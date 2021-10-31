High performance connect-like HTTP cache middleware for Node.js. So your latency can decrease to single digit milliseconds 🚀
Uses
cache-manageras caching layer, so multiple storage engines are supported, i.e: Memory, Redis, ... https://www.npmjs.com/package/cache-manager
npm i http-cache-middleware
const middleware = require('http-cache-middleware')()
const service = require('restana')()
service.use(middleware)
service.get('/cache-on-get', (req, res) => {
setTimeout(() => {
// keep response in cache for 1 minute if not expired before
res.setHeader('x-cache-timeout', '1 minute')
res.send('this supposed to be a cacheable response')
}, 50)
})
service.delete('/cache', (req, res) => {
// ... the logic here changes the cache state
// expire the cache keys using pattern
res.setHeader('x-cache-expire', '*/cache-on-get')
res.end()
})
service.start(3000)
// redis setup
const CacheManager = require('cache-manager')
const redisStore = require('cache-manager-ioredis')
const redisCache = CacheManager.caching({
store: redisStore,
db: 0,
host: 'localhost',
port: 6379,
ttl: 30
})
// middleware instance
const middleware = require('http-cache-middleware')({
stores: [redisCache]
})
Because caching is the last mile for low latency distributed systems!
Enabling proper caching strategies will drastically reduce the latency of your system, as it reduces network round-trips, database calls and CPU processing.
For our services, we are talking here about improvements in response times from
X ms to
~2ms, as an example.
Enabling a response to be cached just requires the
x-cache-timeout header to be set:
res.setHeader('x-cache-timeout', '1 hour')
Here we use the
mspackage to convert timeout to seconds. Please note that
millisecondunit is not supported!
Example on service using
restana:
service.get('/numbers', (req, res) => {
res.setHeader('x-cache-timeout', '1 hour')
res.send([
1, 2, 3
])
})
From version
1.2.xyou can also use the HTTP compatible
Cache-Controlheader: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTTP/Headers/Cache-Control When using the Cache-Control header, you can omit the custom
x-cache-timeoutheader as the timeout can be passed using the
max-agedirective.
res.setHeader('cache-control', 'private, no-cache, max-age=300')
res.setHeader('etag', 'cvbonrw6g00')
res.end('5 minutes cacheable content here....')
When using:
res.setHeader('x-cache-timeout', '5 minutes')
The middleware will now transparently generate default
Cache-Control and
ETag headers as described below:
res.setHeader('cache-control', 'private, no-cache, max-age=300')
res.setHeader('etag', 'ao8onrw6gbt') // random ETag value
This will enable browser clients to keep a copy of the cache on their side, but still being forced to validate the cache state on the server before using the cached response, therefore supporting gateway based cache invalidation.
NOTE: In order to fetch the generated
Cache-Controland
ETagheaders, there have to be at least one cache hit.
Services can easily expire cache entries on demand, i.e: when the data state changes. Here we use the
x-cache-expire header to indicate the cache entries to expire using a matching pattern:
res.setHeader('x-cache-expire', '*/numbers')
Here we use the
matcherpackage for matching patterns evaluation.
Example on service using
restana:
service.patch('/numbers', (req, res) => {
// ...
res.setHeader('x-cache-expire', '*/numbers')
res.send(200)
})
Sometimes is required to expire cache entries using multiple patterns, that is also possible using the
, separator:
res.setHeader('x-cache-expire', '*/pattern1,*/pattern2')
Cache keys are generated using:
req.method + req.url, however, for indexing/segmenting requirements it makes sense to allow cache keys extensions.
For doing this, we simply recommend using middlewares to extend the keys before caching checks happen:
service.use((req, res, next) => {
req.cacheAppendKey = (req) => req.user.id // here cache key will be: req.method + req.url + req.user.id
return next()
})
In this example we also distinguish cache entries by
user.id, very important for authorization reasons.
You can also disable cache checks for certain requests programmatically:
service.use((req, res, next) => {
req.cacheDisabled = true
return next()
})
This is your repo ;)
Note: We aim to be 100% code coverage, please consider it on your pull requests.
