The http module from node.js, but for browsers.
When you
require('http') in
browserify,
this module will be loaded.
var http = require('http');
http.get({ path : '/beep' }, function (res) {
var div = document.getElementById('result');
div.innerHTML += 'GET /beep<br>';
res.on('data', function (buf) {
div.innerHTML += buf;
});
res.on('end', function () {
div.innerHTML += '<br>__END__';
});
});
var http = require('http');
where
opts are:
opts.method='GET' - http method verb
opts.path - path string, example:
'/foo/bar?baz=555'
opts.headers={} - as an object mapping key names to string or Array values
opts.host=window.location.host - http host
opts.port=window.location.port - http port
opts.responseType - response type to set on the underlying xhr object
The callback will be called with the response object.
A shortcut for
options.method = 'GET';
var req = http.request(options, cb);
req.end();
Set an http header.
Get an http header.
Remove an http header.
Write some data to the request body.
If only 1 piece of data is written,
data can be a FormData, Blob, or
ArrayBuffer instance. Otherwise,
data should be a string or a buffer.
Close and send the request body, optionally with additional
data to append.
Return an http header, if set.
key is case-insensitive.
This module has been tested and works with:
Multipart streaming responses are buffered in all versions of Internet Explorer
and are somewhat buffered in Opera. In all the other browsers you get a nice
unbuffered stream of
"data" events when you send down a content-type of
multipart/octet-stream or similar.
You can do:
var bundle = browserify({
require : { http : 'http-browserify' }
});
in order to map "http-browserify" over
require('http') in your browserified
source.
With npm do:
npm install http-browserify
MIT