CachePolicy tells when responses can be reused from a cache, taking into account HTTP RFC 7234 rules for user agents and shared caches.
It also implements RFC 5861, implementing
stale-if-error and
stale-while-revalidate.
It's aware of many tricky details such as the
Vary header, proxy revalidation, and authenticated responses.
Cacheability of an HTTP response depends on how it was requested, so both
request and
response are required to create the policy.
const policy = new CachePolicy(request, response, options);
if (!policy.storable()) {
// throw the response away, it's not usable at all
return;
}
// Cache the data AND the policy object in your cache
// (this is pseudocode, roll your own cache (lru-cache package works))
letsPretendThisIsSomeCache.set(
request.url,
{ policy, response },
policy.timeToLive()
);
// And later, when you receive a new request:
const { policy, response } = letsPretendThisIsSomeCache.get(newRequest.url);
// It's not enough that it exists in the cache, it has to match the new request, too:
if (policy && policy.satisfiesWithoutRevalidation(newRequest)) {
// OK, the previous response can be used to respond to the `newRequest`.
// Response headers have to be updated, e.g. to add Age and remove uncacheable headers.
response.headers = policy.responseHeaders();
return response;
}
It may be surprising, but it's not enough for an HTTP response to be fresh to satisfy a request. It may need to match request headers specified in
Vary. Even a matching fresh response may still not be usable if the new request restricted cacheability, etc.
The key method is
satisfiesWithoutRevalidation(newRequest), which checks whether the
newRequest is compatible with the original request and whether all caching conditions are met.
Request and response must have a
headers property with all header names in lower case.
url,
status and
method are optional (defaults are any URL, status
200, and
GET method).
const request = {
url: '/',
method: 'GET',
headers: {
accept: '*/*',
},
};
const response = {
status: 200,
headers: {
'cache-control': 'public, max-age=7234',
},
};
const options = {
shared: true,
cacheHeuristic: 0.1,
immutableMinTimeToLive: 24 * 3600 * 1000, // 24h
ignoreCargoCult: false,
};
If
options.shared is
true (default), then the response is evaluated from a perspective of a shared cache (i.e.
private is not cacheable and
s-maxage is respected). If
options.shared is
false, then the response is evaluated from a perspective of a single-user cache (i.e.
private is cacheable and
s-maxage is ignored).
shared: true is recommended for HTTP clients.
options.cacheHeuristic is a fraction of response's age that is used as a fallback cache duration. The default is 0.1 (10%), e.g. if a file hasn't been modified for 100 days, it'll be cached for 100*0.1 = 10 days.
options.immutableMinTimeToLive is a number of milliseconds to assume as the default time to cache responses with
Cache-Control: immutable. Note that per RFC these can become stale, so
max-age still overrides the default.
If
options.ignoreCargoCult is true, common anti-cache directives will be completely ignored if the non-standard
pre-check and
post-check directives are present. These two useless directives are most commonly found in bad StackOverflow answers and PHP's "session limiter" defaults.
storable()
Returns
true if the response can be stored in a cache. If it's
false then you MUST NOT store either the request or the response.
satisfiesWithoutRevalidation(newRequest)
This is the most important method. Use this method to check whether the cached response is still fresh in the context of the new request.
If it returns
true, then the given
request matches the original response this cache policy has been created with, and the response can be reused without contacting the server. Note that the old response can't be returned without being updated, see
responseHeaders().
If it returns
false, then the response may not be matching at all (e.g. it's for a different URL or method), or may require to be refreshed first (see
revalidationHeaders()).
responseHeaders()
Returns updated, filtered set of response headers to return to clients receiving the cached response. This function is necessary, because proxies MUST always remove hop-by-hop headers (such as
TE and
Connection) and update response's
Age to avoid doubling cache time.
cachedResponse.headers = cachePolicy.responseHeaders(cachedResponse);
timeToLive()
Returns approximate time in milliseconds until the response becomes stale (i.e. not fresh).
After that time (when
timeToLive() <= 0) the response might not be usable without revalidation. However, there are exceptions, e.g. a client can explicitly allow stale responses, so always check with
satisfiesWithoutRevalidation().
stale-if-error and
stale-while-revalidate extend the time to live of the cache, that can still be used if stale.
toObject()/
fromObject(json)
Chances are you'll want to store the
CachePolicy object along with the cached response.
obj = policy.toObject() gives a plain JSON-serializable object.
policy = CachePolicy.fromObject(obj) creates an instance from it.
When a cached response has expired, it can be made fresh again by making a request to the origin server. The server may respond with status 304 (Not Modified) without sending the response body again, saving bandwidth.
The following methods help perform the update efficiently and correctly.
revalidationHeaders(newRequest)
Returns updated, filtered set of request headers to send to the origin server to check if the cached response can be reused. These headers allow the origin server to return status 304 indicating the response is still fresh. All headers unrelated to caching are passed through as-is.
Use this method when updating cache from the origin server.
updateRequest.headers = cachePolicy.revalidationHeaders(updateRequest);
revalidatedPolicy(revalidationRequest, revalidationResponse)
Use this method to update the cache after receiving a new response from the origin server. It returns an object with two keys:
policy — A new
CachePolicy with HTTP headers updated from
revalidationResponse. You can always replace the old cached
CachePolicy with the new one.
modified — Boolean indicating whether the response body has changed.
false, then a valid 304 Not Modified response has been received, and you can reuse the old cached response body. This is also affected by
stale-if-error.
true, you should use new response's body (if present), or make another request to the origin server without any conditional headers (i.e. don't use
revalidationHeaders() this time) to get the new resource.
// When serving requests from cache:
const { oldPolicy, oldResponse } = letsPretendThisIsSomeCache.get(
newRequest.url
);
if (!oldPolicy.satisfiesWithoutRevalidation(newRequest)) {
// Change the request to ask the origin server if the cached response can be used
newRequest.headers = oldPolicy.revalidationHeaders(newRequest);
// Send request to the origin server. The server may respond with status 304
const newResponse = await makeRequest(newRequest);
// Create updated policy and combined response from the old and new data
const { policy, modified } = oldPolicy.revalidatedPolicy(
newRequest,
newResponse
);
const response = modified ? newResponse : oldResponse;
// Update the cache with the newer/fresher response
letsPretendThisIsSomeCache.set(
newRequest.url,
{ policy, response },
policy.timeToLive()
);
// And proceed returning cached response as usual
response.headers = policy.responseHeaders();
return response;
}
Cache-Control response header with all the quirks.
Expires with check for bad clocks.
Pragma response header.
Age response header.
Vary response header.
stale-if-error
If-Range (but correctly supports them as non-cacheable)
Date
Per the RFC, the cache should take into account the time between server-supplied
Date and the time it received the response. The RFC-mandated behavior creates two problems:
max-age=1 trick (which is useful for reverse proxies on high-traffic servers).
Previous versions of this library had an option to ignore the server date if it was "too inaccurate". To support the
max-age=1 trick the library also has to ignore dates that pretty accurate. There's no point of having an option to trust dates that are only a bit inaccurate, so this library won't trust any server dates.
max-age will be interpreted from the time the response has been received, not from when it has been sent. This will affect only RFC 1149 networks.