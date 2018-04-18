Installing

Install nodejs and install the htmllint-cli module globally:

$ npm install -g htmllint-cli

Once installed, create a configuration file for your project:

$ cd your-project $ htmllint init

This should create a .htmllintrc file in your current directory. This file should be a valid JSON file that contains options defined on the htmllint wiki.

After creating your configuration, you can lint some files like so:

$ htmllint index.html $ htmllint **/*.html $ htmllint $ htmllint -- help

