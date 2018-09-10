

HTMLHint Loader



A Webpack loader for HTMLHint

Table of Contents

Install

npm install htmlhint-loader

Usage

module .exports = { module : { rules : [{ enforce : 'pre' , test : /\.html/ , loader : 'htmlhint-loader' , exclude : /node_modules/ }] } }

Options

You can directly pass some htmlhint rules by

Adding a query string to the loader for this loader usage only

module .exports = { module : { rules : [{ enforce : 'pre' , test : /\.html/ , loader : 'htmlhint-loader?{tagname-lowercase: true}' , exclude : /node_modules/ }] } }

Adding a htmlhint entry in your webpack loader options:

module .exports = { module : { rules : [{ enforce : 'pre' , test : /\.html/ , loader : 'htmlhint-loader' , exclude : /node_modules/ , options : { configFile : 'path/.htmlhintrc' } }] } }

configFile

A path to a json file containing the set of htmlhint rules you would like applied to this project. By default all rules are turned off and it is up to you to enable them.

Example file:

{ "tagname-lowercase" : true , "attr-lowercase" : true , "attr-value-double-quotes" : true }

formatter (default: a function that pretty prints any warnings and errors)

The function is called with an array of messages direct for htmlhint and must return a string.

emitAs (default: null )

What to emit errors and warnings as. Set to warning to always emit errors as warnings and error to always emit warnings as errors. By default the plugin will auto detect whether to emit as a warning or an error.

failOnError (default false )

Whether to force webpack to fail the build on a htmlhint error

failOnWarning (default false )

Whether to force webpack to fail the build on a htmlhint warning

customRules

Any custom rules you would like added to htmlhint. Specify as an array like so:

module .exports = { module : { rules : [{ enforce : 'pre' , test : /\.html/ , loader : 'htmlhint-loader' , exclude : /node_modules/ , options : { customRules : [{ id : 'my-rule-name' , description : 'Example description' , init : function ( parser, reporter ) { } }] } }] } }

rulesDir

You can add a path to a folder containing your custom rules. See below for the format of the rule, it is not the same as HTMLHINT - you can pass a value to a rule.

module .exports = { module : { rules : [{ enforce : 'pre' , test : /\.html/ , loader : 'htmlhint-loader' , exclude : /node_modules/ , options : { rulesDir : path.join(__dirname, 'rules/' ), 'my-new-rule' : 'this is pass to the rule (option)' } }] } }

const id = 'my-new-rule' ; module .exports = { id, rule : function ( HTMLHint, option /* = 'this is pass to the rule (option)' */ ) { HTMLHint.addRule({ id, description : 'my-new-rule' , init : () => { } }); } };

outputReport (default: false )

Write the output of the errors to a file, for example a checkstyle xml file for use for reporting on Jenkins CI

The filePath is relative to the webpack config: output.path The use of [name] is supported when linting multiple files. You can pass in a different formatter for the output file, if none is passed in the default/configured formatter will be used

module .exports = { module : { rules : [{ enforce : 'pre' , test : /\.html/ , loader : 'htmlhint-loader' , exclude : /node_modules/ , options : { outputReport : { filePath : 'checkstyle-[name].xml' , formatter(messages) { return messagesFormattedToString; } } } }] } }

Licence

Project initially created by @mattlewis and transferred to the HTMLHint organization.

MIT License