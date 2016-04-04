Exposes HTTP error codes as Error constructors.

Install

npm install http- error

Example

var HttpError = require ( "http-error" ); app.get( "/:project" , function ( req, res, next ) { db.loadProject(req.params.project, function ( err, project ) { if (err) return next( new HttpError.InternalServerError( "Something went wrong" )); if (!project) return next( new HttpError.notFound( "This project does not exist" )); res.json(project.toObject()); }); }); app.use( function ( err, req, res, next ) { res.status(err.code).json({ error : err.message }); });

List of errors

This module implements the following error constructors: