Exposes HTTP error codes as Error constructors.
npm install http-error
var HttpError = require("http-error");
// in your app:
app.get("/:project", function(req, res, next){
db.loadProject(req.params.project, function(err, project){
if(err) return next(new HttpError.InternalServerError("Something went wrong"));
if(!project) return next(new HttpError.notFound("This project does not exist"));
res.json(project.toObject());
});
});
// in your error handler:
app.use(function(err, req, res, next){
res.status(err.code).json({ error: err.message });
});
This module implements the following error constructors:
|Code
|Function
|400
|BadRequest
|401
|Unauthorized
|402
|PaymentRequired
|403
|Forbidden
|404
|NotFound
|405
|MethodNotAllowed
|406
|NotAcceptable
|407
|ProxyAuthenticationRequired
|408
|RequestTimeout
|409
|Conflict
|410
|Gone
|411
|LengthRequired
|412
|PreconditionFailed
|413
|RequestEntityTooLarge
|414
|RequestURITooLong
|415
|UnsupportedMediaType
|416
|RequestedRangeNotSatisfiable
|417
|ExpectationFailed
|420
|EnhanceYourCalm
|422
|UnprocessableEntity
|423
|Locked
|424
|FailedDependency
|425
|UnorderedCollection
|426
|UpgradeRequired
|428
|PreconditionRequired
|429
|TooManyRequests
|431
|RequestHeaderFieldsTooLarge
|444
|NoResponse
|449
|RetryWith
|450
|BlockedByWindowsParentalControls
|499
|ClientClosedRequest
|500
|InternalServerError
|501
|NotImplemented
|502
|BadGateway
|503
|ServiceUnavailable
|504
|GatewayTimeout
|505
|HTTPVersionNotSupported
|506
|VariantAlsoNegotiates
|507
|InsufficientStorage
|508
|LoopDetected
|509
|BandwidthLimitExceeded
|510
|NotExtended
|511
|NetworkAuthenticationRequired