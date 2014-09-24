openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

http-browserify-ws

by browserify
1.3.0 (see all)

node's http module, but for the browser

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

25

GitHub Stars

240

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

23

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

http-browserify

The http module from node.js, but for browsers.

When you require('http') in browserify, this module will be loaded.

example

var http = require('http');

http.get({ path : '/beep' }, function (res) {
    var div = document.getElementById('result');
    div.innerHTML += 'GET /beep<br>';
    
    res.on('data', function (buf) {
        div.innerHTML += buf;
    });
    
    res.on('end', function () {
        div.innerHTML += '<br>__END__';
    });
});

http methods

var http = require('http');

var req = http.request(options, cb)

options can have:

  • method
  • path
  • headers={}, as an object mapping key names to string or Array values
  • host
  • port

The callback will be called with the response object.

var req = http.get(options, cb)

A shortcut for

options.method = 'GET';
var req = http.request(options, cb);
req.end();

request methods

req.setHeader(key, value)

Set an http header.

req.write(data)

Write some data to the request body.

req.end(data)

Close and send the request body, optionally with additional data to append.

response methods

res.getHeader(key)

Return an http header, if set. key is case-insensitive.

response attributes

  • res.statusCode, the numeric http response code
  • res.headers, an object with all lowercase keys

response events

  • data
  • end
  • error

compatibility

This module has been tested and works with:

  • Internet Explorer 5.5, 6, 7, 8, 9
  • Firefox 3.5
  • Chrome 7.0
  • Opera 10.6
  • Safari 5.0

Multipart streaming responses are buffered in all versions of Internet Explorer and are somewhat buffered in Opera. In all the other browsers you get a nice unbuffered stream of "data" events when you send down a content-type of multipart/octet-stream or similar.

protip

You can do:

var bundle = browserify({
    require : { http : 'http-browserify' }
});

in order to map "http-browserify" over require('http') in your browserified source.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial