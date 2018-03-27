openbase logo
htm

htmltidy2

by Ayhan
0.3.0 (see all)

🔥 Htmltidy new version

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.8K

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

HTML Tidy2

Node Wrapper for HTML Tidy

What is HTML Tidy?

HTML Tidy is an open source program for checking and generating clean XHTML/HTML. It cleans up coding errors in HTML files and fixes bad formatting. It can output files in the HTML, XHTML or XML file format.

Using HTML Tidy, developers can programatically clean up and fix poorly-written HTML pages. Another use is to convert HTML to XHTML or XML. These files can then be easily processed using the tools in the traditional XML chain, such as XSL transforms.

Installation

$ npm install htmltidy2

Example

var tidy = require('htmltidy2').tidy;
tidy('<table><tr><td>badly formatted html</tr>', function(err, html) {
    console.log(html);
});

API

tidy(text, [options], callback)

Clean html like text according optional configuration tidy options.

var opts = {
    doctype: 'html5',
    hideComments: false, //  multi word options can use a hyphen or "camel case"
    indent: true
}

createWorker([options])

Create transform stream which can receive html like data as writable stream and output cleaned html/xml as readable stream.

var worker = tidy.createWorker(opts);
request.get('http://www.nodejs.org').pipe(worker).pipe(process.stdout);
Experimental Fork!

