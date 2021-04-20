openbase logo
by Denis Ciccale
0.3.1 (see all)

Process html files using special comments

Overview

Readme

htmlprocessor

NPM version Build status NPM downloads Cove coverage

npm install -g htmlprocessor

Grunt/Gulp task

This module is the processor behind grunt-processhtml, gulp-processhtml tasks.

For plenty of examples visit the documentation.

CLI

Outputs help

$ htmlprocessor -h
Usage: htmlprocessor file-to-process.html [options]

  -h, --help             display this help message
  -v, --version          display the version number
  -l, --list             file to output list of replaced files
  -o, --output           file to output processed HTML to
  -d, --data             pass a JSON file to processor
  -e, --env              specify an environment
  -r, --recursive        recursive processing
  -c, --comment-marker   change the comment marker
  -i, --include-base     set the directory to include files from
  -s, --strip            strip blocks matched by other environments
  --custom-block-type    specify custom block type

Outputs version number

$ htmlprocessor -v

Outputs to file-to-process.processed.html.

$ htmlprocessor file-to-process.html

Outputs to processed/file.html.

$ htmlprocessor file-to-process.html -o processed/file.html

Pass some data

$ htmlprocessor file-to-process.html -o processed/file.html -d data.json

Specify an environment

$ htmlprocessor file-to-process.html -o processed/file.html -e dev

Allow recursive processing

$ htmlprocessor file-to-process.html -o processed/file.html -r

Change the comment marker to <!-- process --><!-- /process -->

$ htmlprocessor file-to-process.html -o processed/file.html --comment-marker process

List option

Create a list of files that were replaced and use that list to streamline the build process.

Note: This new option does not affect in any way the previous existing functionality (i.e. it's backward compatible).

$ htmlprocessor file-to-process.html -o processed/file.html --list wrk/replacement.list

Assumning you have this code in an HTML (or JSP)

  .
  .
  .
  <!-- build:css content/myApplication.min.css -->
  <link rel="stylesheet" href="js/bower_components/bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.css" />
  <link rel="stylesheet" href="content/bootstrap-responsive.min.css" needed />
  <link rel="stylesheet" href="content/styles.css" />
  <link rel="stylesheet" href="content/myApplicationStyles.css" />
  <!--/build-->
  .
  .
  .
  <!-- build:js js/myApplication.min.js -->
  <script src="js/bower_components/jquery/dist/jquery.js"></script>
  <script src="js/bower_components/angular/angular.js"></script>
  <script src="js/bower_components/angular-route/angular-route.js"></script>

  <!-- App libs -->
  <script src="app/app.js"></script>
  <script src="app/filters/filters.js"></script>
  <script src="app/controllers/applications.js"></script>
  <!--/build-->
  .
  .
  .

The file "wrk/replacement.list" will contain something like this:

file-to-process.html:js/bower_components/bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.css
file-to-process.html:content/bootstrap-responsive.min.css
file-to-process.html:content/styles.css
file-to-process.html:content/myApplicationStyles.css
file-to-process.html:js/bower_components/jquery/dist/jquery.js
file-to-process.html:js/bower_components/angular/angular.js
file-to-process.html:js/bower_components/angular-route/angular-route.js
file-to-process.html:app/app.js
file-to-process.html:app/filters/filters.js
file-to-process.html:app/controllers/applications.js

And you can use these commands to concatenate and eventually minify without having to update the build to tell it where it should pickup each files. Also, in this way it orders the global file content in the same manner as your individual includes originally were.

sh -c "cat `cat wrk/replacement.list | grep '\.js$' | cut -d: -f2` > dist/js/myApplication.js"
sh -c "cat `cat wrk/replacement.list | grep '\.css$' | cut -d: -f2` > dist/css/myApplication.css"

If you processed more than a single "html" file, you can change the grep like this:

... | grep 'file-to-process.html:.*\.js$' | ... > dist/js/myApplication.js
... | grep 'other-file-to-process.html:.*\.js$' | ... > dist/js/myApplicationOther.js

The originating file name is included in the list file for that very purpose.

License

See LICENSE.txt

