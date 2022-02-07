How To Use • Contributing • Website
Prerequisites: Node.js (>=6.14), npm version 3+.
There are two ways to install HTMLHint: globally and locally.
In case you want to include HTMLHint as part of your project, you can install it locally using NPM:
$ npm install htmlhint --save-dev
After that, You can run HTMLHint on any file or directory like this:
$ ./node_modules/.bin/htmlhint www/index.html
$ ./node_modules/.bin/htmlhint www/**/*.html
If you want to make HTMLHint available to tools that run across all of your projects, you can install HTMLHint globally using NPM:
$ npm install htmlhint -g
After that, you can run HTMLHint on any file like this:
$ htmlhint www/index.html
$ htmlhint www/**/*.html
You can even launch HTMLHint to analyse an URL:
$ htmlhint https://htmlhint.com/
Search
.htmlhintrc file in current directory and all parent directories:
$ htmlhint
$ htmlhint test.html
Custom config file:
$ htmlhint --config htmlhint.conf test.html
Custom rules:
$ htmlhint --rules tag-pair,id-class-value=underline index.html
Inline rules in
test.html:
<!--htmlhint tag-pair,id-class-value:underline -->
<html>
<head>
...
This project exists thanks to all these people. Contribute.
Thank you to all our backers! Become a backer.
Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. Become a sponsor.