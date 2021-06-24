htpasswd

CLI tool for managing HTTP Basic Authentication password file.

Basically, this is a Node.js implementation of Apache's htpasswd utility.

Installation

Via git (or downloaded tarball):

$ git clone git://github.com/gevorg/htpasswd.git

Via npm:

$ npm install -g htpasswd

Usage

$ htpasswd [-cimBpsDv] [ -C cost ] passwordfile username $ htpasswd -b[cmBpsDv] [ -C cost ] passwordfile username password $ htpasswd -n[imBps] [ -C cost ] username $ htpasswd -nb[mBps] [ -C cost ] username password

Options

- Use the password from the command line rather than prompting for it. This option should be used with extreme care, since the password is clearly visible on the command line. For script use see the -i option. -i - Read the password from stdin without verification (for script usage).

- Delete the specified user. -v - Verify password. Verify that the given password matches the password of the user stored in the specified htpasswd file.

Running tests

It uses mocha, so just run following command in package directory:

$ npm test

License

The MIT License (MIT)