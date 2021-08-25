Assert with status codes. Like ctx.throw() in Koa, but with a guard.

Install

This is a Node.js module available through the npm registry. Installation is done using the npm install command:

$ npm install http-assert

Example

var assert = require ( 'http-assert' ) var ok = require ( 'assert' ) var username = 'foobar' try { assert(username === 'fjodor' , 401 , 'authentication failed' ) } catch (err) { ok(err.status === 401 ) ok(err.message === 'authentication failed' ) ok(err.expose) }

API

The API of this module is intended to be similar to the Node.js assert module.

Each function will throw an instance of HttpError from the http-errors module when the assertion fails.

Tests if value is truthy. If value is not truthy, an HttpError is thrown that is constructed with the given status , message , and properties .

Tests for deep equality between a and b . Primitive values are compared with the Abstract Equality Comparison ( == ). If a and b are not equal, an HttpError is thrown that is constructed with the given status , message , and properties .

Tests shallow, coercive equality between a and b using the Abstract Equality Comparison ( == ). If a and b are not equal, an HttpError is thrown that is constructed with the given status , message , and properties .

Always throws an HttpError that is constructed with the given status , message , and properties .

Tests for deep equality between a and b . Primitive values are compared with the Abstract Equality Comparison ( == ). If a and b are equal, an HttpError is thrown that is constructed with the given status , message , and properties .

Tests shallow, coercive equality between a and b using the Abstract Equality Comparison ( == ). If a and b are equal, an HttpError is thrown that is constructed with the given status , message , and properties .

Tests strict equality between a and b as determined by the SameValue Comparison ( === ). If a and b are equal, an HttpError is thrown that is constructed with the given status , message , and properties .

Tests if value is truthy. If value is not truthy, an HttpError is thrown that is constructed with the given status , message , and properties .

Tests strict equality between a and b as determined by the SameValue Comparison ( === ). If a and b are not equal, an HttpError is thrown that is constructed with the given status , message , and properties .

Licence

MIT