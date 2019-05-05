openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

htmllint

by htmllint
0.8.0 (see all)

Unofficial html5 linter and validator.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

20.1K

GitHub Stars

367

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

30

Package

Dependencies

4

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

htmllint npm version license build status coveralls

stories in ready dependencies devDependencies

An unofficial html5 linter and validator.

htmllint uses a parser to get the DOM for your html. It then uses the provided rules (and default rules) to lint both the DOM and then individual lines. Take a look at the supported options.

Using htmllint

If you'd like to run htmllint, we have a few options.

This module doesn't provide any interface on its own. It is highly recommended that you use one of the following modules to run the linter:

Getting Started with Contributing

You can use htmllint in Node.JS by using 

require('htmllint')

in your code, and doing an install with 

npm install htmllint

(Remember --save-dev if this is just for your development).

Now What?

To learn more about the options and usage of htmllint, check out the user manual.

npm

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial