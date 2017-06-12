openbase logo
htmlcs

by ecomfe
0.4.1

HTML Code Style

Readme

htmlcs

Build Status NPM version Coverage Status Dependencies DevDependencies

HTML code style check & format tool.

Install

npm i -g htmlcs

Usage

  • in CLI

    Usage: htmlcs <command> [options] [target...]

Commands:
  hint    Do hint given file(s)
  format  Do format given file(s)

Options:
  -h, --help      Show help                                            [boolean]
  -c, --config    Path to custom configuration file.                    [string]
  --diff          Check code style and output char diff.               [boolean]
  -i, --in-place  Edit input files in place; use with care!            [boolean]
  -v, --version   Show version number                                  [boolean]

Examples:
  htmlcs hint foo.html               do hint foo.html
  htmlcs hint foo.html bar.html      do hint foo.html & bar.html
  htmlcs hint ./                     do hint html files under ./
  htmlcs format foo.html             do format foo.html
  htmlcs format --diff foo.html      do format foo.html & show diff result
  htmlcs format --in-place foo.html  do format foo.html & write file in place

  • in Node.js / browser (with browserify)

    • hint file

      var htmlcs = require('htmlcs');
var result = htmlcs.hintFile(filePath);

    • hint code (string)

      var htmlcs = require('htmlcs');
var result = htmlcs.hint(code);
// Or
htmlcs.hintAsync(code).then(
    result => { /* ... */ }
);

    • use hint result

      result.forEach(function(item){
    console.log(
        '[%s] line %d, column %d: %s (%s, %s)',
        item.type,
        item.line,
        item.column,
        item.message,
        item.rule,
        item.code
    );
});

    • format file

      var htmlcs = require('htmlcs');
console.log(htmlcs.formatFile(filePath));

    • format code (string)

      var htmlcs = require('htmlcs');
console.log(htmlcs.format(code));
// Or
htmlcs.formatAsync(code).then(
    result => console.log(result)
);

    • add rule

      var htmlcs = require('htmlcs');
htmlcs.addRule({
    name: 'test-rule',
    desc: 'Just a test rule.',
    lint: function (getCfg, document, reporter) {
        reporter.warn(
            1,
            '099',
            'This is a test waring!'
        );
    }
});
var result = htmlcs.hint(code);

  • with Gulp/Grunt

    There is no official Gulp/Grunt plugin yet. We recommend fecs, which uses htmlcs to hint HTML code and provides a wealth of tools.

Rules & Codes

lib/rules/

rule map

Config

  • default: lib/default/.htmlcsrc

  • custom:

    Custom rule file (.htmlcsrc) can be placed in the same/parent directory of target file, or the ~/ directory.

    If found in neither paths, the default config will be used.

  • inline:

    • disable

      <!-- htmlcs-disable -->
<!-- htmlcs-disable img-alt -->
<!-- htmlcs-disable img-alt, img-src, attr-value-double-quotes -->

    • enable

      <!-- htmlcs-enable -->
<!-- htmlcs-enable img-alt -->
<!-- htmlcs-enable img-alt, img-src, attr-value-double-quotes -->

    • config

      <!-- htmlcs img-width-height: true -->
<!-- htmlcs img-width-height: true, indent-char: "tab" -->

Relative third-party tools

