Install nodejs and install the
htmllint-cli module globally:
# you may have to sudo this line depending on your installation
$ npm install -g htmllint-cli
Once installed, create a configuration file for your project:
$ cd your-project
$ htmllint init
This should create a
.htmllintrc file in your current directory. This file should
be a valid JSON file that contains options defined
on the htmllint wiki.
After creating your configuration, you can lint some files like so:
$ htmllint index.html
# also supports glob expansions
$ htmllint **/*.html
$ htmllint # by default expands to **/*.html
$ htmllint --help # to get more information
You can use
npm link to help with development.