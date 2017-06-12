HTML code style check & format tool.
npm i -g htmlcs
in CLI
Usage: htmlcs <command> [options] [target...]
Commands:
hint Do hint given file(s)
format Do format given file(s)
Options:
-h, --help Show help [boolean]
-c, --config Path to custom configuration file. [string]
--diff Check code style and output char diff. [boolean]
-i, --in-place Edit input files in place; use with care! [boolean]
-v, --version Show version number [boolean]
Examples:
htmlcs hint foo.html do hint foo.html
htmlcs hint foo.html bar.html do hint foo.html & bar.html
htmlcs hint ./ do hint html files under ./
htmlcs format foo.html do format foo.html
htmlcs format --diff foo.html do format foo.html & show diff result
htmlcs format --in-place foo.html do format foo.html & write file in place
in Node.js / browser (with browserify)
hint file
var htmlcs = require('htmlcs');
var result = htmlcs.hintFile(filePath);
hint code (string)
var htmlcs = require('htmlcs');
var result = htmlcs.hint(code);
// Or
htmlcs.hintAsync(code).then(
result => { /* ... */ }
);
use hint result
result.forEach(function(item){
console.log(
'[%s] line %d, column %d: %s (%s, %s)',
item.type,
item.line,
item.column,
item.message,
item.rule,
item.code
);
});
format file
var htmlcs = require('htmlcs');
console.log(htmlcs.formatFile(filePath));
format code (string)
var htmlcs = require('htmlcs');
console.log(htmlcs.format(code));
// Or
htmlcs.formatAsync(code).then(
result => console.log(result)
);
add rule
var htmlcs = require('htmlcs');
htmlcs.addRule({
name: 'test-rule',
desc: 'Just a test rule.',
lint: function (getCfg, document, reporter) {
reporter.warn(
1,
'099',
'This is a test waring!'
);
}
});
var result = htmlcs.hint(code);
with Gulp/Grunt
There is no official Gulp/Grunt plugin yet. We recommend fecs, which uses htmlcs to hint HTML code and provides a wealth of tools.
default: lib/default/.htmlcsrc
custom:
Custom rule file (.htmlcsrc) can be placed in the same/parent directory of target file, or the
~/ directory.
If found in neither paths, the default config will be used.
inline:
disable
<!-- htmlcs-disable -->
<!-- htmlcs-disable img-alt -->
<!-- htmlcs-disable img-alt, img-src, attr-value-double-quotes -->
enable
<!-- htmlcs-enable -->
<!-- htmlcs-enable img-alt -->
<!-- htmlcs-enable img-alt, img-src, attr-value-double-quotes -->
config
<!-- htmlcs img-width-height: true -->
<!-- htmlcs img-width-height: true, indent-char: "tab" -->