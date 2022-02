Turn (req,res) pairs into a single readable/writable stream.

example

methods

var httpDuplex = require ( 'http-duplex' )

var dup = httpDuplex(req, res)

Return a new readable/writable duplex stream dup from the http request req and http response res .

dup has all the same methods has both req and res , but on a single object.

install

With npm do:

npm install http-duplex

license

MIT