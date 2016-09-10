openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
htm

htmlmin

by 草依山
0.0.7 (see all)

A simple html minifier.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.9K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Description

A simple html minifier.

idea and html parser from https://github.com/kangax/html-minifier

Installation

npm -g install htmlmin

Test

npm -g install mocha
mocha

Usage

The module exports the htmlmin function, so you can use it with : 

var htmlmin = require('htmlmin');

The function htmlmin takes two arguments :

  • input : the html content you want to minimize.
  • options : minimize options.

options

  • cssmin: true, minifier inline css
  • jsmin: true, minifier inline javascript
  • caseSensitive: true
  • removeComments: true, remove comment, if you want keep comment, give a '!' at the beigin of your comment
  • removeIgnored: false, remove tags not recognize
  • removeOptionalTags: false, some tag can without end tag, remove these end tags
  • collapseWhitespace: false,

Example :

var htmlmin = require('htmlmin');
var html = '<script type=\"text\/javascript\">var abc= \"hello\";<\/script>\r\n\r\n\r\n' +
            '<style type=\"text\/css\">#foo { color: red;        }          <\/style>\r\n\r\n\r\n' +
            '<div>\r\n  <div>\r\n    <div><!-- hello -->\r\n      <div>' +
            '<!--! hello -->\r\n        <div>\r\n          <div class=\"\">\r\n\r\n            ' +
            '<textarea disabled=\"disabled\">     this is a textarea <\/textarea>\r\n          ' +
            '<\/div>\r\n        <\/div>\r\n      <\/div>\r\n    <\/div>\r\n  <\/div>\r\n<\/div>' +
            '<pre>       \r\nxxxx<\/pre><span>x<\/span> <span>Hello<\/span> <b>billy<\/b>     \r\n' +
            '<input type=\"text\">\r\n<textarea><\/textarea>\r\n<pre><\/pre>';

console.log(htmlmin(html))

this will output :

<script>var abc="hello"</script><style>#foo{color:red}</style><div><div><div><div><!--! hello --><div><div><textarea disabled>     this is a textarea </textarea></div></div></div></div></div></div><pre>       
xxxx</pre><span>x</span><span>Hello</span><b>billy</b><input><textarea></textarea><pre></pre></b></span>
</pre></div></style></script>

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial