npm install htmlhint-loader
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [{
enforce: 'pre',
test: /\.html/,
loader: 'htmlhint-loader',
exclude: /node_modules/
}]
}
}
You can directly pass some htmlhint rules by
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [{
enforce: 'pre',
test: /\.html/,
loader: 'htmlhint-loader?{tagname-lowercase: true}',
exclude: /node_modules/
}]
}
}
htmlhint entry in your webpack loader options:
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [{
enforce: 'pre',
test: /\.html/,
loader: 'htmlhint-loader',
exclude: /node_modules/,
options: {
configFile: 'path/.htmlhintrc'
}
}]
}
}
configFile
A path to a json file containing the set of htmlhint rules you would like applied to this project. By default all rules are turned off and it is up to you to enable them.
Example file:
{
"tagname-lowercase": true,
"attr-lowercase": true,
"attr-value-double-quotes": true
}
formatter (default: a function that pretty prints any warnings and errors)
The function is called with an array of messages direct for htmlhint and must return a string.
emitAs (default:
null)
What to emit errors and warnings as. Set to
warning to always emit errors as warnings and
error to always emit warnings as errors. By default the plugin will auto detect whether to emit as a warning or an error.
failOnError (default
false)
Whether to force webpack to fail the build on a htmlhint error
failOnWarning (default
false)
Whether to force webpack to fail the build on a htmlhint warning
customRules
Any custom rules you would like added to htmlhint. Specify as an array like so:
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [{
enforce: 'pre',
test: /\.html/,
loader: 'htmlhint-loader',
exclude: /node_modules/,
options: {
customRules: [{
id: 'my-rule-name',
description: 'Example description',
init: function(parser, reporter) {
//see htmlhint docs / source for what to put here
}
}]
}
}]
}
}
rulesDir
You can add a path to a folder containing your custom rules. See below for the format of the rule, it is not the same as HTMLHINT - you can pass a value to a rule.
// webpack config
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [{
enforce: 'pre',
test: /\.html/,
loader: 'htmlhint-loader',
exclude: /node_modules/,
options: {
rulesDir: path.join(__dirname, 'rules/'),
'my-new-rule': 'this is pass to the rule (option)'
}
}]
}
}
// rules/myNewRule.js
const id = 'my-new-rule';
module.exports = {
id,
rule: function(HTMLHint, option /* = 'this is pass to the rule (option)' */) {
HTMLHint.addRule({
id,
description: 'my-new-rule',
init: () => {
//see htmlhint docs / source for what to put here
}
});
}
};
outputReport (default:
false)
Write the output of the errors to a file, for example a checkstyle xml file for use for reporting on Jenkins CI
The
filePath is relative to the webpack config: output.path
The use of [name] is supported when linting multiple files.
You can pass in a different formatter for the output file, if none is passed in the default/configured formatter will be used
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [{
enforce: 'pre',
test: /\.html/,
loader: 'htmlhint-loader',
exclude: /node_modules/,
options: {
outputReport: {
filePath: 'checkstyle-[name].xml',
formatter(messages) {
// convert messages to a string that will be written to the file
return messagesFormattedToString;
}
}
}
}]
}
}
Project initially created by @mattlewis and transferred to the HTMLHint organization.