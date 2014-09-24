The http module from node.js, but for browsers.
When you
require('http') in
browserify,
this module will be loaded.
var http = require('http');
http.get({ path : '/beep' }, function (res) {
var div = document.getElementById('result');
div.innerHTML += 'GET /beep<br>';
res.on('data', function (buf) {
div.innerHTML += buf;
});
res.on('end', function () {
div.innerHTML += '<br>__END__';
});
});
var http = require('http');
options can have:
The callback will be called with the response object.
A shortcut for
options.method = 'GET';
var req = http.request(options, cb);
req.end();
Set an http header.
Write some data to the request body.
Close and send the request body, optionally with additional
data to append.
Return an http header, if set.
key is case-insensitive.
This module has been tested and works with:
Multipart streaming responses are buffered in all versions of Internet Explorer
and are somewhat buffered in Opera. In all the other browsers you get a nice
unbuffered stream of
"data" events when you send down a content-type of
multipart/octet-stream or similar.
You can do:
var bundle = browserify({
require : { http : 'http-browserify' }
});
in order to map "http-browserify" over
require('http') in your browserified
source.