htmlstrip-native

by Svetlozar Argirov
0.3.0 (see all)

Nodejs module for stripping html tags

Readme

#Simple HTML tags stripping library

Install

via npm:

npm install htmlstrip-native

from source Build Status :

git clone git://github.com/zaro/node-htmlstrip-native.git
cd node-htmlstrip-native
npm install

Use

Example:

var html_strip = require('htmlstrip-native');

var html = '<style>b {color: red;}</style>' +
                     ' Yey, <b> No more, tags</b>' +
                     '<script>document.write("Hello from Javascript")</script>';
var options = {
    include_script : false,
    include_style : false,
    compact_whitespace : true,
  include_attributes : { 'alt': true }
};

// Strip tags and decode HTML entities
var text = html_strip.html_strip(html,options);

console.log(text)

// Decode HTML entities only
var no_entities = html_strip.html_entities_decode('Hello &smile;')

The html_strip function expects either a string as first argument or a 'utf-16le', encoded Buffer. The optional second argument can hold the following options:

{
  include_script : true, // include the content of <script> tags
  include_style : true, // include the content of <style> tags
  compact_whitespace : false // compact consecutive '\s' whitespace into single char
  include_attributes : { // include attribute values in the output
    '*':true ,  // special value, means : Include ALL attributes
    'alt': true , // include attributes named 'alt'
  }
}

Speed

Same thing can be achieved really simply without native modules with htmlparser2 for example. This module is ~30 times faster than using htmlparser2.

