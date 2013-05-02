A simple agent for performing a sequence of http requests in node.js

Installation

Installing npm (node package manager)

curl http://npmjs.org/install.sh | sh

Installing http-agent

npm install http-agent

Usage

There are several way to use http-agent:

Simple: Pass it a host and an array of strings to visit all of those URLs. Complex: Pass it a host and an array of JSON objects representing all relevant parameters (method, request body, etc.) Iterator: Each time the 'next' event is raised by an agent, you have the opportunity to add or remove URLs you wish to visit. In this sense

Using http-agent to visit a set of URLs on a single host with 'GET'

var util = require('util'), httpAgent = require('path/to/http-agent/lib'); var agent = httpAgent.create('graph.facebook.com', ['apple', 'facebook', 'google']); agent.addListener('next', function (e, agent) { // Simple usage: Just output the raw // HTML returned from each request util.puts(agent.body); agent.next(); }); agent.addListener('stop', function (e, agent) { util.puts('Agent has completed visiting all urls'); }); // Start the agent agent.start();

Using http-agent to visit a set of URLs on a single host with complex parameters

Since http-agent is based on top of request, it can take a set of JSON objects for request to use. If you're looking for more documentation about what parameters are relevant to http-agent, see request which http-agent is built on top of.

var util = require('util'), httpAgent = require('path/to/http-agent/lib'); var options = [ { method: 'GET', uri: 'apple' }, { method: 'GET', uri: 'facebook' }, { method: 'GET', uri: 'http://google.com/' } ]; var agent = httpAgent.create('graph.facebook.com', options); agent.addListener('next', function (e, agent) { // Simple usage: Just output the raw // HTML returned from each request util.puts(agent.body); agent.next(); }); agent.addListener('stop', function (e, agent) { util.puts('Agent has completed visiting all urls'); }); // Start the agent agent.start();

Using http-agent as an iterator over webpages

Each time an instance of http-agent raises the 'next' event the agent is passed back as a parameter. That allows us to change the control flow of pages each time a page is visited. The agent is also passed back to other important events such as 'stop' and 'back'.

var util = require('util'), httpAgent = require('path/to/http-agent/lib'); var agent = httpAgent.create('graph.facebook.com', ['apple', 'facebook', 'google']), addPage = true; agent.addListener('next', function (e, agent) { if (addPage) { // The agent will now also visit 'http://graph.facebook.com/yahoo' agent.addUrl('yahoo'); addPage = false; } // Simple usage: Just output the raw // HTML returned from each request util.puts(agent.body); agent.next(); }); agent.addListener('stop', function (e, agent) { util.puts('Agent has completed visiting all urls'); }); // Start the agent agent.start();

Run Tests

vows test/*-test.js --spec