Description

Map of HTTP status messages to codes based on Node's built-in map in reverse.

Installation

Using npm:

npm install http-codes

Why use this over others like it

It's ultra simple, doesn't get simpler than this

It's based on Node's built-in map in reverse meaning it will auto-update if the built-in does.

It doesn't depend on other libraries and is not coded on CoffeeScript

The actual map

You can see the generated map by running:

npm test

As of right now (Node 0.10.22) this is the resulting map: