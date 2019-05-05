htmllint

An unofficial html5 linter and validator.

htmllint uses a parser to get the DOM for your html. It then uses the provided rules (and default rules) to lint both the DOM and then individual lines. Take a look at the supported options.

Using htmllint

If you'd like to run htmllint, we have a few options.

This module doesn't provide any interface on its own. It is highly recommended that you use one of the following modules to run the linter:

gulp-htmllint : a gulp interface for htmllint

: a gulp interface for htmllint grunt-htmllint : a grunt plugin for htmllint

: a grunt plugin for htmllint htmllint-cli : a cli interface for htmllint (NOTE: not complete at the moment)

Getting Started with Contributing

You can use htmllint in Node.JS by using

require ( 'htmllint' )

in your code, and doing an install with

npm install htmllint

(Remember --save-dev if this is just for your development).

Now What?

To learn more about the options and usage of htmllint, check out the user manual.