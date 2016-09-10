A simple html minifier.
idea and html parser from https://github.com/kangax/html-minifier
npm -g install htmlmin
npm -g install mocha
mocha
The module exports the htmlmin function, so you can use it with :
var htmlmin = require('htmlmin');
The function htmlmin takes two arguments :
Example :
var htmlmin = require('htmlmin');
var html = '<script type=\"text\/javascript\">var abc= \"hello\";<\/script>\r\n\r\n\r\n' +
'<style type=\"text\/css\">#foo { color: red; } <\/style>\r\n\r\n\r\n' +
'<div>\r\n <div>\r\n <div><!-- hello -->\r\n <div>' +
'<!--! hello -->\r\n <div>\r\n <div class=\"\">\r\n\r\n ' +
'<textarea disabled=\"disabled\"> this is a textarea <\/textarea>\r\n ' +
'<\/div>\r\n <\/div>\r\n <\/div>\r\n <\/div>\r\n <\/div>\r\n<\/div>' +
'<pre> \r\nxxxx<\/pre><span>x<\/span> <span>Hello<\/span> <b>billy<\/b> \r\n' +
'<input type=\"text\">\r\n<textarea><\/textarea>\r\n<pre><\/pre>';
console.log(htmlmin(html))
this will output :
<script>var abc="hello"</script><style>#foo{color:red}</style><div><div><div><div><!--! hello --><div><div><textarea disabled> this is a textarea </textarea></div></div></div></div></div></div><pre>
xxxx</pre><span>x</span><span>Hello</span><b>billy</b><input><textarea></textarea><pre></pre></b></span>
</pre></div></style></script>
MIT