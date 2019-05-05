An unofficial html5 linter and validator.
htmllint uses a parser to get the DOM for your html. It then uses the provided rules (and default rules) to lint both the DOM and then individual lines. Take a look at the supported options.
If you'd like to run htmllint, we have a few options.
This module doesn't provide any interface on its own. It is highly recommended that you use one of the following modules to run the linter:
gulp-htmllint: a gulp interface for htmllint
grunt-htmllint: a grunt plugin for htmllint
htmllint-cli: a cli interface for htmllint (NOTE: not complete at the moment)
You can use htmllint in Node.JS by using
require('htmllint')
in your code, and doing an install with
npm install htmllint
(Remember
--save-dev if this is just for your development).
To learn more about the options and usage of htmllint, check out the user manual.