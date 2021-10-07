openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

http

by npm
0.0.1-security (see all)

An npm package that holds a spot.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

133K

GitHub Stars

110

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/51
Read All Reviews
rohanali1798

Top Feedback

2Highly Customizable
2Hard to Use
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

Security holding package

This package contained malicious code and was removed from the registry by the npm security team. A placeholder was published to ensure users are not affected in the future.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable2
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use2
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
rohanali1798Pakistan6 Ratings6 Reviews
Woking on IoT, Embedded Systems, Web apps, Mobile apps
August 7, 2020
Highly Customizable
Responsive Maintainers
Hard to Use

HTTP library is good in terms of architecture and performance but its API documentation is not that easy as some other communication protocol libraries like socket.io. The benefit of using this library is that it is relatively easier to handle HTTP requests than the traditional ways and the interface is built in such a way that it never buffer entire requests or responses and so the user is able to stream data. Moreover, the API is written at a low level so that it can support the full spectrum of possible HTTP applications. Since the API is low-level, it is difficult to understand and takes plenty of time to master it. It deals with stream handling and message parsing only and parses a message into headers and body but it does not parse the actual headers or the body. So, its good to use this library but if you are a beginner then it will take plenty of time to understand whats really happening under the hood because of its low-level API.

0
Bernhard SchönbergerPassau, Bavaria, Germany2 Ratings1 Review
8 months ago
Hard to Use
Highly Customizable

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial