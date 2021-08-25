Assert with status codes. Like ctx.throw() in Koa, but with a guard.
This is a Node.js module available through the
npm registry. Installation is done using the
npm install command:
$ npm install http-assert
var assert = require('http-assert')
var ok = require('assert')
var username = 'foobar' // username from request
try {
assert(username === 'fjodor', 401, 'authentication failed')
} catch (err) {
ok(err.status === 401)
ok(err.message === 'authentication failed')
ok(err.expose)
}
The API of this module is intended to be similar to the
Node.js
assert module.
Each function will throw an instance of
HttpError from
the
http-errors module
when the assertion fails.
Tests if
value is truthy. If
value is not truthy, an
HttpError
is thrown that is constructed with the given
status,
message,
and
properties.
Tests for deep equality between
a and
b. Primitive values are
compared with the Abstract Equality Comparison (
==). If
a and
b
are not equal, an
HttpError is thrown that is constructed with the
given
status,
message, and
properties.
Tests shallow, coercive equality between
a and
b using the Abstract
Equality Comparison (
==). If
a and
b are not equal, an
HttpError
is thrown that is constructed with the given
status,
message,
and
properties.
Always throws an
HttpError that is constructed with the given
status,
message, and
properties.
Tests for deep equality between
a and
b. Primitive values are
compared with the Abstract Equality Comparison (
==). If
a and
b
are equal, an
HttpError is thrown that is constructed with the given
status,
message, and
properties.
Tests shallow, coercive equality between
a and
b using the Abstract
Equality Comparison (
==). If
a and
b are equal, an
HttpError is
thrown that is constructed with the given
status,
message, and
properties.
Tests strict equality between
a and
b as determined by the SameValue
Comparison (
===). If
a and
b are equal, an
HttpError is thrown
that is constructed with the given
status,
message, and
properties.
Tests if
value is truthy. If
value is not truthy, an
HttpError
is thrown that is constructed with the given
status,
message,
and
properties.
Tests strict equality between
a and
b as determined by the SameValue
Comparison (
===). If
a and
b are not equal, an
HttpError
is thrown that is constructed with the given
status,
message,
and
properties.