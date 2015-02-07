Escape special characters to HTML entities in JavaScript
console.log(htmlspecialchars("</script>'foo!"));
// </script>'foo!
See test.js for detail spec.
npm install htmlspecialchars and
var htmlspecialchars = require('htmlspecialchars');
console.log(htmlspecialchars("</script>'foo!"));
If you want to use the latest version simply, specify gh-pages URL directly in your script tag:
<script src="//teppeis.github.io/htmlspecialchars/index.js"></script>
<script>
console.log(htmlspecialchars("<\/script>'foo!"));
</script>
or
bower install htmlspecialchars and specify the local
index.js:
<script src="path/to/bower_components/htmlspecialchars/index.js"></script>
or load it with RequireJS.
This library is tested with BrowserStack Open Source Free license. Thanks!
MIT License: Teppei Sato <teppeis@gmail.com>