A
htmlparser2handler for parsing rich metadata from HTML. Includes HTML metadata, JSON-LD, RDFa, microdata, OEmbed, Twitter cards and AppLinks.
npm install htmlmetaparser --save
import { Handler } from "htmlmetaparser";
import { Parser } from "htmlparser2";
const url =
"https://medium.com/slack-developer-blog/everything-you-ever-wanted-to-know-about-unfurling-but-were-afraid-to-ask-or-how-to-make-your-e64b4bb9254";
const handler = new Handler(
(err, result) => {
console.log(result);
},
{
url, // The HTML pages URL is used to resolve relative URLs.
}
);
// Create a HTML parser with the handler.
const parser = new Parser(handler, { decodeEntities: true });
parser.write(html);
parser.end();
/*
Object {
"alternate": Array [],
"applinks": Object {
"android:app_name": "Medium",
"android:package": "com.medium.reader",
"android:url": "medium://p/e64b4bb9254",
"ios:app_name": "Medium",
"ios:app_store_id": "828256236",
"ios:url": "medium://p/e64b4bb9254",
"web:url": "https://medium.com/slack-developer-blog/everything-you-ever-wanted-to-know-about-unfurling-but-were-afraid-to-ask-or-how-to-make-your-e64b4bb9254",
},
"html": Object {
"author": "Matt Haughey",
"canonical": "https://medium.com/slack-developer-blog/everything-you-ever-wanted-to-know-about-unfurling-but-were-afraid-to-ask-or-how-to-make-your-e64b4bb9254",
"description": "Let’s start with the most obvious question first. This is what an “unfurl” is:",
"robots": "index, follow",
"title": "Everything you ever wanted to know about unfurling but were afraid to ask /or/ How to make your… – Slack Platform Blog – Medium",
"viewport": "width=device-width, initial-scale=1",
},
"jsonld": Object {
"@context": "http://schema.org",
"@type": "NewsArticle",
"author": Object {
"@type": "Person",
"name": "Matt Haughey",
"url": "https://medium.com/@mathowie",
},
"creator": Array [
"Matt Haughey",
],
"dateModified": "2016-04-08T05:59:26.776Z",
"datePublished": "2015-11-24T21:33:25.196Z",
"headline": "Everything you ever wanted to know about unfurling but were afraid to ask /or/ How to make your…",
"image": Object {
"@type": "ImageObject",
"height": 2000,
"url": "https://cdn-images-1.medium.com/max/1360/1*QOMaDLcO8rExD0ctBV3BWg.png",
"width": 1360,
},
"keywords": Array [
"Web Development",
"Slack",
"How To",
],
"mainEntityOfPage": "https://medium.com/slack-developer-blog/everything-you-ever-wanted-to-know-about-unfurling-but-were-afraid-to-ask-or-how-to-make-your-e64b4bb9254",
"name": "Everything you ever wanted to know about unfurling but were afraid to ask /or/ How to make your…",
"publisher": Object {
"@type": "Organization",
"logo": Object {
"@type": "ImageObject",
"height": 60,
"url": "https://cdn-images-1.medium.com/max/215/1*5ztbgEt4NqpVaxTc64C-XA.png",
"width": 215,
},
"name": "Slack Platform Blog",
"url": "https://medium.com/slack-developer-blog",
},
},
"rdfa": Object {
"@context": Object {
"article": "http://ogp.me/ns/article#",
"cc": "https://creativecommons.org/ns#",
"fb": "http://ogp.me/ns/fb#",
"medium-com": "http://ogp.me/ns/fb/medium-com#",
"og": "http://ogp.me/ns#",
},
"@graph": Array [
Object {
"al:android:app_name": "Medium",
"al:android:package": "com.medium.reader",
"al:android:url": "medium://p/e64b4bb9254",
"al:ios:app_name": "Medium",
"al:ios:app_store_id": "828256236",
"al:ios:url": "medium://p/e64b4bb9254",
"al:web:url": "https://medium.com/slack-developer-blog/everything-you-ever-wanted-to-know-about-unfurling-but-were-afraid-to-ask-or-how-to-make-your-e64b4bb9254",
"article:author": "https://medium.com/@mathowie",
"article:published_time": "2015-11-24T21:33:25.196Z",
"article:publisher": "https://www.facebook.com/medium",
"cc:attributionName": Object {
"@language": "en",
"@type": undefined,
"@value": "https://medium.com/@mathowie",
},
"cc:attributionUrl": Object {
"@id": "https://medium.com/@mathowie",
},
"fb:app_id": "542599432471018",
"fb:smart_publish:robots": "noauto",
"og:description": "Let’s start with the most obvious question first. This is what an “unfurl” is:",
"og:image": "https://cdn-images-1.medium.com/max/1200/1*QOMaDLcO8rExD0ctBV3BWg.png",
"og:site_name": "Medium",
"og:title": "Everything you ever wanted to know about unfurling but were afraid to ask /or/ How to make your… – Slack Platform Blog",
"og:type": "article",
"og:url": "https://medium.com/slack-developer-blog/everything-you-ever-wanted-to-know-about-unfurling-but-were-afraid-to-ask-or-how-to-make-your-e64b4bb9254",
},
],
},
"twitter": Object {
"app:id:iphone": "828256236",
"app:name:iphone": "Medium",
"app:url:iphone": "medium://p/e64b4bb9254",
"card": "summary_large_image",
"creator": "@mathowie",
"description": "Let’s start with the most obvious question first. This is what an “unfurl” is:",
"image:src": "https://cdn-images-1.medium.com/max/1200/1*QOMaDLcO8rExD0ctBV3BWg.png",
"site": "@Medium",
},
}
*/
Please note: No HTTP requests are made by
htmlmetaparser. You must decide what you want to retrieve by traversing the
alternate array and making requests manually (E.g. external JSON-LD documents, RDF documents, OEmbed, RSS).
# Build fixtures and providers.
npm run vendor && npm run fixtures
# Run the test suite.
npm test
# Run the test suite and update snapshots.
npm test -- -u
Apache 2.0