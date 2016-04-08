openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
htm

htmlmetaparser

by Blake Embrey
2.1.2 (see all)

A `htmlparser2` handler for parsing rich metadata from HTML. Includes HTML metadata, JSON-LD, RDFa, microdata, OEmbed, Twitter cards and AppLinks.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

44

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

htmlmetaparser

NPM version NPM downloads Build status Build coverage

A htmlparser2 handler for parsing rich metadata from HTML. Includes HTML metadata, JSON-LD, RDFa, microdata, OEmbed, Twitter cards and AppLinks.

Installation

npm install htmlmetaparser --save

Usage

Try it using Runkit!

import { Handler } from "htmlmetaparser";
import { Parser } from "htmlparser2";

const url =
  "https://medium.com/slack-developer-blog/everything-you-ever-wanted-to-know-about-unfurling-but-were-afraid-to-ask-or-how-to-make-your-e64b4bb9254";

const handler = new Handler(
  (err, result) => {
    console.log(result);
  },
  {
    url, // The HTML pages URL is used to resolve relative URLs.
  }
);

// Create a HTML parser with the handler.
const parser = new Parser(handler, { decodeEntities: true });
parser.write(html);
parser.end();

/*
Object {
  "alternate": Array [],
  "applinks": Object {
    "android:app_name": "Medium",
    "android:package": "com.medium.reader",
    "android:url": "medium://p/e64b4bb9254",
    "ios:app_name": "Medium",
    "ios:app_store_id": "828256236",
    "ios:url": "medium://p/e64b4bb9254",
    "web:url": "https://medium.com/slack-developer-blog/everything-you-ever-wanted-to-know-about-unfurling-but-were-afraid-to-ask-or-how-to-make-your-e64b4bb9254",
  },
  "html": Object {
    "author": "Matt Haughey",
    "canonical": "https://medium.com/slack-developer-blog/everything-you-ever-wanted-to-know-about-unfurling-but-were-afraid-to-ask-or-how-to-make-your-e64b4bb9254",
    "description": "Let’s start with the most obvious question first. This is what an “unfurl” is:",
    "robots": "index, follow",
    "title": "Everything you ever wanted to know about unfurling but were afraid to ask /or/ How to make your… – Slack Platform Blog – Medium",
    "viewport": "width=device-width, initial-scale=1",
  },
  "jsonld": Object {
    "@context": "http://schema.org",
    "@type": "NewsArticle",
    "author": Object {
      "@type": "Person",
      "name": "Matt Haughey",
      "url": "https://medium.com/@mathowie",
    },
    "creator": Array [
      "Matt Haughey",
    ],
    "dateModified": "2016-04-08T05:59:26.776Z",
    "datePublished": "2015-11-24T21:33:25.196Z",
    "headline": "Everything you ever wanted to know about unfurling but were afraid to ask /or/ How to make your…",
    "image": Object {
      "@type": "ImageObject",
      "height": 2000,
      "url": "https://cdn-images-1.medium.com/max/1360/1*QOMaDLcO8rExD0ctBV3BWg.png",
      "width": 1360,
    },
    "keywords": Array [
      "Web Development",
      "Slack",
      "How To",
    ],
    "mainEntityOfPage": "https://medium.com/slack-developer-blog/everything-you-ever-wanted-to-know-about-unfurling-but-were-afraid-to-ask-or-how-to-make-your-e64b4bb9254",
    "name": "Everything you ever wanted to know about unfurling but were afraid to ask /or/ How to make your…",
    "publisher": Object {
      "@type": "Organization",
      "logo": Object {
        "@type": "ImageObject",
        "height": 60,
        "url": "https://cdn-images-1.medium.com/max/215/1*5ztbgEt4NqpVaxTc64C-XA.png",
        "width": 215,
      },
      "name": "Slack Platform Blog",
      "url": "https://medium.com/slack-developer-blog",
    },
  },
  "rdfa": Object {
    "@context": Object {
      "article": "http://ogp.me/ns/article#",
      "cc": "https://creativecommons.org/ns#",
      "fb": "http://ogp.me/ns/fb#",
      "medium-com": "http://ogp.me/ns/fb/medium-com#",
      "og": "http://ogp.me/ns#",
    },
    "@graph": Array [
      Object {
        "al:android:app_name": "Medium",
        "al:android:package": "com.medium.reader",
        "al:android:url": "medium://p/e64b4bb9254",
        "al:ios:app_name": "Medium",
        "al:ios:app_store_id": "828256236",
        "al:ios:url": "medium://p/e64b4bb9254",
        "al:web:url": "https://medium.com/slack-developer-blog/everything-you-ever-wanted-to-know-about-unfurling-but-were-afraid-to-ask-or-how-to-make-your-e64b4bb9254",
        "article:author": "https://medium.com/@mathowie",
        "article:published_time": "2015-11-24T21:33:25.196Z",
        "article:publisher": "https://www.facebook.com/medium",
        "cc:attributionName": Object {
          "@language": "en",
          "@type": undefined,
          "@value": "https://medium.com/@mathowie",
        },
        "cc:attributionUrl": Object {
          "@id": "https://medium.com/@mathowie",
        },
        "fb:app_id": "542599432471018",
        "fb:smart_publish:robots": "noauto",
        "og:description": "Let’s start with the most obvious question first. This is what an “unfurl” is:",
        "og:image": "https://cdn-images-1.medium.com/max/1200/1*QOMaDLcO8rExD0ctBV3BWg.png",
        "og:site_name": "Medium",
        "og:title": "Everything you ever wanted to know about unfurling but were afraid to ask /or/ How to make your… – Slack Platform Blog",
        "og:type": "article",
        "og:url": "https://medium.com/slack-developer-blog/everything-you-ever-wanted-to-know-about-unfurling-but-were-afraid-to-ask-or-how-to-make-your-e64b4bb9254",
      },
    ],
  },
  "twitter": Object {
    "app:id:iphone": "828256236",
    "app:name:iphone": "Medium",
    "app:url:iphone": "medium://p/e64b4bb9254",
    "card": "summary_large_image",
    "creator": "@mathowie",
    "description": "Let’s start with the most obvious question first. This is what an “unfurl” is:",
    "image:src": "https://cdn-images-1.medium.com/max/1200/1*QOMaDLcO8rExD0ctBV3BWg.png",
    "site": "@Medium",
  },
}
*/

Please note: No HTTP requests are made by htmlmetaparser. You must decide what you want to retrieve by traversing the alternate array and making requests manually (E.g. external JSON-LD documents, RDF documents, OEmbed, RSS).

Development

# Build fixtures and providers.
npm run vendor && npm run fixtures

# Run the test suite.
npm test

# Run the test suite and update snapshots.
npm test -- -u

License

Apache 2.0

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial