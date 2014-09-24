The http module from node.js, but for browsers.

When you require('http') in browserify, this module will be loaded.

example

var http = require ( 'http' ); http.get({ path : '/beep' }, function ( res ) { var div = document .getElementById( 'result' ); div.innerHTML += 'GET /beep<br>' ; res.on( 'data' , function ( buf ) { div.innerHTML += buf; }); res.on( 'end' , function ( ) { div.innerHTML += '<br>__END__' ; }); });

http methods

var http = require('http');

var req = http.request(options, cb)

options can have:

method

path

headers={}, as an object mapping key names to string or Array values

host

port

The callback will be called with the response object.

var req = http.get(options, cb)

A shortcut for

options.method = 'GET' ; var req = http.request(options, cb); req.end();

request methods

Set an http header.

Write some data to the request body.

Close and send the request body, optionally with additional data to append.

response methods

Return an http header, if set. key is case-insensitive.

response attributes

res.statusCode, the numeric http response code

res.headers, an object with all lowercase keys

response events

data

end

error

compatibility

This module has been tested and works with:

Internet Explorer 5.5, 6, 7, 8, 9

Firefox 3.5

Chrome 7.0

Opera 10.6

Safari 5.0

Multipart streaming responses are buffered in all versions of Internet Explorer and are somewhat buffered in Opera. In all the other browsers you get a nice unbuffered stream of "data" events when you send down a content-type of multipart/octet-stream or similar.

protip

You can do:

var bundle = browserify({ require : { http : 'http-browserify' } });