Speak HTTP like a local

Talking to an HTTP server with curl can be fun, but most of the time it's a PITA .

http-console is a simple and intuitive interface for speaking the HTTP protocol.

PS: HTTP has never been this much fun.

synopsis

installation

http-console was written for node, so make sure you have that installed first. Then you need npm, node's package manager.

Once you're all set, to install globally, run:

$ npm install http- console -g

It'll download the dependencies, and install the command-line tool in /usr/local/bin (you may need to make use of sudo or equivalent to gain access).

Installing the bleeding edge

The latest release will often be available on npm as http-console@latest , so you can run:

$ npm install http- console

Alternatively, you can download a tarball of this repo, or clone it. Just make sure you have the latest version of node.

introduction

Let's assume we have a CouchDB instance running locally.

connecting

To connect, we run http-console , passing it the server host and port as such:

$ http-console 127.0 .0 .1 :5984

navigating

Once connected, we should see the http prompt:

http :

server navigation is similar to directory navigation, except a little simpler:

http : http : http : http : http :

requesting

HTTP requests are issued with the HTTP verbs GET, PUT, POST, HEAD and DELETE, and a relative path:

http://127.0.0.1:5984/> GET / HTTP/1.1 200 OK Date: Mon, 31 May 2010 04 :43:39 GMT Content-Length: 41 { couchdb: "Welcome" , version: "0.11.0" } http://127.0.0.1:5984/> GET /bob HTTP/1.1 404 Not Found Date: Mon, 31 May 2010 04 :45:32 GMT Content-Length: 44 { error: "not_found" , reason: "no_db_file" }

When issuing POST and PUT commands, we have the opportunity to send data too:

http : http : ... { "name" : "Roger" } HTTP / 1 .1 201 Created Location : http : Date : Mon , 31 May 2010 05 :09 :15 GMT Content-Length : 95 { ok : true, id : "2fd9db055885e6982462a10e54003127" , rev : "1-0c3db91854f26486d1c3922f1a651d86" }

Make sure you have your Content-Type header set properly, if the API requires it. More in the section below.

Note that if you're trying to POST to a form handler, you'll most probably want to send data in multipart/form-data format, such as name=roger&hair=black . http-console sends your POST/PUT data as is, so make sure you've got the format right, and the appropriate Content-Type header.

setting headers

Sometimes, it's useful to set HTTP headers:

http : http :

These headers are sent with all requests in this session. To see all active headers, run the .headers command:

http : Accept : application/json X-Lodge : black

Removing headers is just as easy:

http : http : X-Lodge : black

Because JSON is such a common data format, http-console has a way to automatically set the Content-Type header to application/json . Just pass the --json option when starting http-console, or run the .json command:

$ http-console 127.0 .0 .1 :5984 --json http://127.0.0.1:5984/> .headers Accept: */* Content-Type: application/json

cookies

You can enable cookie tracking with the --cookies option flag. To see what cookies are stored, use the .cookies command.

SSL

To enable SSL, pass the --ssl flag, or specify the address with https .

quitting

http :

nuff' said.