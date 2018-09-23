openbase logo
http-echo-server

by Thomas Watson
2.1.1

A simple HTTP echo server

Readme

http-echo-server

Will accept any TCP connection and echo back a HTTP response with the entire content of the incoming TCP connection.

The server makes no attempt to understand the incoming HTTP request hence it doesn't know when the request is completed and therefore just terminates the TCP connection 2 seconds after the first data packet.

Installation

To setup a simple echo-server on Heroku just click this button:

Deploy

Note that the Heroku routing stack will proxy the incoming request and add custom HTTP headers.

Alternatively, to start it locally just run (only supported on newer versions of npm):

npx http-echo-server

Or if you whish to install the module globally:

npm install http-echo-server -g

Example usage

Just curl the URL of the app:

curl http://<heroku-app-name>.herokuapp.com

Alternatively - if installed locally - you can start the server using the command http-echo-server, take note of the port it starts on and then curl it:

curl http://localhost:<port>

Setting listening port

To set the http port, either supply the port as an argument to the http-echo-server executable:

http-echo-server 3005

Or use the PORT environment variable:

export PORT=3005
http-echo-server

License

MIT

