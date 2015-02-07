openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
htm

htmlspecialchars

by Teppei Sato
1.0.5 (see all)

Escape special characters to HTML entities in JavaScript

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.7K

GitHub Stars

61

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

htmlspecialchars NPM version bower version build status Dependency Status

Escape special characters to HTML entities in JavaScript

  • Simple
  • No dependencies
  • Available in browsers, AMD (RequireJS) and CommonJS (Node.js).

Usage

console.log(htmlspecialchars("</script>'foo!"));
// &lt;/script&gt;&#039;foo!

See test.js for detail spec.

Install

for Node.js

npm install htmlspecialchars and

var htmlspecialchars = require('htmlspecialchars');
console.log(htmlspecialchars("</script>'foo!"));

for Browsers

If you want to use the latest version simply, specify gh-pages URL directly in your script tag:

<script src="//teppeis.github.io/htmlspecialchars/index.js"></script>
<script>
console.log(htmlspecialchars("<\/script>'foo!"));
</script>

or bower install htmlspecialchars and specify the local index.js:

<script src="path/to/bower_components/htmlspecialchars/index.js"></script>

or load it with RequireJS.

Testing

This library is tested with BrowserStack Open Source Free license. Thanks!

  • IE 8, IE 11
  • Chrome
  • Firefox
  • Safari 8
  • iOS 7 Safari
  • Android 4.4 Browser

License

MIT License: Teppei Sato <teppeis@gmail.com>

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial