Will accept any TCP connection and echo back a HTTP response with the entire content of the incoming TCP connection.
The server makes no attempt to understand the incoming HTTP request hence it doesn't know when the request is completed and therefore just terminates the TCP connection 2 seconds after the first data packet.
To setup a simple echo-server on Heroku just click this button:
Note that the Heroku routing stack will proxy the incoming request and add custom HTTP headers.
Alternatively, to start it locally just run (only supported on newer versions of npm):
npx http-echo-server
Or if you whish to install the module globally:
npm install http-echo-server -g
Just curl the URL of the app:
curl http://<heroku-app-name>.herokuapp.com
Alternatively - if installed locally - you can start the server using
the command
http-echo-server, take note of the port it starts on and
then curl it:
curl http://localhost:<port>
To set the http port, either supply the port as an argument to the
http-echo-server executable:
http-echo-server 3005
Or use the
PORT environment variable:
export PORT=3005
http-echo-server