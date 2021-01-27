The HTML5 Shiv enables use of HTML5 sectioning elements in legacy Internet Explorer and provides basic HTML5 styling for Internet Explorer 6-9, Safari 4.x (and iPhone 3.x), and Firefox 3.x.
html5shiv.js
createElement() shiv technique, along with monkeypatches for
document.createElement and
document.createDocumentFragment for IE6-8. It also applies basic styling for HTML5 elements for IE6-9, Safari 4.x and FF 3.x.
####
html5shiv-printshiv.js
HTML5 Shiv is maintained by Alexander Farkas, Jonathan Neal and Paul Irish, with many contributions from John-David Dalton. It is also distributed with Modernizr.
If you have any issues in these implementations, you can report them here! :)
For the full story of HTML5 Shiv and all of the people involved in making it, read The Story of the HTML5 Shiv.
###Using Bower
bower install html5shiv --save-dev
This will clone the latest version of the HTML5 shiv into the
bower_components directory at the root of your project and also create or update the file
bower.json which specifies your projects dependencies.
Include the HTML5 shiv in the
<head> of your page in a conditional comment and after any stylesheets.
<!--[if lt IE 9]>
<script src="bower_components/html5shiv/dist/html5shiv.js"></script>
<![endif]-->
###Manual installation
Download and extract the latest zip package from this repositiory and copy the two files
dist/html5shiv.js and
dist/html5shiv-printshiv.js into your project. Then include one of them into your
<head> as above.
HTML5 Shiv works as a simple drop-in solution. In most cases there is no need to configure HTML5 Shiv or use methods provided by HTML5 Shiv.
html5.elements option
The
elements option is a space separated string or array, which describes the full list of the elements to shiv. see also
addElements.
Configuring
elements before
html5shiv.js is included.
//create a global html5 options object
window.html5 = {
'elements': 'mark section customelement'
};
Configuring
elements after
html5shiv.js is included.
//change the html5shiv options object
window.html5.elements = 'mark section customelement';
//and re-invoke the `shivDocument` method
html5.shivDocument(document);
html5.shivCSS
If
shivCSS is set to
true HTML5 Shiv will add basic styles (mostly display: block) to sectioning elements (like section, article). In most cases a webpage author should include those basic styles in his normal stylesheet to ensure older browser support (i.e. Firefox 3.6) without JavaScript.
The
shivCSS is true by default and can be set false, only before html5shiv.js is included:
//create a global html5 options object
window.html5 = {
'shivCSS': false
};
html5.shivMethods
If the
shivMethods option is set to
true (by default) HTML5 Shiv will override
document.createElement/
document.createDocumentFragment in Internet Explorer 6-8 to allow dynamic DOM creation of HTML5 elements.
Known issue: If an element is created using the overridden
createElement method this element returns a document fragment as its
parentNode, but should be normally
null. If a script relies on this behavior,
shivMethodsshould be set to
false.
Note: jQuery 1.7+ has implemented his own HTML5 DOM creation fix for Internet Explorer 6-8. If all your scripts (including Third party scripts) are using jQuery's manipulation and DOM creation methods, you might want to set this option to
false.
Configuring
shivMethods before
html5shiv.js is included.
//create a global html5 options object
window.html5 = {
'shivMethods': false
};
Configuring
elements after
html5shiv.js is included.
//change the html5shiv options object
window.html5.shivMethods = false;
html5.addElements( newElements [, document] )
The
html5.addElements method extends the list of elements to shiv. The newElements argument can be a whitespace separated list or an array.
//extend list of elements to shiv
html5.addElements('element content');
html5.createElement( nodeName [, document] )
The
html5.createElement method creates a shived element, even if
shivMethods is set to false.
var container = html5.createElement('div');
//container is shived so we can add HTML5 elements using `innerHTML`
container.innerHTML = '<section>This is a section</section>';
html5.createDocumentFragment( [document] )
The
html5.createDocumentFragment method creates a shived document fragment, even if
shivMethods is set to false.
var fragment = html5.createDocumentFragment();
var container = document.createElement('div');
fragment.appendChild(container);
//fragment is shived so we can add HTML5 elements using `innerHTML`
container.innerHTML = '<section>This is a section</section>';
shivMethods option (overriding
document.createElement) and the
html5.createElement method create elements, which are not disconnected and have a parentNode (see also issue #64)
A detailed changelog of html5shiv is available.
The term shiv originates from John Resig, who was thought to have used the word for its slang meaning, a sharp object used as a knife-like weapon, intended for Internet Explorer. Truth be known, John probably intended to use the word shim, which in computing means an application compatibility workaround. Rather than correct his mispelling, most developers familiar with Internet Explorer appreciated the visual imagery. And that, kids, is etymology.