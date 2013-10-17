#NodeHtmlParser A forgiving HTML/XML/RSS parser written in JS for both the browser and NodeJS (yes, despite the name it works just fine in any modern browser). The parser can handle streams (chunked data) and supports custom handlers for writing custom DOMs/output.
##Installing
npm install htmlparser
##Running Tests
###Run tests under node: node runtests.js
###Run tests in browser: View runtests.html in any browser
##Usage In Node
var htmlparser = require("htmlparser");
var rawHtml = "Xyz <script language= javascript>var foo = '<<bar>>';< / script><!--<!-- Waah! -- -->";
var handler = new htmlparser.DefaultHandler(function (error, dom) {
if (error)
[...do something for errors...]
else
[...parsing done, do something...]
});
var parser = new htmlparser.Parser(handler);
parser.parseComplete(rawHtml);
sys.puts(sys.inspect(handler.dom, false, null));
##Usage In Browser
var handler = new Tautologistics.NodeHtmlParser.DefaultHandler(function (error, dom) {
if (error)
[...do something for errors...]
else
[...parsing done, do something...]
});
var parser = new Tautologistics.NodeHtmlParser.Parser(handler);
parser.parseComplete(document.body.innerHTML);
alert(JSON.stringify(handler.dom, null, 2));
##Example output
[ { raw: 'Xyz ', data: 'Xyz ', type: 'text' }
, { raw: 'script language= javascript'
, data: 'script language= javascript'
, type: 'script'
, name: 'script'
, attribs: { language: 'javascript' }
, children:
[ { raw: 'var foo = \'<bar>\';<'
, data: 'var foo = \'<bar>\';<'
, type: 'text'
}
]
}
, { raw: '<!-- Waah! -- '
, data: '<!-- Waah! -- '
, type: 'comment'
}
]
##Streaming To Parser
while (...) {
...
parser.parseChunk(chunk);
}
parser.done();
##Streaming To Parser in Node
fs.createReadStream('./path_to_file.html').pipe(parser);
##Parsing RSS/Atom Feeds
new htmlparser.RssHandler(function (error, dom) {
...
});
##DefaultHandler Options
###Usage
var handler = new htmlparser.DefaultHandler(
function (error) { ... }
, { verbose: false, ignoreWhitespace: true }
);
###Option: ignoreWhitespace Indicates whether the DOM should exclude text nodes that consists solely of whitespace. The default value is "false".
####Example: true
The following HTML:
<font>
<br>this is the text
<font>
becomes:
[ { raw: 'font'
, data: 'font'
, type: 'tag'
, name: 'font'
, children:
[ { raw: 'br', data: 'br', type: 'tag', name: 'br' }
, { raw: 'this is the text\n'
, data: 'this is the text\n'
, type: 'text'
}
, { raw: 'font', data: 'font', type: 'tag', name: 'font' }
]
}
]
####Example: false
The following HTML:
<font>
<br>this is the text
<font>
becomes:
[ { raw: 'font'
, data: 'font'
, type: 'tag'
, name: 'font'
, children:
[ { raw: '\n\t', data: '\n\t', type: 'text' }
, { raw: 'br', data: 'br', type: 'tag', name: 'br' }
, { raw: 'this is the text\n'
, data: 'this is the text\n'
, type: 'text'
}
, { raw: 'font', data: 'font', type: 'tag', name: 'font' }
]
}
]
###Option: verbose Indicates whether to include extra information on each node in the DOM. This information consists of the "raw" attribute (original, unparsed text found between "<" and ">") and the "data" attribute on "tag", "script", and "comment" nodes. The default value is "true".
####Example: true The following HTML:
<a href="test.html">xxx</a>
becomes:
[ { raw: 'a href="test.html"'
, data: 'a href="test.html"'
, type: 'tag'
, name: 'a'
, attribs: { href: 'test.html' }
, children: [ { raw: 'xxx', data: 'xxx', type: 'text' } ]
}
]
####Example: false The following HTML:
<a href="test.html">xxx</a>
becomes:
[ { type: 'tag'
, name: 'a'
, attribs: { href: 'test.html' }
, children: [ { data: 'xxx', type: 'text' } ]
}
]
###Option: enforceEmptyTags Indicates whether the DOM should prevent children on tags marked as empty in the HTML spec. Typically this should be set to "true" HTML parsing and "false" for XML parsing. The default value is "true".
####Example: true The following HTML:
<link>text</link>
becomes:
[ { raw: 'link', data: 'link', type: 'tag', name: 'link' }
, { raw: 'text', data: 'text', type: 'text' }
]
####Example: false The following HTML:
<link>text</link>
becomes:
[ { raw: 'link'
, data: 'link'
, type: 'tag'
, name: 'link'
, children: [ { raw: 'text', data: 'text', type: 'text' } ]
}
]
##DomUtils
###TBD (see utils_example.js for now)
##Related Projects
Looking for CSS selectors to search the DOM? Try Node-SoupSelect, a port of SoupSelect to NodeJS: http://github.com/harryf/node-soupselect
There's also a port of hpricot to NodeJS that uses HtmlParser for HTML parsing: http://github.com/silentrob/Apricot