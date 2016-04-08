htmlmetaparser

A htmlparser2 handler for parsing rich metadata from HTML. Includes HTML metadata, JSON-LD, RDFa, microdata, OEmbed, Twitter cards and AppLinks.

Installation

npm install htmlmetaparser --save

Usage

Try it using Runkit!

import { Handler } from "htmlmetaparser" ; import { Parser } from "htmlparser2" ; const url = "https://medium.com/slack-developer-blog/everything-you-ever-wanted-to-know-about-unfurling-but-were-afraid-to-ask-or-how-to-make-your-e64b4bb9254" ; const handler = new Handler( ( err, result ) => { console .log(result); }, { url, } ); const parser = new Parser(handler, { decodeEntities: true }); parser.write(html); parser.end();

Please note: No HTTP requests are made by htmlmetaparser . You must decide what you want to retrieve by traversing the alternate array and making requests manually (E.g. external JSON-LD documents, RDF documents, OEmbed, RSS).

Development

npm run vendor && npm run fixtures npm test npm test -- -u

License

Apache 2.0