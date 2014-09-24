The http module from node.js, but for browsers.

When you require('http') in browserify, this module will be loaded.

example

var http = require ( 'http' ); http.get({ path : '/beep' }, function ( res ) { var div = document .getElementById( 'result' ); div.innerHTML += 'GET /beep<br>' ; res.on( 'data' , function ( buf ) { div.innerHTML += buf; }); res.on( 'end' , function ( ) { div.innerHTML += '<br>__END__' ; }); });

http methods

var http = require('http');

var req = http.request(opts, cb)

where opts are:

opts.method='GET' - http method verb

- http method verb opts.path - path string, example: '/foo/bar?baz=555'

- path string, example: opts.headers={} - as an object mapping key names to string or Array values

- as an object mapping key names to string or Array values opts.host=window.location.host - http host

- http host opts.port=window.location.port - http port

- http port opts.responseType - response type to set on the underlying xhr object

The callback will be called with the response object.

var req = http.get(options, cb)

A shortcut for

options.method = 'GET' ; var req = http.request(options, cb); req.end();

request methods

Set an http header.

Get an http header.

Remove an http header.

Write some data to the request body.

If only 1 piece of data is written, data can be a FormData, Blob, or ArrayBuffer instance. Otherwise, data should be a string or a buffer.

Close and send the request body, optionally with additional data to append.

response methods

Return an http header, if set. key is case-insensitive.

response attributes

res.statusCode, the numeric http response code

res.headers, an object with all lowercase keys

compatibility

This module has been tested and works with:

Internet Explorer 5.5, 6, 7, 8, 9

Firefox 3.5

Chrome 7.0

Opera 10.6

Safari 5.0

Multipart streaming responses are buffered in all versions of Internet Explorer and are somewhat buffered in Opera. In all the other browsers you get a nice unbuffered stream of "data" events when you send down a content-type of multipart/octet-stream or similar.

protip

You can do:

var bundle = browserify({ require : { http : 'http-browserify' } });

in order to map "http-browserify" over require('http') in your browserified source.

install

With npm do:

npm install http-browserify

license

MIT