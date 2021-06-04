#Simple HTML tags stripping library
via npm:
npm install htmlstrip-native
git clone git://github.com/zaro/node-htmlstrip-native.git
cd node-htmlstrip-native
npm install
Example:
var html_strip = require('htmlstrip-native');
var html = '<style>b {color: red;}</style>' +
' Yey, <b> No more, tags</b>' +
'<script>document.write("Hello from Javascript")</script>';
var options = {
include_script : false,
include_style : false,
compact_whitespace : true,
include_attributes : { 'alt': true }
};
// Strip tags and decode HTML entities
var text = html_strip.html_strip(html,options);
console.log(text)
// Decode HTML entities only
var no_entities = html_strip.html_entities_decode('Hello ⌣')
The html_strip function expects either a string as first argument or a 'utf-16le', encoded Buffer. The optional second argument can hold the following options:
{
include_script : true, // include the content of <script> tags
include_style : true, // include the content of <style> tags
compact_whitespace : false // compact consecutive '\s' whitespace into single char
include_attributes : { // include attribute values in the output
'*':true , // special value, means : Include ALL attributes
'alt': true , // include attributes named 'alt'
}
}
Same thing can be achieved really simply without native modules with htmlparser2 for example. This module is ~30 times faster than using htmlparser2.