Description

A simple html minifier.

idea and html parser from https://github.com/kangax/html-minifier

Installation

npm -g install htmlmin

Test

npm -g install mocha mocha

Usage

The module exports the htmlmin function, so you can use it with :

var htmlmin = require ( 'htmlmin' );

The function htmlmin takes two arguments :

input : the html content you want to minimize.

options : minimize options.

options

cssmin: true, minifier inline css

jsmin: true, minifier inline javascript

caseSensitive: true

removeComments: true, remove comment, if you want keep comment, give a '!' at the beigin of your comment

removeIgnored: false, remove tags not recognize

removeOptionalTags: false, some tag can without end tag, remove these end tags

collapseWhitespace: false,

Example :

var htmlmin = require ( 'htmlmin' ); var html = '<script type=\"text\/javascript\">var abc= \"hello\";<\/script>\r

\r

\r

' + '<style type=\"text\/css\">#foo { color: red; } <\/style>\r

\r

\r

' + '<div>\r

<div>\r

<div><!-- hello -->\r

<div>' + '<!--! hello -->\r

<div>\r

<div class=\"\">\r

\r

' + '<textarea disabled=\"disabled\"> this is a textarea <\/textarea>\r

' + '<\/div>\r

<\/div>\r

<\/div>\r

<\/div>\r

<\/div>\r

<\/div>' + '<pre> \r

xxxx<\/pre><span>x<\/span> <span>Hello<\/span> <b>billy<\/b> \r

' + '<input type=\"text\">\r

<textarea><\/textarea>\r

<pre><\/pre>' ; console .log(htmlmin(html))

this will output :

< script > var abc= "hello" </ script > < style > #foo { color :red} </ style > < div > < div > < div > < div > < div > < div > < textarea disabled > this is a textarea </ textarea > </ div > </ div > </ div > </ div > </ div > </ div > < pre > xxxx </ pre > < span > x </ span > < span > Hello </ span > < b > billy </ b > < input > < textarea > </ textarea > < pre > </ pre > </ b > </ span > </ pre > </ div > </ style > </ script >

License

MIT