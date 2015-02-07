htmlspecialchars

Escape special characters to HTML entities in JavaScript

Simple

No dependencies

Available in browsers, AMD (RequireJS) and CommonJS (Node.js).

Usage

console .log(htmlspecialchars( "</script>'foo!" ));

See test.js for detail spec.

Install

for Node.js

npm install htmlspecialchars and

var htmlspecialchars = require ( 'htmlspecialchars' ); console .log(htmlspecialchars( "</script>'foo!" ));

for Browsers

If you want to use the latest version simply, specify gh-pages URL directly in your script tag:

< script src = "//teppeis.github.io/htmlspecialchars/index.js" > </ script > < script > console .log(htmlspecialchars( "<\/script>'foo!" )); </ script >

or bower install htmlspecialchars and specify the local index.js :

< script src = "path/to/bower_components/htmlspecialchars/index.js" > </ script >

or load it with RequireJS.

Testing

This library is tested with BrowserStack Open Source Free license. Thanks!

IE 8, IE 11

Chrome

Firefox

Safari 8

iOS 7 Safari

Android 4.4 Browser

License

MIT License: Teppei Sato <teppeis@gmail.com>