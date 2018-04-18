openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

htmllint-cli

by htmllint
0.0.7 (see all)

A command line interface for htmllint.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7K

GitHub Stars

60

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

8

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

htmllint-cli

npm version ISC license dependencies devDependencies

stories in ready

Installing

Install nodejs and install the htmllint-cli module globally:

# you may have to sudo this line depending on your installation
$ npm install -g htmllint-cli

Once installed, create a configuration file for your project:

$ cd your-project
$ htmllint init

This should create a .htmllintrc file in your current directory. This file should be a valid JSON file that contains options defined on the htmllint wiki.

After creating your configuration, you can lint some files like so:

$ htmllint index.html
# also supports glob expansions
$ htmllint **/*.html
$ htmllint # by default expands to **/*.html

$ htmllint --help # to get more information

Contributing

You can use npm link to help with development.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial