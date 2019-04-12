Simple wrapper arround http.request/https.request
npm install http-basic
var request = require('http-basic');
var options = {followRedirects: true, gzip: true, cache: 'memory'};
var req = request('GET', 'http://example.com', options, function (err, res) {
if (err) throw err;
console.dir(res.statusCode);
res.body.resume();
});
req.end();
method:
The http method (e.g.
GET,
POST,
PUT,
DELETE etc.)
url:
The url as a string (e.g.
http://example.com). It must be fully qualified and either http or https.
options:
headers - (default
{}) http headers
agent - (default:
false) controlls keep-alive (see http://nodejs.org/api/http.html#http_http_request_options_callback)
duplex - (default:
true except for
GET,
OPTIONS and
HEAD requests) allows you to explicitly set a body on a request that uses a method that normally would not have a body
followRedirects - (default:
false) - if true, redirects are followed (note that this only affects the result in the callback)
maxRedirects - (default:
Infinity) - limit the number of redirects allowed.
allowRedirectHeaders (default:
null) - an array of headers allowed for redirects (none if
null).
gzip (default:
false) - automatically accept gzip and deflate encodings. This is kept completely transparent to the user.
cache - (default:
null) -
'memory' or
'file' to use the default built in caches or you can pass your own cache implementation.
timeout (default:
false) - times out if no response is returned within the given number of milliseconds.
socketTimeout (default:
false) - calls
req.setTimeout internally which causes the request to timeout if no new data is seen for the given number of milliseconds.
retry (default:
false) - retry GET requests. Set this to
true to retry when the request errors or returns a status code greater than or equal to 400 (can also be a function that takes
(err, req, attemptNo) => shouldRetry)
retryDelay (default:
200) - the delay between retries (can also be set to a function that takes
(err, res, attemptNo) => delay)
maxRetries (default:
5) - the number of times to retry before giving up.
ignoreFailedInvalidation (default:
false) - whether the cache should swallow errors if there is a problem removing a cached response. Note that enabling this setting may result in incorrect, cached data being returned to the user.
isMatch -
(requestHeaders: Headers, cachedResponse: CachedResponse, defaultValue: boolean) => boolean - override the default behaviour for testing whether a cached response matches a request.
isExpired -
(cachedResponse: CachedResponse, defaultValue: boolean) => boolean - override the default behaviour for testing whether a cached response has expired
canCache -
(res: Response<NodeJS.ReadableStream>, defaultValue: boolean) => boolean - override the default behaviour for testing whether a response can be cached
callback:
The callback is called with
err as the first argument and
res as the second argument.
res is an http-response-object. It has the following properties:
statusCode - a number representing the HTTP Status Code
headers - an object representing the HTTP headers
body - a readable stream respresenting the request body.
url - the URL that was requested (in the case of redirects, this is the final url that was requested)
returns:
If the method is
GET,
DELETE or
HEAD, it returns
undefined.
Otherwise, it returns a writable stream for the body of the request.
A
Cache is an object with three methods:
getResponse(url, callback) - retrieve a cached response object
setResponse(url, response) - cache a response object
invalidateResponse(url, callback) - remove a response which is no longer valid
A cached response object is an object with the following properties:
statusCode - Number
headers - Object (key value pairs of strings)
body - Stream (a stream of binary data)
requestHeaders - Object (key value pairs of strings)
requestTimestamp - Number
getResponse should call the callback with an optional error and either
null or a cached response object, depending on whether the url can be found in the cache. Only
GETs are cached.
setResponse should just swallow any errors it has (or resport them using
console.warn).
invalidateResponse should call the callback with an optional error if it is unable to invalidate a response.
A cache may also define any of the methods from
lib/cache-utils.js to override behaviour for what gets cached. It is currently still only possible to cache "get" requests, although this could be changed.
MIT