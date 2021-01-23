A simple jQuery plugin for picking provinces, cities and districts of China.
请注意以下市/县并未设置下一级的区：济源市、潜江市、神农架林区、天门市、仙桃市、东莞市、中山市、东沙群岛、白沙黎族自治县、保亭黎族苗族自治县、昌江黎族自治县、澄迈县、儋州市、定安县、东方市、乐东黎族自治县、临高县、陵水黎族自治县、琼海市、琼中黎族苗族自治县、屯昌县、万宁市、文昌市、五指山市、嘉峪关市、阿拉尔市、北屯市、可克达拉市、昆玉市、石河子市、双河市、铁门关市、图木舒克市、五家渠市。
dist/
├── distpicker.js (UMD)
├── distpicker.min.js (UMD, compressed)
├── distpicker.common.js (CommonJS, default)
└── distpicker.esm.js (ES Module)
npm install distpicker
Include files:
<script src="/path/to/jquery.js"></script><!-- jQuery is required -->
<script src="/path/to/distpicker.js"></script>
Create HTML elements:
<div><!-- container -->
<select></select><!-- province -->
<select></select><!-- city -->
<select></select><!-- district -->
</div>
data-toggle="distpicker" attribute
Basic
<div data-toggle="distpicker">
<select></select>
<select></select>
<select></select>
</div>
Custom placeholders
<div data-toggle="distpicker">
<select data-province="---- 选择省 ----"></select>
<select data-city="---- 选择市 ----"></select>
<select data-district="---- 选择区 ----"></select>
</div>
Custom districts
<div data-toggle="distpicker">
<select data-province="浙江省"></select>
<select data-city="杭州市"></select>
<select data-district="西湖区"></select>
</div>
$.fn.distpicker method
Basic
$('#target').distpicker();
Custom placeholders
$('#target').distpicker({
province: '---- 所在省 ----',
city: '---- 所在市 ----',
district: '---- 所在区 ----'
});
Custom districts
$('#target').distpicker({
province: '浙江省',
city: '杭州市',
district: '西湖区'
});
$().distpicker(options).
$.fn.distpicker.setDefaults(options).
Also supports to set the options by
data-* attributes:
<div data-toggle="distpicker" data-autoselect="3" data-province="浙江省">...</div>
Number
0: Disable autoselect.
1: Autoselect province only.
2: Autoselect province and city only.
3: Autoselect all (province, city and district).
0
Selects the districts automatically.
Boolean
true
Show placeholder (with an
<option> element).
String
'name': administrative division name.
'code': administrative division code.
'name'
Defines the value type of the
<select> element.
Note that this option in
data-* attribute should be
data-value-type:
<div data-toggle="distpicker" data-value-type="code">...</div>
String
—— 省 ——
Defines the initial value of province
<select>. If it is a valid province, it will be selected. If not, it will be used as a placeholder.
String
—— 市 ——
Defines the initial value of city
<select>. If it is a valid city under the selected province, it will be selected. If not, it will be used as a placeholder.
String
—— 区 ——
Defines the initial value of district
<select>. If it is a valid district under the selected city, it will be selected. If not, it will be used as a placeholder.
districtCode (optional):
Number
(return value):
Object
Get districts data.
$().distpicker('getDistricts'); // 中国
$().distpicker('getDistricts', 330000); // 浙江省
$().distpicker('getDistricts', 330100); // 杭州市
Boolean
false
Reset the selects to the initial states (Undo changed).
$().distpicker('reset');
$().distpicker('reset', true);
Destroy the distpicker instance, but keep the selected districts.
If you want to remove the selected districts, you can call
reset method first and then call this method.
If you have to use other plugin with the same namespace, just call the
$.fn.distpicker.noConflict method to revert to it.
<script src="other-plugin.js"></script>
<script src="distpicker.js"></script>
<script>
$.fn.distpicker.noConflict();
// Code that uses other plugin's "$().distpicker" can follow here.
</script>
As a jQuery plugin, you also need to see the jQuery Browser Support.