rohanali1798

August 7, 2020

Highly Customizable Responsive Maintainers Hard to Use

HTTP library is good in terms of architecture and performance but its API documentation is not that easy as some other communication protocol libraries like socket.io. The benefit of using this library is that it is relatively easier to handle HTTP requests than the traditional ways and the interface is built in such a way that it never buffer entire requests or responses and so the user is able to stream data. Moreover, the API is written at a low level so that it can support the full spectrum of possible HTTP applications. Since the API is low-level, it is difficult to understand and takes plenty of time to master it. It deals with stream handling and message parsing only and parses a message into headers and body but it does not parse the actual headers or the body. So, its good to use this library but if you are a beginner then it will take plenty of time to understand whats really happening under the hood because of its low-level API.