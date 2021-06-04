#Simple HTML tags stripping library

Install

via npm:

npm install htmlstrip- native

from source :

git clone git://github.com/zaro/node-htmlstrip-native.git cd node-htmlstrip-native npm install

Use

Example:

var html_strip = require ( 'htmlstrip-native' ); var html = '<style>b {color: red;}</style>' + ' Yey, <b> No more, tags</b>' + '<script>document.write("Hello from Javascript")</script>' ; var options = { include_script : false , include_style : false , compact_whitespace : true , include_attributes : { 'alt' : true } }; var text = html_strip.html_strip(html,options); console .log(text) var no_entities = html_strip.html_entities_decode( 'Hello ⌣' )

The html_strip function expects either a string as first argument or a 'utf-16le', encoded Buffer. The optional second argument can hold the following options:

{ include_script : true , include_style : true , compact_whitespace : false include_attributes : { '*' : true , 'alt' : true , } }

Speed

Same thing can be achieved really simply without native modules with htmlparser2 for example. This module is ~30 times faster than using htmlparser2.