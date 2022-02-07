



Table of Contents

📟 Installation and Usage

Prerequisites: Node.js (>=6.14), npm version 3+.

There are two ways to install HTMLHint: globally and locally.

Local Installation and Usage

In case you want to include HTMLHint as part of your project, you can install it locally using NPM:

$ npm install htmlhint

After that, You can run HTMLHint on any file or directory like this:

$ ./node_modules/.bin/htmlhint www/index .html $ ./node_modules/.bin/htmlhint www * .html

Global Installation and Usage

If you want to make HTMLHint available to tools that run across all of your projects, you can install HTMLHint globally using NPM:

npm install htmlhint -g

After that, you can run HTMLHint on any file like this:

$ htmlhint www/index .html $ htmlhint www * .html

You can even launch HTMLHint to analyse an URL:

$ htmlhint https:

📃 Example output

🔧 Configuration

Search .htmlhintrc file in current directory and all parent directories:

htmlhint htmlhint test.html

Custom config file:

$ htmlhint --config htmlhint .conf test .html

Custom rules:

$ htmlhint --rules tag-pair,id- class - value =underline index.html

Inline rules in test.html :

< html > < head > ...

📙 Docs

© License

MIT License

