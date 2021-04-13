Newer version available at aws-elasticsearch-js for more recent versions of Elasticsearch and elasticsearch-js.
Makes elasticsearch-js compatible with Amazon ES. It uses the aws-sdk to make signed requests to an Amazon ES endpoint.
# Install the connector, elasticsearch client and aws-sdk
npm install --save http-aws-es aws-sdk elasticsearch
// create an elasticsearch client for your Amazon ES
let es = require('elasticsearch').Client({
hosts: [ 'https://amazon-es-host.us-east-1.es.amazonaws.com' ],
connectionClass: require('http-aws-es')
});
The connector uses aws-sdk's default behaviour to obtain region + credentials from your environment. If you would like to set these manually, you can set them on aws-sdk:
let AWS = require('aws-sdk');
AWS.config.update({
credentials: new AWS.Credentials(accessKeyId, secretAccessKey),
region: 'us-east-1'
});
let options = {
hosts: [], // array of amazon es hosts (required)
connectionClass: require('http-aws-es'), // use this connector (required)
awsConfig: new AWS.Config({ region }), // set an aws config e.g. for multiple clients to different regions
httpOptions: {} // set httpOptions on aws-sdk's request. default to aws-sdk's config.httpOptions
};
let es = require('elasticsearch').Client(options);
npm test
# test against a real endpoint
AWS_PROFILE=your-profile npm run integration-test -- --endpoint https://amazon-es-host.us-east-1.es.amazonaws.com --region us-east-1