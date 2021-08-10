Node.js package for HTTP basic and digest access authentication.
Via git (or downloaded tarball):
$ git clone git://github.com/gevorg/http-auth.git
Via npm:
$ npm install http-auth
// HTTP module
const http = require("http");
// Authentication module.
const auth = require("http-auth");
const basic = auth.basic({
realm: "Simon Area.",
file: __dirname + "/../data/users.htpasswd" // gevorg:gpass, Sarah:testpass
});
// Creating new HTTP server.
http
.createServer(
basic.check((req, res) => {
res.end(`Welcome to private area - ${req.user}!`);
})
)
.listen(1337, () => {
// Log URL.
console.log("Server running at http://127.0.0.1:1337/");
});
Please check examples directory for more.
realm - Authentication realm, by default it is Users.
file - File where user details are stored.
algorithm - Algorithm that will be used only for digest access authentication.
qop - Quality of protection that is used only for digest access authentication.
msg401 - Message for failed authentication 401 page.
msg407 - Message for failed authentication 407 page.
contentType - Content type for failed authentication page.
skipUser - Set this to true, if you don't want req.user to be filled with authentication info.
proxy - Set this to true, if you want to use it with http-proxy.
It uses mocha, so just run following command in package directory:
$ npm test
You can also use stackoverflow to ask questions using http-auth tag.
Please check this link for integration packages.
The MIT License (MIT)