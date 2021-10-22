HTML parsers written according to the HTML spec will interpret all attribute values as strings which makes it challenging to properly describe a value's type (boolean, string, number, array, etc.) or to provide a complex JavaScript expression as a value. The ability to describe JavaScript expressions within attributes is important for HTML-based template compilers.

For example, consider a HTML-based template that wishes to support a custom tag named <say-hello> that supports an attribute named message that can be a string literal or a JavaScript expression.

Ideally, the template compiler should be able to handle any of the following:

< say-hello message = "Hello world!" /> < say-hello message = ( " Hello " + personName + "!") /> < say-hello message = "Hello ${personName}!" />

This parser extends the HTML grammar to add these important features:

JavaScript expressions as attribute values

< say-hello message = ( " Hello " + personName ) count = 2+2 large = true />

Placeholders in the content of an element

< div > Hello ${personName} </ div >

Placeholders within attribute value strings

< div data-message = "Hello ${personName}!" >

JavaScript flow-control statements within HTML elements

< div for ( a in b ) /> < div if ( a === b) />

JavaScript flow-control statements as elements

< for ( a in b )> < if ( a in b )>

Installation

npm install htmljs-parser

Usage

var parser = require ( 'htmljs-parser' ).createParser({ onText : function ( event ) { var value = event.value; }, onPlaceholder : function ( event ) { var value = event.value; var escaped = event.escaped; var withinBody = event.withinBody; var withinAttribute = event.withinAttribute; var withinString = event.withinString; var withinOpenTag = event.withinOpenTag; var pos = event.pos; }, onString : function ( event ) { var value = event.value; var stringParts = event.stringParts; var isStringLiteral = event.isStringLiteral var pos = event.pos; }, onCDATA : function ( event ) { var value = event.value; var pos = event.pos; }, onOpenTag : function ( event ) { var tagName = event.tagName; var attributes = event.attributes; var argument = event.argument; var pos = event.pos; }, onCloseTag : function ( event ) { var tagName = event.tagName; var pos = event.pos; }, onDocumentType : function ( event ) { var value = event.value; var pos = event.pos; }, onDeclaration : function ( event ) { var value = event.value; var pos = event.pos; }, onComment : function ( event ) { var value = event.value; var pos = event.pos; }, onScriptlet : function ( event ) { var value = event.value; var pos = event.pos; }, onError : function ( event ) { var message = event.message; var code = event.code; var pos = event.pos; } }); parser.parse(str);

Content Parsing Modes

The parser, by default, will look for HTML tags within content. This behavior might not be desirable for certain tags, so the parser allows the parsing mode to be changed (usually in response to an onOpenTag event).

There are three content parsing modes:

HTML Content (DEFAULT): The parser will look for any HTML tag and content placeholders while in this mode and parse opening and closing tags accordingly.

Parsed Text Content : The parser will look for the closing tag that matches the current open tag as well as content placeholders but all other content will be interpreted as text.

Static Text Content: The parser will look for the closing tag that matches the current open tag but all other content will be interpreted as raw text.

var htmljs = require ( 'htmljs-parser' ); var parser = htmljs.createParser({ onOpenTag : function ( event ) { switch (event.tagName) { case 'textarea' : case 'script' : case 'style' : parser.enterParsedTextContentState(); break ; case 'dummy' parser.enterStaticTextContentState(); break ; default : } } }); parser.parse(str);

Parsing Events

The htmljs-parser is an event-based parser which means that it will emit events as it is parsing the document. Events are emitted via calls to on<eventname> function which are supplied as properties in the options via call to require('htmljs-parser').createParser(options) .

onOpenTag

The onOpenTag function will be called each time an opening tag is encountered.

EXAMPLE: Simple tag

INPUT:

< div >

OUTPUT EVENT:

{ type : 'openTag' , tagName : 'div' , attributes : [] }

EXAMPLE: Tag with literal attribute values

INPUT:

< div class = "demo" disabled = false data-number = 123 >

OUTPUT EVENT:

{ type : 'openTag' , tagName : 'div' , attributes : [ { name : 'class' , value : '"demo"' , literalValue : 'demo' }, { name : 'disabled' , value : 'false' , literalValue : false }, { name : 'data-number' , value : '123' , literalValue : 123 } ] }

EXAMPLE: Tag with expression attribute

INPUT:

< say-something message = ( " Hello "+ data.name )/>

OUTPUT EVENT:

{ type : 'openTag' , tagName : 'div' , attributes : [ { name : 'message' , value : '"Hello "+data.name' } ] }

EXAMPLE: Tag with an argument

INPUT:

< for(var i = 0; i < 10 ; i ++)>

OUTPUT EVENT:

{ type : 'openTag' , tagName : 'for' , argument : { value : 'var i = 0; i < 10; i++' , pos : ... }, attributes : [] }

EXAMPLE: Attribute with an argument

INPUT:

< div if ( x > y)>

OUTPUT EVENT:

{ type : 'openTag' , tagName : 'div' , attributes : [ { name : 'if' , argument : { value : 'x > y' , pos : ... } } ] }

onCloseTag

The onCloseTag function will be called each time a closing tag is encountered.

EXAMPLE: Simple close tag

INPUT:

</ div >

OUTPUT EVENT:

{ type : 'closeTag' , tagName : 'div' }

onText

The onText function will be called each time within an element when textual data is encountered.

NOTE: Text within <![CDATA[ ]]> will be emitted via call to onCDATA .

EXAMPLE

In the following example code, the TEXT sequences will be emitted as text events.

INPUT:

Simple text

OUTPUT EVENT:

{ type : 'text' , value : 'Simple text' }

onCDATA

The onCDATA function will be called when text within <![CDATA[ ]]> is encountered.

EXAMPLE:

INPUT:

<![CDATA[This is text]]>

OUTPUT EVENT:

{ type : 'cdata' , value : 'This is text' }

onPlaceholder

The onPlaceholder function will be called each time a placeholder is encountered.

If the placeholder starts with the $!{ sequence then event.escape will be false .

If the placeholder starts with the ${ sequence then event.escape will be true .

Text within <![CDATA[ ]]> and <!-- --> will not be parsed so you cannot use placeholders for these blocks of code.

EXAMPLE:

INPUT:

${"This is an escaped placeholder"} $!{"This is a non-escaped placeholder"}

OUTPUT EVENTS

${name}

{ type : 'placeholder' , value : 'name' , escape : true }

$!{name}

{ type : 'placeholder' , value : 'name' , escape : true }

NOTE: The escape flag is merely informational. The application code is responsible for interpreting this flag to properly escape the expression.

Here's an example of modifying the expression based on the event.escape flag:

onPlaceholder: function ( event ) { if (event.escape) { event.value = 'escapeXml(' + event.value + ')' ; } }

onDocumentType

The onDocumentType function will be called when the document type declaration is encountered anywhere in the content.

EXAMPLE:

INPUT:

OUTPUT EVENT:

{ type : 'documentType' , value : 'DOCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD HTML 4.0//EN"' }

onDeclaration

The onDeclaration function will be called when an XML declaration is encountered anywhere in the content.

EXAMPLE:

INPUT:

OUTPUT EVENT:

{ type : 'declaration' , value : 'xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"' }

The onComment function will be called when text within <!-- --> is encountered.

EXAMPLE:

INPUT:

OUTPUT EVENT:

{ type : 'comment' , value : 'This is a comment' }

onScriptlet

The onScriptlet function will be called when text within <% %> is encountered.

EXAMPLE:

INPUT:

< % console.log (" Hello World !"); %>

OUTPUT EVENT:

{ type : 'scriptlet' , value : ' console.log("Hello World!"); ' }

onError

The onError function will be called when malformed content is detected. The most common cause for an error is due to reaching the end of the input while still parsing an open tag, close tag, XML comment, CDATA section, DTD, XML declaration, or placeholder.

Possible error codes:

MISSING_END_TAG

MISSING_END_DELIMITER

MALFORMED_OPEN_TAG

MALFORMED_CLOSE_TAG

MALFORMED_CDATA

MALFORMED_PLACEHOLDER

MALFORMED_DOCUMENT_TYPE

MALFORMED_DECLARATION

MALFORMED_COMMENT

EXTRA_CLOSING_TAG

MISMATCHED_CLOSING_TAG

...

EXAMPLE:

INPUT:

< a href = "

OUTPUT EVENT: