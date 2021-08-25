openbase logo
http-assert

by jshttp
1.5.0 (see all)

assert with status codes

Readme

http-assert

Assert with status codes. Like ctx.throw() in Koa, but with a guard.

Install

This is a Node.js module available through the npm registry. Installation is done using the npm install command:

$ npm install http-assert

Example

var assert = require('http-assert')
var ok = require('assert')

var username = 'foobar' // username from request

try {
  assert(username === 'fjodor', 401, 'authentication failed')
} catch (err) {
  ok(err.status === 401)
  ok(err.message === 'authentication failed')
  ok(err.expose)
}

API

The API of this module is intended to be similar to the Node.js assert module.

Each function will throw an instance of HttpError from the http-errors module when the assertion fails.

assert(value, [status], [message], [properties])

Tests if value is truthy. If value is not truthy, an HttpError is thrown that is constructed with the given status, message, and properties.

assert.deepEqual(a, b, [status], [message], [properties])

Tests for deep equality between a and b. Primitive values are compared with the Abstract Equality Comparison (==). If a and b are not equal, an HttpError is thrown that is constructed with the given status, message, and properties.

assert.equal(a, b, [status], [message], [properties])

Tests shallow, coercive equality between a and b using the Abstract Equality Comparison (==). If a and b are not equal, an HttpError is thrown that is constructed with the given status, message, and properties.

assert.fail([status], [message], [properties])

Always throws an HttpError that is constructed with the given status, message, and properties.

assert.notDeepEqual(a, b, [status], [message], [properties])

Tests for deep equality between a and b. Primitive values are compared with the Abstract Equality Comparison (==). If a and b are equal, an HttpError is thrown that is constructed with the given status, message, and properties.

assert.notEqual(a, b, [status], [message], [properties])

Tests shallow, coercive equality between a and b using the Abstract Equality Comparison (==). If a and b are equal, an HttpError is thrown that is constructed with the given status, message, and properties.

assert.notStrictEqual(a, b, [status], [message], [properties])

Tests strict equality between a and b as determined by the SameValue Comparison (===). If a and b are equal, an HttpError is thrown that is constructed with the given status, message, and properties.

assert.ok(value, [status], [message], [properties])

Tests if value is truthy. If value is not truthy, an HttpError is thrown that is constructed with the given status, message, and properties.

assert.strictEqual(a, b, [status], [message], [properties])

Tests strict equality between a and b as determined by the SameValue Comparison (===). If a and b are not equal, an HttpError is thrown that is constructed with the given status, message, and properties.

Licence

MIT

