTTP503.html> |- Page <HTTP521.html> |- Page <HTTP533.html> |- Page <HTTP401.html> Static files generated

Multi language (i18n)

To use a different language just provide a custom page definition - in case the file is located in i18n you can use the --lang option

Example

$ npm run static -- --lang pt_BR > http-error-pages@0.6.0 static HttpErrorPages > node bin/generator.js static "--lang" "pt_BR" Paths |- Config: HttpErrorPages/config.json |- Template: HttpErrorPages/assets/template.ejs |- Styles: HttpErrorPages/assets/layout.css |- Pages: HttpErrorPages/i18n/pages-pt_BR.json Generating static pages |- Page <HTTP404.html> |- Page <HTTP400.html> |- Page <HTTP401.html> |- Page <HTTP403.html> |- Page <HTTP500.html> |- Page <HTTP501.html> |- Page <HTTP502.html> |- Page <HTTP520.html> |- Page <HTTP503.html> |- Page <HTTP521.html> |- Page <HTTP533.html> Static files generated

Add custom pages

Create custom error codes/pages used by e.g. CloudFlare

Example

"520" : { "title" : "Origin Error - Unknown Host" , "message" : "The requested hostname is not routed. Use only hostnames to access resources." }, "521" : { "title" : "Webservice currently unavailable" , "message" : "We've got some trouble with our backend upstream cluster.

Our service team has been dispatched to bring it back online." },

The footer message can easily be changed/removed by editing config.json.

Example - customm footer

{ "scheme" : "HTTP%code%.html" , "footer" : "Contact <a href=\"mailto:info@example.org\">info@example.org</a>" }

Example - no footer

{ "scheme" : "HTTP%code%.html" }

The following set of variables is exposed to the ejs template (404 page example):

{ title : 'Resource not found' , message : 'The requested resource could not be found but may be available again in the future.' , code : '404' , language : 'en' , scheme : 'HTTP%code%.html' , pagetitle : "We've got some trouble | %code% - %title%" , footer : 'Tech Contact <a href="mailto:info@example.org">info@example.org</a>' , myvar : 'Hello World' }

To generate dynamic titles/content based on the current variable set, each variable is exposed as placeholder (surrounded by % ).

You can also define custom variable within the page definitions, everything is merged togehter.

Modify the HTML template

The HTML template is based on ejs and located in assets/template.ejs - you can apply any kind of changes.

< html lang = "<%= vars.language %>" > < head > < meta charset = "utf-8" /> < meta http-equiv = "X-UA-Compatible" content = "IE=edge" /> < meta name = "viewport" content = "width=device-width, initial-scale=1" /> < title > < %= vars.pagetitle %> </ title > < style type = "text/css" > <% - vars .inlinecss %> </ style > </ head > < body > < div class = "cover" > < h1 > < %= vars.title %> < small > < %= vars.code %> </ small > </ h1 > < p class = "lead" > < %= vars.message %> </ p > </ div > < % if ( vars.footer ){ %> < footer > < p > < %- vars.footer %> </ p > </ footer > < % } %> </ body > </ html >

Command line options

The http-error-pages generator allows you to use custom template/config files directly. This is the recommended method to create full-customized pages.

$ npm run static -- --help > http-error-pages@0.6.0 static HttpErrorPages > node bin/generator.js static "--help" Usage: static [options] [config] run http-error-pages generator Options: -t, --template <path> path to your custom EJS template file -s, --styles <path> path to your custom stylesheet (precompiled as CSS!) -p, --pages <path> path to your custom page definition -l, --lang <lang> the language of the default page definition -o, --out <path> output directory -h, --help output usage information

Example - use custom files

We assume you've created a folder named example_org which contains all relevant template files

$ npm run static -- -t example_org/template.ejs -s example_org/styles.css -p example_org/pages.json -o example_org/output $ http-error-pages -t example_org/template.ejs -s example_org/styles.css -p example_org/pages.json -o example_org/output

License

HttpErrorsPages is OpenSource and licensed under the Terms of The MIT License (X11) - your're welcome to contribute