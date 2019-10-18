htmldom — Simplified html or xml handle in nodejs

const createHtmlDom = require ( 'htmldom' ) let $ = createHtmlDom( '<div><button>1</button><a href="https">2</a></div>' ) $( '*' ).each( ( index, item ) => { let $item = $(item) }) $( 'div button' ).addClass( 'title' ).attr( 'k' , 'v' ) $( 'a' ).attr( 'href' ) $( 'div' ).find( 'a' ).attr( 'data-id' , '5' ) $.html()

install

npm install htmldom --save

test

npm run test

umd

Open test.html with browser

npm run umd

API

{string} selector w3c selector, support list element * element > element element + element element ~ element #id .class [attribute] [attribute=value] [attribute^=value] [attribute$=value] [attribute~=value] [attribtue*=value]

w3c selector, support list

let $ = createHtmlDom( 'html code' ) $( '*' ).each( ( index, item ) => { console .log(item) let $el = $(item) }) $( 'div .class a' ) $( '.item > *' ) $( 'div + p' ) $( '.item ~ p' ) $( '.item > a' ) $( '.wrap .item' ) $( '#id li' ) $( '[title]' ).attr( 'key' , 'value' ).addClass( 'cls' ).removeClass( 'cls2' );

support jQuery method list

length

$( '' ).length; $( '' )[ 0 ] $( '' )[ 1 ]

hasClass(class)

$( '' ).hasClass( 'cls' );

addClass(class)

$( '' ).addClass( 'cls' ); $( '' ).addClass( 'cls1 cls2' );

removeClass(class)

$( '' ).removeClass() $( '' ).removeClass( 'one' ) $( '' ).removeClass( 'one two' )

attr(key, value)

$( '' ).attr( 'key' , 'value' ) $( '' ).attr( 'key' , function ( index,oldValue ) {}); $( '' ).attr({ k : 'v' , 'data-id' : 'v2' , k3 : null }); $( '' ).attr( 'key' , null )

parent(selector)

$( '' ).parent() $( '' ).parent( '.cls' )

html(content)

$( '' ).html() $( '' ).html( '12' )

outerHTML

$( 'div' ).outerHTML()

clone

$( '#id' ).clone()

replaceWith(content)

append(content)

prepend(content)

before(content)

after(content)

$( 'div' ).replaceWith( '<view></view>' ) $( '' ).append( '<h3>title' ); $( '' ).before( '<h3>title' );

prev(selector)

Get the immediately preceding sibling element

next(selector)

Get the immediately following sibling element

$( '#title' ).prev() $( '#title' ).prev( '.selected' ) $( '#title' ).next().next( '.selected' )

remove()

$( '' ).remove();

css(property, value)

$( '' ).css( 'height' ); $( '' ).css( 'height' , '200px' ); $( '' ).css( 'height' , null ); $( '' ).css({ });

find(selector)

$( 'div' ).find( '.item > a' )

filter(selector)

$( '' ).filter( '[data-id=1]' ) $( '' ).filter( function ( index ) { return $( this [index]).attr( 'data-id' ) == 1 ; });

eq(index)

$( '' ).eq( 0 ) $( '' ).eq( -1 )

each(function(index, item) {})

$( '' ).each( function ( index, item ) { var $item = $(item); });

Get a dom tree

{ type : 'tag' , name : 'div' , attributes : { class : 'title header' , id : 'test' , style : 'color:red;width:200px;' }, parent : null , children : [], classList : new Set ([ 'title' , 'header' ]), style : { color : 'red' , width : '200px' } }

{ type : 'tag' , name : 'script' , tagType : 'rawTag' , textContent : 'alert(1)' }

{ type : 'tag' , name : 'image' , attributes : { src : '' }, tagType : 'selfClosingTag' }

{ type : 'tag' , name : 'input' , tagType : 'voidTag' , }

{ type : 'text' , data : 'text tag' }

{ type : 'comment' , data : ' comemnt data ' }

let $ = createHtmlDom( '<div></div>' ) $.root().prepend( '<head></head>' ) $.root().find( 'div' )[ 0 ] === $( 'div' )[ 0 ] $.html()

If you want get html string fast, choose this api, it's only output origin html code

$.html()

It will return compressed html code

{object} options {string} [options.removeAttributeQuotes=false] < div id = "test" > </ div > => < div id = test > </ div >



$( 'script' ).each( ( index, item ) => { let $item = $(item) let type = $item.attr( 'type' ) let src = $item.attr( 'src' ) if ((type && type !== 'text/javascript' ) || src) return item.textContent = uglifyJs(item.textContent) }) $( 'style' ).each( ( index, item ) => { let type = $(item).attr( 'type' ) if (type && type !== 'text/css' ) return item.textContent = uglifyCss(item.textContent) }) $.uglify() $.uglify({ removeAttributeQuotes : true })

It will return beauty html code

{object} options {string} [options.indent=' '] code indent

