Node.js package for HTTP basic and digest access authentication.

Installation

Via git (or downloaded tarball):

$ git clone git://github.com/gevorg/http-auth.git

Via npm:

$ npm install http-auth

Usage

const http = require ( "http" ); const auth = require ( "http-auth" ); const basic = auth.basic({ realm : "Simon Area." , file : __dirname + "/../data/users.htpasswd" }); http .createServer( basic.check( ( req, res ) => { res.end( `Welcome to private area - ${req.user} !` ); }) ) .listen( 1337 , () => { console .log( "Server running at http://127.0.0.1:1337/" ); });

Please check examples directory for more.

Configurations

realm - Authentication realm, by default it is Users .

- Authentication realm, by default it is . file - File where user details are stored. Line format is {user:pass} or {user:passHash} for basic access. Line format is {user:realm:passHash} for digest access.

- File where user details are stored. algorithm - Algorithm that will be used only for digest access authentication. MD5 by default. MD5-sess can be set.

- Algorithm that will be used only for access authentication. qop - Quality of protection that is used only for digest access authentication. auth is set by default. none this option is disabling protection.

- Quality of protection that is used only for access authentication. msg401 - Message for failed authentication 401 page.

- Message for failed authentication 401 page. msg407 - Message for failed authentication 407 page.

- Message for failed authentication 407 page. contentType - Content type for failed authentication page.

- Content type for failed authentication page. skipUser - Set this to true , if you don't want req.user to be filled with authentication info.

- Set this to , if you don't want req.user to be filled with authentication info. proxy - Set this to true, if you want to use it with http-proxy.

Running tests

It uses mocha, so just run following command in package directory:

$ npm test

Questions

You can also use stackoverflow to ask questions using http-auth tag.

Utilities

htpasswd - Node.js package for HTTP Basic Authentication password file utility.

- Node.js package for HTTP Basic Authentication password file utility. htdigest - Node.js package for HTTP Digest Authentication password file utility.

Integrations

Please check this link for integration packages.

License

The MIT License (MIT)